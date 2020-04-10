So if you are playing Final Fantasy VII Remake and you have been through more than half of the game then you might have come across to at least one of these mysterious doors having a red dragon symbol and they will be locked. In this guide, we will show you how to unlock these Corneo Vault Doors in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

These doors will be around sector 5 and you might be wondering what are they and how to access them, so here we have a detailed guide for you to access these doors and find out what is so mysterious about them.

How to Unlock Corneo Vault Doors in Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Basically these are the locked gates with red dragon emblem on them in Final Fantasy VII: Remake and they are called Corneo Vaults.

You will not be able to unlock them until the very end of the game although you will come across them when visiting sector 5 in chapter 8 to chapter 10.

You might want to unlock them early and might be looking for other ways but trust us on this one the only way to unlock them is to wait till chapter 14.

In chapter 14, you will take on a quest named “Corneo’s Secret Stash”, which is when you return to Sector 5 slums.

This is the main story quest in which you will have to clear out Corneo’s secret stashes at 3 different places in the sector 5, and these are the locations of those gates that you avoided at first.

The locations of these FF7 Remake Corneo gates are:

Sector 5 Slums

Collapsed Expressway

Sewers

First, you will get the quest from Damon and you will be asked to get a note from earlier in the game if you may recall, near the Angel of the Slums’s hideout and from where you will go to a tour to find simple arena battel and in return will get the first Conrneo’s vault key.

We recommend you to first complete “Tomboy Bandit” and then go for this one. We do want to mention here that all gates can be found with those chest icons on game map.

Now you have to go first Corneo vault which you will find in Steel mountain, you will find it to the east of Sector Five Undercity Station.

You will unlock the gate and get inside to find orb of Payer material, consumables, 3000 gil, moogle medals, a ruby tiara which is the key item and a circet.

Then you will go to the next stash which is in the collapsed expressway as mentioned above, it is at the entrance of the dungeon.

You will be able to unlock this one with the key item from the previous gate that is ruby tiara. Use it to open this one and inside you will get a diamond tiara and moogle medals.

The last location will have two gates, you will come across them when you are following Leslie through the sewers.

Go to the Don Corneo mansion and this will trigger a cutscene and you just need to follow the story to unlock the sewers and will go past both the corneo doors.

Here you will first have to face and defeat Mischievous shoat, just follow him to the base of the ladder and do the trick.

Unlock the door and when you are through it you will be able to see the vault in the map. Here you will face lizards and at the end, you will get moogle medals, elixir, enfeeblement ring and emerald tiara. So this is how you will be able to unlock and get through all four of the Corneo doors in FF7 Remake.