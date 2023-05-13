Trials of Mana Best Charlotte Classes Guide

Charlotte is basically the healer in Trials of Mana. There are a lot of healing items available in the game, which hinder Charlotte’s practicality a bit, but if you choose this character you won’t have to depend on items at all provided you have a good grip on all the Trials of Mana Best Charlotte Classes.

Trials of Mana Best Charlotte Classes

Charlotte can progress through several different classes, with each one changing her stats in a unique way. In this guide, we’ve compiled a list of all the classes Angela can change through; and how they actually affect her.

Cleric – Starting Class

New Spells

Heal Light: Single Target

Tinkle Rain: Single Target

Stats

STR: 8

DEX: 8

CON: 8

INT: 11

PIE: 12

LUC: 11

Tech: Bonkle

Charlotte’s starting class gives her some nice healing spells right from the start, so you won’t have to rely on items early on in the game.

Though she doesn’t much impressive damage, it’s still better than that of the other physically weak characters like Angela.

Heal Light and Tinkle Rain are some basic healing and status recovery spells. Tinkle Rain is the less useful one out of the pair as you can just use the Chibikko Hammer as much as you want to recover from status effects.

Priestess (Light)

New Spells

Heal Light: Single/Multi Target.

Holy Ball: Single Target.

Diamond Saber: Single Target.

Thunder Saber: Single Target.

Flame Saber: Single Target.

Ice Saber: Single Target.

Stats

STR: 13

DEX: 14

CON: 14

INT: 16

PIE: 18

LUC: 16

Tech: Jump (Single Target)

Priestess is the Light Side option for your first class change. This class lets her use the elemental saber skills and also the Holy Ball skill to do some additional damage.

It also makes her Heal Light will now heal multiple targets instead of only one.

These benefits of the class greatly improve her utility. It basically makes her an improved version of Duran but with less physical strength and more utility.

Enchantress (Dark)

New Spells

Heal Light: Single/Multi Target.

Unicorn Head: Single Target.

Machine Golem: Single Target.

Stats

STR: 14

DEX: 13

CON: 14

INT: 17

PIE: 17

LUC: 17

Tech: Dash (Single Target)

Enchantress allows you to use Heal Light on multiple targets and it unlocks two new spells. These spells are summon skills that spawn monsters to help boost your damage a bit.

Since these monsters take a considerable amount of time to summon and don’t even do that much damage, her Light Side takes the cake here as it’s much more useful; especially with its saber skills.

Bishop (Light/Light)

This class requires the Holy Water Vial or Holy Bottle item.

Upgraded Spells

Tinkle Rain: Single/Multi-Target.

New Spells

Saint Saber: Single Target.

Magic Shield: Single Target.

Turn Undead: Single Target.

Stats

STR: 16

DEX: 16

CON: 18

INT: 18

PIE: 22

LUC: 18

Tech: ChopChop (Single Target)

Saint Saber can be very helpful in the late game as most of the monsters you encounter will be dark-aligned. Magic Shield also helps out a lot with its boost to magic defense.

The ‘Turn Undead’ spell is extremely powerful as it inflicts 999 damage to all undead monsters (who are a higher level than Charlotte) visible on your screen and it only costs 1 MP!

Though it’s a tough choice, Bishop is a bit better than Sage as it has a lot more support options, despite the Saber skills being single-target only.

Sage (Light/Dark)

This class requires the Bottle of Salt or Salt Bottle item.

Upgraded Spells

Tinkle Rain: Single/Multi-Target.

Holy Ball: Single/Multi-Target.

Diamond Saber: Single/Multi-Target.

Thunder Saber: Single/Multi-Target.

Flame Saber: Single/Multi-Target.

Ice Saber: Single/Multi-Target.

New Spells

Saint Beam: Single Target.

Stats

STR: 15

DEX: 17

CON: 18

INT: 19

PIE: 21

LUC: 19

Tech: BoomBoom (Single Target)

If you choose Sage, all of the spells you unlocked with Priestess will now become multi-target, but this won’t really be of that much help as those spells aren’t strong enough for the late game. Saint Beam is a decent spell, but it isn’t anything too powerful.

Necromancer (Dark/Light)

This one from Trials of Mana Charlotte classes requires the Bottle of Ashes item.

Upgraded Spells

Tinkle Rain: Single/Multi Target.

New Spells

Ghoul: Single Target

Ghost: Single Target

Dark Saber: Single Target

Black Curse: Single Target

Stats

STR: 16

DEX: 15

CON: 18

INT: 19

PIE: 21

LUC: 20

Tech: Craaaazy (Single Target)

Necromancer gives you the ‘Black Curse’ spell which is very strong as it decreases all of the enemy’s attributes, meaning you’ll be able to dish out more damage and the enemy will deal less damage. This will help you out a lot especially when fighting bosses.

Dark Shaman (Dark/Dark)

This class requires the Bottle of Blood item.

New Spells

AntiMagic: Single Target.

Gremlin: Single Target.

Great Demon: Single Target.

Demon Breath: Multi Target.

Stats

STR: 17

DEX: 16

CON: 18

INT: 20

PIE: 20

LUC: 19

Tech: HugeHuge (Single Target)

Dark Shaman increases Charlotte’s damage by a large margin. The Demon breath spell not only deals significant damage to enemies but it also decreases their magic defense.

This makes them susceptible to even more damage. Great demon is also another good spell because the monsters it summons are actually strong, instead of some useless weaklings.