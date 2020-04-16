Ally: Crash Landing is a recruitment side quest in the Wastelanders expansion that will allow you to recruit Commander Sofia Daguerre to your party. Here we have prepared a complete Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Crash Landing Walkthrough to help you out with Daguerre recruitment.

Fallout 76 Wastelanders allows you to recruit certain NPCs, such as Beckett, as allies for your cause. One of these recruitable NPCs is Commander Daguerre. You should be at least Level 20 to get started with this quest but we recommend waiting until you’re at least level 25 to recruit her

Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Crash Landing

You start off the mission by following the distress call the radio signal sets towards the Mire.

Specifically, you must head to the East Ridge Lookout before dropping down the cliff to reach the Abandoned Bunker. Head inside and you will find Daguerre there.

She has no idea that a nuclear holocaust has occurred. This is because she missed things while doing her job as an Astronaut.

She’s hurt so you can either give her a Stimpack or refuse one. You can inquire further about what the United States Space Administration is. Sofia Daguerre will then ask you to retrieve the black box data from the remains of her ship.

Head out to find the ship to the southwest, just west of the Gulper Lagoon. You can access the Blackbox from here.

The data download will last around two minutes upon the time you reach the ship. You will have to survive a super mutant ambush by taking cover via the ship.

There will be a suicide mutant as well so keep your distance and hold off the horde until the download is complete.

Bring the data back to Commander Daguerre and you will have a new task; get an encryption key from a robot in a location south of the Gulper Lagoon.

The location will be marked on the map so head towards it and catch up to the machine.

The robot isn’t going to hand over the key willingly so you will have to battle her. We recommend having the power armor equipped or having an energy-resistant armor.

Takedown the bot, retrieve the encryption key, and you will be back with Sofia Daguerre. Her bunker’s console is busted so you must create a command console for them your CAMP workshop. Head to the Allies tab and build it for free.

You can now ask her to join you and this will complete the Ally: Crash Landing quest.