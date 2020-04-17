Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Supply and Demand Walkthrough

In Fallout 76 Wastelanders DLC, some new Allies have arrived who you can help and develop relations with. This guide will focus on helping one of those allies and take you through the Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Supply and Demand quest.

Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Supply and Demand

One of the allies you can even add to your side in Fallout 76 is Beckett. He can be found on your campsite and will give you a number of different quests.

One of these quests is ‘Supply and Demand’. In this guide, we will go over the complete walkthrough for this mission.

Talk to Beckett at the campsite after completing the quest ‘Traitor’s Demise’. He will talk to you about Blood Eagles and their pills.

He will give you an idea about the location of their Buffout. After the dialogue ends, you will have a new objective to retrieve the Buffout supply.

Head to Hawke’s refuge to find the buffout supply. Outside the cave, you will be attacked by several glowing Mongrels.

Clear them out and then head inside the cave. Equip your special vault suit for extra protection. Inside the cave where you are supposed to search for Buffout, there will be several traps you will have to disarm while moving forward.

You will also be attacked by some ghouls inside the cave.

As you move forward, you will find a couple of cooking stations and several dead bodies. You can loot them to obtain stuff.

You will find the Buffout supply inside the steamer trunk in the cave. Retrieve it and then head back to Beckett to hand it over and complete the Supply and Demand mission in Fallout 76.