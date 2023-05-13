This Animal Crossing New Horizons DIY Crafting guide is about how to craft in the game, DIY recipes list, how to attain the recipes and crafting materials. Being able to craft stuff yourself instead of having to buy it will save you a ton of Bells in the long run.

Animal Crossing New Horizons DIY Crafting

In Animal Crossing New Horizons you will be able to build your own furniture and tools, also you will be able to modify them as long you have the materials and DIY recipes for them.

After reaching the island, DIY workshops will be announced by Tom Nook which you can attend. Attending these workshops will help you learn the basics of DIY crafting.

While progressing in the game you will also be able to learn how to customize your DIY crafts.

For DIY crafting you will have to collect materials too due to which a new game mechanic has been added which is gathering crafting materials.

You can acquire wood or stone by cutting down the trees or hitting the stones. These attained materials can be used for DIY crafting.

Crafting Procedure

There are three steps to crafting in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Learn DIY recipes

Gather Materials

Craft at Workbench

Let us have a look at all three mentioned procedures one by one.

Learn DIY recipes

The first step is that you need to learn the DIY recipes after which the can be added into your recipes list. You will need to open up your inventory and select the recipe manually in order to learn them.

DIY recipes can also be bought from Resident Services or can be redeemed from the Nook Stop terminal with Nook Miles.

Also there is a new tool called Nook Phone which allows you easily to get access to the new mechanics in the game. Through you this you can also check DIY recipes.

Gather Materials

You will need to check the requirements of crafting the materials after you have learned the DIY recipes. A variety of materials can be obtained from the island like stone, wood, etc. from the available sources like tress and rocks.

Craft at Workbench

After you have gathered the materials and learned the DIY recipe, head towards workbench and craft the item which you want to. After a short cinematization, the crafted item will appear in your inventory.

Items can also be crafted in the simple DIY workbench that you build yourself. It can be placed anywhere on the island making it easier for you to create workspace.

