Animal Crossing New Horizons Fossils Guide

There is a huge variety of Fossils that can be found in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. These fossils can then be sold for high values and can also be displayed at the Museum. This guides covers the complete list of all the Fossils available in the Animal Crossing as well as how to get fossils these fossils.
Animal Crossing New Horizons Fossils
The first requirement to dig for the fossils is a Shovel. You can purchase a shovel and then equip it to your tools slot.
Your next step be should be searching for star-shaped cracks in the ground. These appear 4 times a day in different locations, so you will have to wander all-around your island in search of them.
Once you have found a spot, start digging it. Digging it up fully will get you any of the mentioned fossils from the list, which you can then take to the museum and have it checked.
You will not be able to know which type of fossil have you obtained until you get it checked at the museum.
If you have found a fossil for the first time, the Blathers in the museum will ask you to donate the fossil. You can donate a fossil here then, or you can choose to sell it to get a pretty decent amount of cash.
However, it is better to donate every first copy of a fossil to complete your museum, as you will keep getting duplicates of these fossils while digging up your island.
You can then sell those duplicates without any regrets as they are not needed at the museum.
Below is a list of all the fossils in the game which you can collect to complete your collection as well as their selling prices. Considering how well they sell, they can be a great way to farm Bells once you get duplicate of a fossil.
|Fossil Name
|Price (Bells)
|Ammonite
|1100 bells
|Ankylo Skull
|3500 bells
|Ankylo Tail
|2500 bells
|Ankylo Torso
|3000 bells
|Apato Skull
|5000 bells
|Apato Tail
|4000 bells
|Apato Torso
|4500 bells
|Archaeopteryx
|1300 bells
|Archelon Skull
|4000 bells
|Archelon Torso
|3500 bells
|Coprolite
|1100 bells
|Dimetrodon Skull
|5500 bells
|Dimetrodon Tail
|4500 bells
|Dimetrodon Torso
|5000 bells
|Dinosaur Egg
|1400 bells
|Dinosaur Track
|1000 bells
|Diplo Chest
|4500 bells
|Diplo Hip
|4000 bells
|Diplo Neck
|5000 bells
|Diplo Skull
|5000 bells
|Diplo Tail
|4500 bells
|Fern fossil
|1000 bells
|Icthyo Skull
|2500 bells
|Icthyo Torso
|2000 bells
|Iguanodon Skull
|4000 bells
|Iguanodon Tail
|3000 bells
|Iguanodon Torso
|3500 bells
|Mammoth Skull
|3000 bells
|Mammoth Torso
|2500 bells
|Megacero Skull
|4500 bells
|Megacero Tail
|3000 bells
|Megacero Torso
|3500 bells
|Pachy Skull
|4000 bells
|Pachy Tail
|3000 bells
|Pachy Torso
|3500 bells
|Parasaur Skull
|3500 bells
|Parasaur Tail
|2500 bells
|Parasaur Torso
|3000 bells
|Peking Man
|1100 bells
|Plesio Neck
|4500 bells
|Plesio Skull
|4000 bells
|Plesio Torso
|4500 bells
|Ptera Left Wing
|4500 bells
|Ptera Right Wing
|4500 bells
|Ptera Skull
|4000 bells
|Raptor Skull
|3000 bells
|Raptor Torso
|2500 bells
|Sabertooth Skull
|2500 bells
|Sabertooth Torso
|2000 bells
|Shark Tooth
|1000 bells
|Spino Skull
|4000 bells
|Spino Tail
|2500 bells
|Spino Torso
|3000 bells
|Stego Skull
|5000 bells
|Stego Tail
|4000 bells
|Stego Torso
|4500 bells
|Styraco Skull
|3500 bells
|Styraco Tail
|2500 bells
|Styraco Torso
|3000 bells
|T-Rex Skull
|6000 bells
|T-Rex Tail
|5000 bells
|T-Rex Torso
|5500 bells
|Tricera Skull
|5500 bells
|Tricera Tail
|4500 bells
|Tricera Torso
|5000 bells
|Trilobite
|1300 bells