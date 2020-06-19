Gun Holsters in TLOU 2 allow players to quickly switch their weapons when caught in a dicey situation. Our The Last of Us Part 2 Gun Holsters Locations guide we will help you collect all gun holsters you can get your hands on.

The Last of Us Part 2 Gun Holsters Locations

There are a plethora of weapons to choose from in The Last of Us 2 and you would obviously like to keep more than one at a time.

If you don’t want to get stuck with the extensive animation of swapping the weapons then the solution is to get a weapon holster in TLoU 2. It will make things much faster and make your life easier.

This guide will help you find all the holsters located in The Last of Us 2. So grab your reading glasses and read through the guide to find out where to find them.

But before we get started I would like to say Spoiler Alert. From this point on we are not responsible for any spoilers that you come across in this guide.

Weapon Holster Locations

You can find a total of four The Last of Us 2 holsters, two for long guns and two for short guns. Let’s discuss their locations one by one:

Short Gun Holster (Ellie)

You have to go to Chapter 3: Seattle (Day 1) and its open-world area as Ellie for this first Holster.

You will have a map in your possession and for your ease, we have marked out the locations where you need to go.

The first place where you need to go is marked out as keys. You will need these keys to get into the Barko’s pet store.

The Barko pet store is shown by the second circle that says pet store. There is a table in the last room in the store that has the short gun holster on it. Go there and pick it up.

Long Gun Holster (Ellie)

For this Long Gun Holster in The Last of Us Part 2, you have to start the Hillcrest section of Chapter 3.

You will have to find the tattoo parlor and behind that parlor, there will be garbage that will have a lot of infected in it.

You will find a safe next to it which you can open using the combination 30-82-65. Inside you will find the long gun holster for Ellie.

Short Gun Holster (Abby)

For this Holster, you will have to do the Chapter 6 section called Hostile Territory. There is a building to the right of the truck that has the scar shrine in the back of the truck. There is a table has the holster on top of it.

Long Gun Holster (Abby)

While playing as Abby there will a point in the game in which you will be abducted and tied in the woods by scars and then you will get out of there with the help of two young scars.

Then you will use a hammer to defeat a large enemy. Then there will be a building on your, and inside it, you will find the holster on the left side of the entrance.

How to use Gun Holsters in The Last of Us 2

Now that you have gotten a hold of the Holsters let’s take a look at how you are going to use them.

In order to swap your weapon from the holsters, you have to open the weapon select menu and highlight your gun of choice and press square to select it.

In this way, you would be able to switch between weapons much quickly in TLoU 2.