F1 2021 Bahrain Best Setup Guide

The Bahrain race track in F1 2021 is one of the most popular amongst the playerbase. In this guide, we’ll be talking about F1 2021 Bahrain Car Setup to better help your wheels excel on this specific track.

F1 2021 Bahrain Best Setup

In order to ensure great performance on the F1 2021 Bahrain track, we suggest you pick a down-force set up with high engine power. You need to be swift, in order to effectively traverse the Bahrain Track.

For the Bahrain Setup, you should keep the rear angle at a higher value, as this will help you improve the balance of car while racing on the corner parts off the track. So, the front wing aerodynamics should be lower and the rear wing higher, so you can maintain high speed throughout the race.

There are some points with long straight stretches of road that help you to overtake, but there are some very steep turns that can harm your rear tires. This means that you are depending a lot on the rear tires while racing on this track.

Now, the best option to avoid the destruction of your rear tires is to set your rear tire traction at the highest value possible. To do so, you can set your own throttle differential value to a lower level. This will reduce the tire spin drastically even when you accelerate harder.

You should be cautious at turns 1 and 10, as these are really tricky turns. If you manage to get rid of these successfully, you can surely overtake others in the long straight road that follows these tricky turns.

While racing on this track, you will experience some rocks on the way. You should prefer to ride your car over these rocks, so you can lower the chance of slowing down every time you come around the corner.

To do so, you should choose a soft setup for the car, so you can easily move the car over the rocks. You should go for rigid bars that can allow you to tackle the quick changes in the directions.

Here you are also free to set your camber in an aggressive way. As compared to other tracks, tire wear is low here. You can reduce the ride height to a certain level but never reduce it too much to avoid cramping over the rocks.

The turns 9 and 10 are tricky, so you should look to lower the brake pressure to avoid getting stuck on these turns. Also, move your brake bias more rearward, as this makes your brake setup more smooth.

Below is some valuable information that can help you with the Car Setup. We will guide you regarding each and every aspect of the car.

Aerodynamics

Front wing Aero:6

Rear Wing Aero:9

Transmission

Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 70%

Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 55%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: – 2.50

Rear Camber: – 2.00

Front Toe: 0.06

Rear Toe: 0.2

Suspension

Front Suspension: 2

Rear Suspension: 5

Front Anti-Rollbar: 2

Rear Anti-Roll bar: 5

Front Ride Height: 2

Rear Ride Height: 6

Brake

Brake Pressure: 92%

Front Brake Blas: 58%

Tires

Front Tyres Pressure: 21.4 psi

Rear Tyres Pressure: 22.3 psi

We hope this helps you in setting up your car for the race. As you do all this perfectly, a thrilling experience awaits you, so best of luck for your race.