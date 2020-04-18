Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Mission Out of Control Walkthrough

This Fallout 76 Wastelanders guide will go over the Ally quest Mission Out-Of-Control. The Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Mission Out of Control quest is unlocked after completing Ally: Lab Rat for Commander Daguerre.

Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Mission Out of Control

Talk with Daguerre at the camp to give her the U.S.S.A Access Keycard and she will tell you that she scanned Sugar Grove and spotted only one USSA signal. You have to go there and find A.T.H.E.N.A and deploy the Arachne holotape.

Once you reach Sugar Grove, head towards the entrance. You will have to take down Major Gutsy and a couple of Protectron Guardians. Eliminate them to clear your path and proceed forward. There is a machine gun turret inside that you must shoot at while hiding in cover.

Head upstairs and then to the left. There is a room with another Major Gusty that you can take down before proceeding through the door ahead.

You will enter a new area where you will be attacked by a Robobrain Sentry and Protectron Guardian. Take them down and then head down the hallway from where the latter appeared.

The door on the left ahead will take you downstairs. Head right down the hallway from there and you will find another Robobrain Sentry in the second door on the left.

Take it down and go in to collect an Automated Call Recording.

Head back out towards the stairs you came from and go through the door just opposite to them. It will lead you further down where you will have to take down another Robobrain Sentry. Kill it and go to the room on the right.

There will be an Assaultron Dominator there so see if you can get through undetected by using the surroundings for cover. Once you’re out, you will reach the door that leads to the Data Center.

Go straight ahead and you will find Artemis and A.T.H.E.N.A. Interact with the latter and she will become activated and greet you.

If your Intelligence is high enough, you can figure out that she’s an old data collection system. She will not end the experiment if asked because it goes against her directives.

Instead, she wants you to load the Arachne into her system via the main terminal on the far wall. This will terminate her and the experiment to hopefully end Sophia’s headaches.

Emerson and Commander Daguerre will then show up and tell you not to listen to the machine. Instead, the team wants you to use the Arachne holotape.

The machine’s pleas to end the experiment makes the commander realize that A.T.H.E.N.A is simply a pawn so she doesn’t deserve to die.

You can either use the terminal on the left to shut her down for good or if you’ve got enough Luck, you can choose the third option of saying “Green Sunrise”.

We ended up shutting her down. Talk to Commander Daguerre and she will tell you she feels better for the first time in a while and thanks you.

Emerson says he will bring back some Medkits so you can either threaten him or thank him. The allies will then leave and you can loot the area for anything worth collecting before heading back to camp.

Meet with Commander Daguerre at the camp and she will lament on everything that just went down and will then thank you for all the help you’ve given her.

She will give you the Nocturnal Urban Scout Armor Left Arm and that will end the quest Ally: Mission Out-Of-Control.