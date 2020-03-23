Animal Crossing New Horizons Fossils Guide

There is a huge variety of Fossils that can be found in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. These fossils can then be sold for high values and can also be displayed at the Museum. This guides covers the complete list of all the Fossils available in the Animal Crossing as well as how to get fossils these fossils.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Fossils

The first requirement to dig for the fossils is a Shovel. You can purchase a shovel and then equip it to your tools slot.

Your next step be should be searching for star-shaped cracks in the ground. These appear 4 times a day in different locations, so you will have to wander all-around your island in search of them.

Once you have found a spot, start digging it. Digging it up fully will get you any of the mentioned fossils from the list, which you can then take to the museum and have it checked.

You will not be able to know which type of fossil have you obtained until you get it checked at the museum.

If you have found a fossil for the first time, the Blathers in the museum will ask you to donate the fossil. You can donate a fossil here then, or you can choose to sell it to get a pretty decent amount of cash.

However, it is better to donate every first copy of a fossil to complete your museum, as you will keep getting duplicates of these fossils while digging up your island.

You can then sell those duplicates without any regrets as they are not needed at the museum.

Below is a list of all the fossils in the game which you can collect to complete your collection as well as their selling prices. Considering how well they sell, they can be a great way to farm Bells once you get duplicate of a fossil.