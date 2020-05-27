Grand Theft Auto 6 Release May Be In 2023, According To SEC Filing

We might have very well just gotten the Grand Theft Auto 6 release window without Take-Two Interactive even meaning to tell us. While it’s not confirmed yet (and likely won’t be for years), at this point fans of the series are willing to take anything that they can get as evidence.

The evidence in question revolves around Take-Two’s SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) filing to the government during the fiscal year ending in March of 2024. During this period, Take-Two expects to spend $89 million, more than twice the marketing budget for any other year in the next half-decade.

This likely means that some kind of enormously high-profile release will be coming out during that fiscal year, which many gamers are thinking might be the Grand Theft Auto 6 release window. Considering how popular Grand Theft Auto is, it does make sense.

Grand Theft Auto is likely Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games’s most popular and profitable video game series, and it’s been seven years since Grand Theft Auto 5 released. That’s longer than the gap between Grand Theft Auto 4 and Grand Theft Auto 5, which came out five years apart, from 2008 to 2013.

The possibility that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be releasing in 2023, even if it’s not true, stretches that gap even further all the way to ten years, so Rockstar might have even more to live up to if they want GTA 6 to get just as good of a reception.

There have been a few hints that Grand Theft Auto 6 will at least be getting announced soon, though just as often as not these hints turn out to be fake or about something completely different, so hopefully this hint turns out to actually be right.

Of course, once again, there’s no actual confirmation that 2023 will be the Grand Theft Auto 6 release year, but in the absence of nearly any other information, it’s unlikely we’ll be getting anything fairly substantial for a good while longer.