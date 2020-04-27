Trials of Mana Dark Lich Boss Guide

This Trials of Mana Remake walkthrough will cover the boss fight against The Dark Lich. Trials of Mana Dark Lich Boss is a major recurring villain in the series and an incredibly powerful demon warlock.

The final boss of the game depends on who your main character is. The Dark Lich is the final boss if your main character is Kevin or Charlotte.

Trials of Mana Dark Lich Boss

He will be at level 65 and although his attacks are deadly, you will have plenty of windows in which he leaves himself open.

His weakness varies from location to location.

In a black background, he uses Shadow and is weak against Light

In water he uses Water/Ice and is weak against Fire

In a desert he uses Light and Earth and has no real weakness. Attacking him with his current element only heals him.

His Leaf Sabre attack allows him to drain your party of their magic-points when he swipes his claw at you.

Dodge it and then take the opportunity to run at him and start hitting his body as much as you can before he attacks again.

If you have Charlotte in your party as a Bishop of level at least 50 then you should know that the Dark Lich boss is weak to her Undead Away ability.

It’s a godsend and is the reason why Charlotte is OP in her light class. This attack deals 999 points of damage on undead enemies, even the likes of him.

A lot of his attacks aren’t that hard to dodge. Dark Rain can be easily avoided by staying away from the cloud and you can spot Sacred Blast coming if you’re locked on.

Lava wave does as the name implies; causes busts of lava to form up below you on the floor.

However, this is telegraphed by glowing red circles on the floor so it is easy to evade as well. Same goes for Diamond shards and Fireball.

The Lucent Beam attack he does causes beams of light that do a lot of damage to rise from the ground.

If you’re busy attacking Dark Lich then this can do some damage to you and may be difficult to evade in time.

He will also have a little level 60 Dark Wizards helping him out from time to time but they’re not that fast so we don’t recommend messing with them unless you absolutely have to. Focus on bringing down the big guy.

Overall this is the least challenging of the 3 final boss fights.

If your party hits him relentlessly while constantly healing up then you will be able to bring down Dark Lich boss in no time.