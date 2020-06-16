In P4G, books are a great way to increase your stats. So, to earn some free stats without working for them you can get to collecting all of the books through our Persona 4 Golden Books guide. Detailed below are the names, locations, and boosted stats of each book found in P4 Golden.

Persona 4 Golden Books

The most common methods of acquiring books are to either purchase them from the Yomenaido Bookstore in the Shopping District, South, or to earn them with quests or events.

There are some books hidden behind Strength requirements and some have a limited window for you to get them like the ones from the summer festival.

And remember you need to complete all chapters of the book to get your stat increase.

Normally you can only read one chapter at a time, but if you have read “Hyperspeed Reading” you can go through 2 chapters in one reading session.

If not for the stats then players could also try to read all books in P4 Golden to get the Reader King Accessory, which boosts the wearer’s Magic by 10 stat points.

Title Boosted Stats Location/ Date/Quests The Ramen Way Knowledge/Expression Aiya’s Restaurant, Eat 8 Bowls The Lovely Man Courage Book Store, April 20th Expert Study Methods Increases: Knowledge when studying Book Store, April 20th Beginner Fishing Able to fish more Book Store, April 20th Off Today Understanding Book Store, May 6th Office Work Manual Increases: Diligence when creating envelopes Book Store, May 6th Easy Origami Increases: Understanding when folding Origami Book Store, May 20th English Made Easy Increases: Expression when translating Book Store, May 20th The Gentle Way Knowledge/Expression Book Store, Quest 18 Witch Detective Understanding/Diligence May 29th, Strength Rank 1-3. The Punk’s Way Knowledge/Expression Book Store, Quest 20 Forever Macho Courage Book Store, June 11th 100 Ghost Stories Increases: Courage when working at the hospital Book Store, June 11th Catching Bugs Catch more bugs Book Store, June 11th Short on Cash Understanding Book Store, June 28th Expert Fishing Boost reeling speed Book Store, June 28th Guide to Pests Knowledge/Courage Book Store, Quest 34 Man of History Courage Book Store, July 15th Home Gardening Speed vegetable harvest by one day Book Store, July 15th Poly-land Knowledge/Diligence July 17th, Need Strength Rank 4 or 7+ (if Basketball) in your room on the 15th. Changing Careers Understanding Book Store, August 4th Hyperspeed Reading Read two chapters in one time frame Book Store, August 4th Picross Rules! Understanding/Diligence Book Store, Quest 40 The O-Cha Way Knowledge/Expression August 10th, Strength Rank 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, or 9 for Basketball. Any Rank for Soccer. The Divine Way Knowledge/Expression Summer Festival, August 21st Man-God Courage Book Store, August 24th Food Fight! Boost the effects of eating Chinese food Book Store, August 24th Sensei’s Friend Understanding Book Store, September 20th Who Am I? Knowledge/Diligence Book Store, Quest 45 Farewell to Man Courage Book Store, October 12th The Final Lesson Understanding Book Store, November 1st World Class Bugs Catch more bugs Book Store, November 1st

Now let’s come to unique books or books that are locked behind events and timers. Make sure to save before important dates or a day before events to come back if you miss out.

The first book “The Witch Detective” requires 3 Strength or less on exactly 29th May, and to get this you should have rescued Kanji or else you will miss out on this book.

The next one is “Poly-Land” and it requires 4 Strength on 15th July. The way to do this is to go to your room and wait for the call from Kou, who will invite you to a study date.

To get the book you have to respond with you are allergic to Algebra.

The final Strength locked book is “The O-Cha Way” and it can be acquired on any strength rating from 1-9 on 9th August.

Two more books that are event locked are, “The divine way”, which can be unlocked on the 21st August during the summer festival and “The Ramen Way” which is received once players have eaten at Aiya’s restaurant eight times.