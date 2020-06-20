Our The Last of Us Part 2 Chapter 5: The Park Collectibles guide has a complete compiled a list of all the collectibles and their subsequent locations so that players can satisfy the completionist in themselves and not have to break a sweat while doing it.

The Last of Us Part 2 Chapter 5: The Park Collectibles

Artifact # 1 & 2 – Thankyou Card and Owen’s drawing

Lucky us we already have two of the artifacts from this chapter unlocked and in our possession, how? You might be wondering. In our backpacks of course.

The artifacts Thank You Card from Mel and Owen’s Drawing of Abby is automatically placed in our backpack at chapter start so you don’t have to worry about this collectible.

Artifact#2 – Zoo Holiday Brochure

At the part where you will be moving forward while crouching beneath branches to reach the building ahead of you.

When you get to this section just take a small detour to the little hut on the side and pick up the note on one of the benches to add to your collectible collection.

Coin – Virginia

Now that you have your artifacts you will head back towards the building but the door nearby with the footprints is locked forcing you to search for an alternative.

What you will need to do is to head towards the right and crouch through into a washroom.

Once inside use any throwable object to break the window above the counter and climb out. In this location, interacting with the dumpster which is the farthest to the right will net you the collectible coin resting upon it.