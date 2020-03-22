Animal Crossing New Horizons Resource Materials Guide

In this guide, we will talk about the process of obtaining wood, stone, trash and other resources in New Horizons along with how you can use these materials for crafting. For a full breakdown of all the Animal Crossing New Horizons Resource Materials, read on below.

As it is very necessary for this game to find materials as most of the items are built using them. In order to make furniture and tools you would need several materials and to get these materials you would have to grind a little.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Resource Materials

Now we will tell you guys what materials there are and how you can get your hands on them as easily as possible and the process of working will materials in Animal Crossing New Horizons. Materials would always be used so you need as much of it as you can gather.

You get materials for doing some activities and some of these are already a part of our routine. These activities can include fishing, scouring the beach or shaking trees.

Now to make something out of the materials you gathered; you would need a recipe and some tools.

A piece of furniture may also be required for some DIY recipes. In case building a library would require wood x5 and book furniture item x3. So, you can either craft the furniture or buy it and then get on with building the library.

It is given that the bigger the item is, the more materials it would need to be crafted. The feature of New horizons to be able to store materials in your pockets is very handy for situations where you need more materials to build something large.

Wood

You can get your wood from trees, obviously; by doing these steps:

Branches: You can get these by shaking trees or they can be found on the ground.

Hardwood: Hit the tree with an axe to get hardwood.

Softwood: Hit the tree with an axe to get softwood.

Wood: Hit the tree with an axe to get wood.

If you keep hitting trees with axe, they will eventually be chopped down, so remember to not over hit the trees if you don’t need a lot of material.

Flowers

You will get these items from where they grow naturally, or you can seed these plants and then take care of them to get the material you need from them. These are the items along with locations:

Lilies: You can seed this plant and then collect the flowers from the grown plant.

Tulips: You can seed this plant and then collect the flowers from the grown plant.

Weeds: Weeds will grow on your island, to get them you need only pull.

Trash Items

Some stuff that may be considered trash by some people, can be very important for any other. These trash items are required to build certain things, so keeping them is a good idea instead of giving them away to recycle like in the old versions of the game.

These are the trash items along with where you can get them:

Boot: You can get this by fishing.

Empty Can: You can get this by fishing.

Tire location: You can get this by fishing.

Tools

Moving on to crafting tools in the game like ladders and vaulting poles you have to get materials. While getting materials, you need to be careful about the wasp stings.

Earth-based Materials

These earth-based materials are stone, nuggets and clay and you can get them from rocks. But you would need a shovel for this.