DIY Recipes List – Houseware

Items Required Materials Campfire Tree branch x3 Bonfire Campfire x1 Wood x10 Log Stool Hardwood x4 Log Bench Hardwood x5 Wooden Washtub Softwood x3 Clothesline Softwood x6 Signpost Hardwood x2 Softwood x3 Tiny Library Wood x5 Book x3 Classic Pitcher Clay x4 Birdbath Stone x4 Oil-Barrel Bathtub Oil barrel x1 Campfire x1 Stone x2 Frying Pan Iron nugget x2 Coconut Juice Coconut x1 Leaf Weed x5 Tulip Crown Red tulips x2 Yellow tulips x2 White tulips x2 Destinations Signpost Hardwood x4 Softwood x8 Simple DIY Workbench Hardwood x5 Iron nugget x1 Tiki Torch Tree branch x5 Wood x5 Tire Toy Old tire x1 Stone Stool Stone x3 Hay Bed Weeds x20 Mini DIY Workbench Wood x3 Hardwood x3 Softwood x3 Iron Nugget x2 Wooden-Block Chair Wooden-Block Toy x1 Softwood x3 Wooden-Block Bookshelf Wooden-Block Toy x1 Softwood x3 Wooden-Block Stereo Wooden-Block Toy x1 Softwood x5 Iron Nugget x2 Rocking Chair Wood x3 Softwood x5 Swinging Bench Wood x5 Softwood x7 Mossy Garden Rock Stone x15 Clump of Weeds x15 Garden Wagon White Hyacinths x3 Red Cosmos x3 Yellow Roses x3 Wood x8 Iron Nugget x2 Water Pump Iron Nugget x2 Clay x6 Campfire Tree Branch x3 Bonfire Campfire x1 Wood x10 Tiki Torch Tree Branch x5 Wood x5 Clotheline Tree Branch x10 Wooden Chair Hardwood x5 Iron Nugget x1 Wooden End Table Wood x8 Wooden Wardrobe Wood x12 Wooden Chest Wood x16 Wooden Simple Bed Wood x18 Log Bench Hardwood x5 Log Dining Table Hardwood x15 Log Stakes Wood x3 Wooden-Block Table Wooden-Block Toy x1 Softwood x8 Plain Wooden Shop Sign Wood x6 Natural Garden Chair Hardwood x6 Iron Nugget x2 Hedge Standee Wood x2 Softwood x3 Barrel Wood x5 Iron Nugget x2 Wooden Bucket Wood x3 Iron Nugget x1 Stall Wood x12 Tire Stack Old tire x3 Stone table Stone x8 Drinking Fountain Stone x8 Iron Nugget x2 Flat Garden Rock Stone x20 Outdoor Bath Stone x20 Shovel x1 Wave Breaker Stone x10 Clay x10 Iron Garden Chair Iron Nugget x3 Iron Garden Table Iron Nugget x3 Iron Frame Iron Nugget x20 Ironwood bed Wood x20 Iron Nugget x10 Beekeeper’s Hive Wasp Nest x3 Wood x5 Bamboo Noodle Slide Young Spring Bamboo x7 Wood x3 Outdoor Picnic Set Cherry-blossom Petal x10 Shell Table Sand Dollar x7 Clay x3 Yellow-Leaf Pile Acorn x3 Clump of Weeds x5 Pile of Leaves Pine Cone x3 Clump of Weeds x5 Robot Hero Rocket x1 Gold Armor x1 Rusted Part x30 Iron Nugget x90 Gold Nugget x10 Silo Iron Nugget x12 Hardwood x6 Clay x12 Stone x12 Fountain Drinking Fountain x1 Stone x20 Iron Nugget x8 Stone Arch Stone x90 Simple Well Stone x15 Flimsy Shovel x1 Brick Well Clay x8 Wood x5 Flimsy Shovel x1 Destinations Signpost Hardwood x4 Softwood x8 Stone Tablet Stone x12 Manhole Cover Iron Nugget x3 Sleigh Wood x8 Red-leaf pile Maple Leaf x3 Clump of Weeds x4 Natural Garden Table Hardwood x9 Iron Nugget x3 Cardboard Chair Cardboard Box x1 Bamboo Doll Young Spring Bamboo x6 Wooden Table Message Bottle Wood x15 Tall Garden Rock Stone x60 Wooden Double Bed Wood x4 Kettle Bathtub Iron Nugget x8 Wood x2 Campfire x1 Iron Closet Iron Nugget x12 Cancer Table Star Fragment x3 Cancer Fragment x2 Gold Nugget x2 Stone x3 Cardboard Bed Cardboard Box x4 Wooden Stool Wood x4 Jail Bars Iron Nugget x5 Wooden Low table Received from the first letter of ‘Happy Home Academy’. Sauna Heater Stone x6 Iron Nugget x3 Wood x3 Tea Table Hardwood x12 Garden Rock Stone x15 Frozen Counter Large Snowflake x1 Snowflake x5 Bamboo Speaker Bamboo Piece x3 Iron Nugget x1 Deer Scare Bamboo Piece x3 Stone x8 Clump of Weeds x3 Cardboard Table Cardboard Box x4 Pear Bed Pear x10 Softwood x6 Pear Wardrobe Pear x10 Wood x5 Wooden full-length mirror Wood x5 Iron Nugget x1 Scarecrow Tree Branch x3 Clump of Weeds x5 Hearth Clay x4 Hardwood x5 Ironwood Kitchenette Wood x4 Iron Nugget x3 Ironwood Dresser x1 Cutting Board x1 Brick Oven Clay x8 Iron Nugget x2 Wood x6 Plain Sink Wood x6 Clay x4 Iron Nugget x1 Iron Shelf Iron Nugget x14 Ironwood Low Table Wood x6 Iron Nugget x4 Wooden Mini Table Wood x6 Barbell Iron Nugget x10 Gong Iron Nugget x6 Wood x5 Ironwood Chair Wood x3 Iron Nugget x2 Log Stool Hardwood x4 Log Garden Lounge Hardwood x12 Orange End Table Orange x10 Wood x4 Birdhouse Stone x6

