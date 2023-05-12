Final Fantasy 7 Remake Moogle Medals Location Guide

Moogle Medals are collectible items spread all around the world of FF7 Remake. You will need to gather these items to purchase cool stuff from the shop. In this guide, we will give you all the necessary information about Final Fantasy 7 Remake Moogle Medals Locations and how to get them.

The game never mentions to you what Moogle Medals are or what they’re for, so in case you’re thinking about what they’re about, we’re here to clarify with our Moogle Medals FF7 Remake guide.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Moogle Medals Location

Moogle Medals are not found in a fixed area and can arbitrarily be gotten by destroying Shinra crates. Make certain to investigate the region for any shrouded crates that may contain them as you go through the main story.

To spend Moogle Medals on the store you’ll initially need to spend one Moogle Medal to get a Moogle Emporium membership card and afterward you need to spend different amounts of Moogle Medals to get the items.

Below we have listed some of the possible Shinra crate locations where you might be able to get some Moogle medals in FF7 Remake. Keep in mind that while you can get Medals from the start of the game, you won’t be able to use these Moogle Medals until you reach Chapter 8.

Train Station, Second Floor

In the wake of moving up the first set of stairs from the train station then leave the room and walk northwest to the opening leading to some Shinra crates. You can find a Moogle medal by destroying them.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Mako Reactor Grounds

Subsequent to entering the gap in the steel door, follow the way until you come up to some Shinra crates to your left side. Wreck them to find a Moogle Medal.

Reactor Core

Go to the first steel platform after arriving at the Reactor Core. To find Moogle medal destroy the shinra crates there.

All items available for sale at the Emporium in Final Fantasy VII Remake along with their Moogle Medal prices are given below