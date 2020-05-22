Get Civilization 6 For Free On Epic Games Store For The Next Week

If you’re a Civilization fan but have been somehow been waiting for the game to be cheaper on a sale, or are interested in playing it, Epic Games has good news for you. From now until May 28, you can get Civilization 6 for free on the Epic Games Store.

Civilization 6 is the latest entry in the classic civilization builder game, where you take on the role of one of many great civilizations from across all areas of time and history and attempt to make it the greatest in the world.

Since it first came out back in 2016, the game has had a huge number of civilizations added to it, both for free and through DLC. Unfortunately, only the base game is free right now so you’ll have to add all of the DLC on yourself. On the upside, that’s still 60 less dollars you have to spend.

Plus, even if you can’t get all of the DLC currently, getting Civilization 6 for free on the Epic Games Store would still allow you a huge amount of play time, considering the huge number of civilizations that there are to choose from, both young and old.

While you might not have all the same mechanics as you would if you had all of the game’s DLC to start with, there’s no rush for you to get all of the DLC along with the game so that you can have the full experience. Not that you could find most of the game’s DLC on the Epic Store anyway.

Either way, since summer is almost here and it’s likely many game stores are about to get to their summer sales, once you’ve gotten Civilization 6 for free you might be able to look around other sites and see where you might find the DLC on sale to get the full experience.

Once again, Civilization 6 is free on the Epic Store until May 28, so you only have a week to get it if you don’t have it already.