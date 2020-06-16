Persona 4 Golden Marukyu Striptease Walkthrough

Marukyu Striptease is the 4th dungeon level in the TV World and here, you and your party go to rescue Rise Kujikawa. However, to get to the quest and Persona 4 Golden Marukyu Striptease dungeon, you must locate her in the TV World first.

The following guide will help you both gather clues to find Rise Kujikawa as well as walk you through the dungeon and all of its challenges. Teddie leads you to the entrance of the P4G Marukyu Striptease dungeon and from there, you are to make your party and head on inside.

Persona 4 Golden Marukyu Striptease

The Marukyu Striptease dungeon in P4 Golden has multiple floors. You need to head to the top of the dungeon to actually find Rise and save her.

The stairs are found at the end of each floor. Make sure you search throughout to find treasure chests across the floors.

Across the floors, you will face different enemy types that you need to take out. Make sure you completely clear the enemies to get an additional boss in the dungeon.

Let us look at the different bosses that you will encounter through the Marukyu Striptease Dungeon.

Amorous Snake Boss

The first boss of the dungeon, Amorous Snake is encountered on the 7th floor of the dungeon. The boss is weak to Fire, this is what you will capitalize on.

Using Fire attacks will make the fight a breeze. It is better for each ally to do their own attack instead of going in for an All-Out attack.

Keep in mind that Amorous Snake will try and poison the entire party at once using a combination of Stagnant Air followed by Virus Wave, so be prepared. Following is a list of attacks Amorous Snake uses:

Mind Slice- Deals Moderate Physical damage to the entire Party with a chance of Confusion

Life Drain- Drains 30 HP from one party member

Sharp Student- Lowers chance of being struck by a Critical Hit

Stagnant Air- Increases susceptibility to ailments

Virus Wave- Deals Heavy Physical damage to the entire party with a chance of Poison

Shadow Rise

The next boss you face is Rise and her shadow. Both of them are found on 11th Floor. The fact to keep in mind is that Shadow Rise has no weakness so you need to be prepared, stay completely healed and packed with items that you can use against the boss.

Your Party should be around Level 33-38 before trying to fight Shadow Rise to make things easier.

Shadow Rise always begins with Fire spells, so bring Chie along. A Persona with Fire resistance can be used but Shadow Rise will use Fire Break.

As the boss has no weaknesses or resistances, simply attack her with any powerful moves that your party can land.

In case Shadow Rise is downed due to a critical hit, use most powerful move as it will deal bonus damage, and prefer it over an All-Out attack.

As her health drops to 50%, Shadow Rise will scan the party and none of your attacks from here on out will connect.

When this happens, you can just guard with all your party members to save time. The fight should end three turns after Supreme Insight is used.

The attacks and moves used by Shadow Rise are as follows:

Agi- Inflicts Light Fire damage to one Party Member

Maragi- Inflicts Light Fire damage to the whole Party

Agilao- Inflicts Moderate Fire damage to one Party Member

Maragion- Inflicts Moderate Fire damage to the whole Party

Bufu- Inflicts Light Ice damage to one Party Member

Mabufu- Inflicts Light Ice damage to the whole Party

Bufula- Inflicts Moderate Ice damage to one Party Member

Mabufula- Inflicts Moderate Ice damage to the whole Party

Zio- Inflicts Light Electric damage to one Party Member

Mazio- Inflicts Light Electric damage to the whole Party

Zionga- Inflicts Moderate Electric damage to one Party Member

Mazionga- Inflicts Moderate Electric damage to the whole Party

Garu- Inflicts Light Wind damage to one Party Member

Magaru- Inflicts Light Wind damage to the whole Party

Garula- Inflicts Moderate Wind damage to one Party Member

Magarula- Inflicts Moderate Wind damage to the whole Party

Fire Break- Removes resistance to Fire from one Party Member

Ice Break- Removes resistance to Ice from one Party Member

Elec Break- Removes resistance to Electricity from one Party Member

Wind Break- Removes resistance to Wind from one Party Member

Mind Slice- Deals Moderate Physical damage to the entire Party with a chance of Confusion

Supreme Insight- Your Party can no longer attack Shadow Rise

Shadow Teddie

After the boss battle with Shadow Rise, you will face the Shadow version of Teddie. Shadow Teddie will use a Mind Charge Mabufula combo throughout the battle.

If you see him use Mind Charge, have Yukiko guard to withstand the damage, as she is weak to Ice. Chie should be fine here, and if you have a Persona who can resist Ice, equip them as well.

After Shadow Teddie uses Marakunda, he will mostly follow up with Heat Wave. Its damage can be reduced by guarding or equipping a persona which resists physical attacks or by removing the defense reduction.

If any of your party members become Silenced by Foolish Whisper, use the Mouthwash item to cure them, and keep hitting with High Damage attacks.

When his HP is low enough, Shadow Teddie will begin charging up his power with Ultra Charge. This will leave him vulnerable to attacks for one turn.

Once fully charged, Nihil Hand will be unleashed on the next turn. Having the whole Party use Guard will stop them from taking any damage.

After it says “Shadow Teddie is Charging Up,” use guard. You can attack Teddie at this point for 800-900 damage.

It will knock Teddie down, open for an All-Out attack, however this is very risky and not recommended.

When his HP is lower than 25%, he will occasionally use Bufudyne, Gigantic Fist and Nullity Guidance, which deals strong almighty damage and inflicts the Dizzy Status.

The list of all the attacks used by Teddie are as follows:

Ice Break: Removes resistance to Ice from one Party Member

Mind Charge: The next Fire, Ice, Electrical, Wind, or Almighty magic attack will be 2.5 times greater in power.

Mabufula: Inflicts Moderate Ice damage to the whole party

Bufudyne: Inflicts Heavy Ice damage to one Party Member

Dekaja: All Stat increases are nullified at the whole party

Dekunda: All Stat decreases are nullified on the user

Marakunda: Lowers Defense of the whole party

Ultra Charge: Charges up a powerful attack. Vulnerable for one more turn.

Nihil Hand: Severe almighty damage to the whole party and may inflict Dizzy. Can be avoided by guarding.

Foolish Whisper: May inflict Silence to the whole party

Heat Wave: Deals Moderate Physical damage to the whole party

Gigantic Fist: Deals Heavy Physical damage to one Party Member

Nullity Guidance: Heavy Almighty damage that knocks down one ally and makes them Dizzy.

Momentary Child Optional Boss

Momentary is the boss that you can only access after completely clearing out the dungeon and will be available on the top floor. The boss itself is weak to ice.

Momentary Child will increase its attack at the beginning of the battle. If you noticed in the attack list below, it primarily uses Physical attacks.

Lower its defense and hit it with an Ice attack to knock it down. When it’s down, do not use an All-Out Attack but use more Ice attacks and Physical attacks.

The fight should not be too difficult. Have your weaker characters guard whenever Momentary Child skips a turn, stating that ‘Momentary Child is indignant’, as it will use a heavy physical attack after the turn.

All of the attacks Momentary child uses are as follows:

Tarukaja: Increases the user’s attack.

Rebellion: Increases user’s Critical Hit rate

Herculean Strike: Medium Physical damage to the entire party

Assault Dive: Light Physical damage on one party member

Deathbound: Heavy Physical damage to the entire party

Vicious Strike: Heavy Physical damage to the entire party

Rampage: Light Physical damage to the entire party 1x to 3x

After the battle, check around the stripper pole for a new Teddie weapon.