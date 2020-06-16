Persona 4 Golden Books Guide

In P4G, books are a great way to increase your stats. So, to earn some free stats without working for them you can get to collecting all of the books through our Persona 4 Golden Books guide. Detailed below are the names, locations, and boosted stats of each book found in P4 Golden.

Persona 4 Golden Books

The most common methods of acquiring books are to either purchase them from the Yomenaido Bookstore in the Shopping District, South, or to earn them with quests or events.

There are some books hidden behind Strength requirements and some have a limited window for you to get them like the ones from the summer festival.

And remember you need to complete all chapters of the book to get your stat increase.

Normally you can only read one chapter at a time, but if you have read “Hyperspeed Reading” you can go through 2 chapters in one reading session.

If not for the stats then players could also try to read all books in P4 Golden to get the Reader King Accessory, which boosts the wearer’s Magic by 10 stat points.

Title Boosted Stats Location/ Date/Quests
The Ramen Way Knowledge/Expression Aiya’s Restaurant, Eat 8 Bowls
The Lovely Man Courage Book Store, April 20th
Expert Study Methods Increases: Knowledge when studying Book Store, April 20th
Beginner Fishing Able to fish more Book Store, April 20th
Off Today Understanding Book Store, May 6th
Office Work Manual Increases: Diligence when creating envelopes Book Store, May 6th
Easy Origami Increases: Understanding when folding Origami Book Store, May 20th
English Made Easy Increases: Expression when translating Book Store, May 20th
The Gentle Way Knowledge/Expression Book Store, Quest 18
Witch Detective Understanding/Diligence May 29th, Strength Rank 1-3.
The Punk’s Way Knowledge/Expression Book Store, Quest 20
Forever Macho Courage Book Store, June 11th
100 Ghost Stories Increases: Courage when working at the hospital Book Store, June 11th
Catching Bugs Catch more bugs Book Store, June 11th
Short on Cash Understanding Book Store, June 28th
Expert Fishing Boost reeling speed Book Store, June 28th
Guide to Pests Knowledge/Courage Book Store, Quest 34
Man of History Courage Book Store, July 15th
Home Gardening Speed vegetable harvest by one day Book Store, July 15th
Poly-land Knowledge/Diligence July 17th, Need Strength Rank 4 or 7+ (if Basketball) in your room on the 15th.
Changing Careers Understanding Book Store, August 4th
Hyperspeed Reading Read two chapters in one time frame Book Store, August 4th
Picross Rules! Understanding/Diligence Book Store, Quest 40
The O-Cha Way Knowledge/Expression August 10th, Strength Rank 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, or 9 for Basketball. Any Rank for Soccer.
The Divine Way Knowledge/Expression Summer Festival, August 21st
Man-God Courage Book Store, August 24th
Food Fight! Boost the effects of eating Chinese food Book Store, August 24th
Sensei’s Friend Understanding Book Store, September 20th
Who Am I? Knowledge/Diligence Book Store, Quest 45
Farewell to Man Courage Book Store, October 12th
The Final Lesson Understanding Book Store, November 1st
World Class Bugs Catch more bugs Book Store, November 1st

Now let’s come to unique books or books that are locked behind events and timers. Make sure to save before important dates or a day before events to come back if you miss out.

The first book “The Witch Detective” requires 3 Strength or less on exactly 29th May, and to get this you should have rescued Kanji or else you will miss out on this book.

The next one is “Poly-Land” and it requires 4 Strength on 15th July. The way to do this is to go to your room and wait for the call from Kou, who will invite you to a study date.

To get the book you have to respond with you are allergic to Algebra.

The final Strength locked book is “The O-Cha Way” and it can be acquired on any strength rating from 1-9 on 9th August.

Two more books that are event locked are, “The divine way”, which can be unlocked on the 21st August during the summer festival and “The Ramen Way” which is received once players have eaten at Aiya’s restaurant eight times.