DIY Recipes List – Wall-Mounted Items

Items Required Materials Cherry Lamp Cherry x10 Clay x2 Shell Wreath Summer Shell x1 Sea Snail x1 Sand Dollar x1 Coral x1 Giant Clam x1 Cowrie x1 Wooden-Block Wall Clock Wooden-Block Toy x1 Softwood x2 Iron Nugget x1 Pretty Cosmos Wreath Orange Cosmos x3 Pink Cosmos x3 Red Cosmos x3 Coconut Wall Planter Coconut x1 Clump of Weeds x5 Paw-Print Doorplate Wood x3 Potted Ivy Clump of Weeds x5 Clay x5 Pansy Wreath Yellow Pansies x3 White Pansies x3 Red Pansies x3 Windflower Wreath Red Windflowers x3 White Windflowers x3 Orange Windflowers x3 Bamboo Wall Decoration Bamboo Piece x1 Iron Wall Lamp Iron Nugget x4 Clay x2 Snowflake Wreath Snowflake x4 Mushroom Wreath Tree Branch x10 Round Mushroom x1 Skinny Mushroom x1 Flat Mushroom Orange Wall-Mounted Clock Orange x10 Wood x2 Rose Wreath Red Roses x3 White Roses x3 Yellow Roses x3 Lily Wreath White Lilies x3 Red Lilies x3 Yellow Lilies x3 Hyacinth Wreath White Hyacinths x3 Red Hyacinths x3 Yellow Hyacinths x3

DIY Recipes List – Additional House Décor

Items Required Materials Woodden-Mosaic Wall Wood x15 Cabin Wall Hardwood x15 Backyard Lawn Clump of Weeds x30 Sandy-Beach Flooring Sea Snail x1 Venus Comb x1 Sand Dollar x1 Coral x1 Giant Clam x1 Cowrie x1 Stacked-Wood Wall Hardwood x15 Rustic-Stone Wall Stone x5 Clay x5 Underwater Flooring Summer Shell x3 Coral x3 Garbage-Heap Flooring Empty Can x2 Boot x2 Old Tire x2 Jungle Flooring Clump of Weeds x10 Clay x10

DIY Recipes List – Equipment

Items Required Materials Recycled Boots Boot x2 Leaf Umbrella Clump of Weeds x15 Grass Skirt Clamp of Weeds x7 Acorn Pochette Acorn x6 Cherry Hat Cherry x5 Apple Dress Apple x8 Orange Dress Orange x8 Peach Dress Peach x8 Knitted-Grass Backpack Clump of Weeds x20

DIY Recipes List – Misc. Items

Items Required Materials Frying Pan Iron nugget x2 Old-fashioned Washtub Softwood x3 Wooden-Block Toy Softwood x3 Succulent Plant Clump of Weeds x10 Empty Can x1 Ringtoss Wood x2 Softwood x2 Traditional Balancing Toy Acorn x4 Hardwood x2 Wooden Table Mirror Wood x3 Iron Nugget x1 Fruit Basket x1 of Apple, Pear, Cherry, Orange and Peach Golden Dung Beetle Golden Nugget x3 Kettlebell Iron Nugget x5 Wooden Fish Wood x3 Unglazed Dish Set Clay x3 Pine Bonsai Tree Clay x5 Pine Cone x8 Tree’s Bounty Little Tree Pine Cone x6 Acorn x4 Hardwood x1 Cherry Speakers Cherry x10 Iron Nugget x2 Tree’s Bounty Lamp Acorn x6 Clay x4 Pot Clay x5 Classic Pitcher Clay x4 Recycled-Can Thumb Piano Empty Can x1 Wood x1 Iron Nugget x1 Matryoshka Softwood x5

DIY Recipes List – Other Items

Items Required Materials Medicine Wasp Nest x1 Clump of Weeds x3 Simple Wooden Fence Softwood x6 Rope Fence Iron Nugget x4 Ocarina Clay x5 Fish Bait Manila Clam x1 Barbed-Wire Fence Hardwood x4 Iron Nugget x2 Zen Fence Iron Nugget x3 Clay x3 Stone x3 Pitfall Seeds Clump of Weeds x4 Tree Branch x6 Straw Fence Clump of Weeds x10 Wood x3 Spiky Fence Hardwood x8

Any new recipes found will be consistently updated in this guide. Stay tuned.