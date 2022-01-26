Animal Crossing: New Horizons is an exploring game where you land at an island and try to construct it according to your own desire. At the start of the game, you’re left stranded on the island with no place to go as the rivers block your way to reach the other side of the land. However, we have crafted this guide to help you and explain how to cross rivers in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

How to Cross Rivers in Animal Crossing New Horizons

In the first half of ACNH, Tom Nook assigns you a task to visit his Island and find some unique species of fish and bugs. The most recommended tool is the Fishing rod as it really helps in catching fish and bugs. You can craft the rod at Nook’s Workbench.

Once the species are found, take them back to Tom Nook and unlock the Museum and get rewarded with Flimsy Axe DIY Recipe and Blather’s Tent (if you give five different types of fish and bugs).

You’re sent to the Island with Blathers, however, he reaches the Island the next day and since the game follows the real-time clock, you’ll have to wait 24 hours for his arrival.

There are three methods for crossing large rivers in Animal Crossing.

Using Vaulting Pole

Building Bridges

Filling the River after unlocking the Island Designer app.

How to Get a Vaulting Pole in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Moving on to the next day, when Blathers arrives at the Island in ACNH, talk to him and receive the Vaulting Pole DIY recipe. The Vaulting Pole is used for crossing rivers and needs a DIY recipe that can be crafted through Nook’s Workbench.

The Vaulting Pole recipe in Animal Crossing New Horizons requires five softwoods that can be obtained by striking trees with an axe. Once you’ve collected them, you’ll easily jump over rivers and reach your destination in no time.

The unbreakable feature of the Vaulting Pole and the fact that it only requires to be crafted once makes it a must-have item to cross rivers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Once the Vaulting Pole is ready for use, you can equip it by pressing A near the river and vault over. The Vaulting pole comes in handy in certain Mysterious tours where you’re required to vault over rivers to access the Island.

How to Build Bridges

More progression is shown after the first half of the game is finished bridges are now used for crossing rivers in New Horizons.

As the game offers you a chance to cross rivers simply by walking over bridges. This not only helps you but also helps your fellow villagers in crossing bridges with ease.

Bridge such as the Log Bridge, Suspension Bridge, Stone Bridge, Wooden Bridge, Brick Bridge, Iron Bridge, Red Zen Bridge, and Zen Bridge can be built in the Resident Services, with each bridge costing you a lot of cash, ranging from 98 to 228 cash bags depending upon their color and types.

How to Get the Bridge Construction Kit in ACNH

Before actually constructing bridges, it’s best to be equipped with the best Bridge Construction Kit first.

Bridge Construction Kit is an item in Animal Crossing used for making Bridges and helping you cross Rivers.

This item can be crafted easily by asking Toom Nook for the recipe, which requires 4× Log Stakes, 4× Clay, and 4× Stone to craft once you’ve built Nook’s Cranny on your island.

How to Use the Island Designer App to Get Rid of Rivers

Get KK Slider to perform on your Island to unlock the app. Once you’ve unlocked the Island designer, you are able to connect lands together and design the island with your own creativity. This process may take time but the result is worth waiting.