Nioh 2 The Viper’s Sanctum Walkthrough

Nioh 2’s third mission takes place in the Viper’s Sanctum after you beat The Beast Born of Smoke and Flames. For this level, you are recommended to have reached level 15. For a full walkthrough of Nioh 2 The Viper’s Sanctum read on below.

Viper’s Sanctum is found in the Awakening region and rewards the player with Shrine Maiden’s Gown, Shrine Maiden’s Hakama, Tanegashima Matchlock, Roaring Gun Ammunition x4, 5600 Gold, 2080 Amrita.

Make sure to check out our guides detailing the precise location of each Kodama, Sudama, and Scampuss found throughout the mission.

Nioh 2 The Viper’s Sanctum

The Dark Realm

Starting the mission, you will have three possible paths you can take. To the right path, there is an item behind a human enemy, and another item up the ladder.

Then continue around the wood structure and go further. Head up around the hill where you will find a Ninja enemy, along with a spear guy and two more enemies right of the Benevelant Grave.

From there on out, take the ladder on the side of the building and get inside and you will now have entered the Darkness Realm until you take out Yoki. After finishing up with this area, head on out outside and continue going up the hill past the hatchet enemy inside the Darkness Realm building.

Keep heading straight forward around the corner where you will find Gaki feasting on a body and an item on it. To the left there are some wooden barriers facing another door which is where you must head to proceed. Inside the door on the right you will find an Aberrant Soldier Yokai.

Upon killing the Yokai, the Darkness Realm will dispel and you can move on. Search the room where the Soldier came out from and you will find Ninja Locks and a Summoner’s Candle.

Move on through the building, killing the weakened Aberrant Soldier, and make your way out, down the hill and to the shrine.

The Sanctum

To the right of the second shrine you can find a shortcut back to the previous shrine behind the locked gate along with a lootable body. From here, proceed to head on towards the left where you will find a red torii gate. Loot the body on the left and go to the top of the torii gate where you will encounter 2 Gaki.

Here, you will find another body with the loot 3x Righteous Jasper. Once done, head to the Aberrant Soldier and kill the Yokai.

Your next enemy will be a Yokai that has a body of a snake and the head of a woman named Nure-Onna. This Yokai is fast and will use its tail to attack, make sure to avoid its tail slam that can instantly kill you. After dealing with it, head west where you will find a ronin wielding dual hatchets.

Next to it, is a chest that may contain Spirit Stone and Sacred Ash. Head back and to your left you will find a Nurikabe Yokai.

Use the Nice! Gesture to make it disappear; there is a chance for you to receive the Nurikabe Soul Core. Behind the Nurikabe, there will be a corpse on the right and another on the edge that contains 1x Onmyo’s Mage’s Locks. From here, drop down, and head straight on where you will find an Enki, a Gaki and an Aberrant Soldier.

Once you have taken care of the Yokai, go down and then make a left where you will find a hot spring; hallelujah! Use this spring to gain some HP and a few bonuses and make your way forward to the inner sanctum where you will be fighting two Gaki.

Head up the slope after taking care of the Gaki where you will find two soldiers that are looting a body next to a ronin. At the end, you will find a locked gate that is actually a shortcut back to the second shrine.

Once you have the shortcut unlocked, go around the path where you will see a bridge leading to the inner sanctum.

There is a mist of the dark realm with Nure-Onna, approach it and kill her; she has a chance of dropping Nure-Onna Soul Core.

There are two Gaki near the broken bridge on the right side of the bridge, along with an Aberrant Soldier on the other side. Near the Kodama, there is a Toxic Slime with a body that is resistant to attacks; aim for its weakness, the glowing core.

From the broken bridge, head east to the cave where you will encounter a Gaki. Go inside and turn right where you will find another Nure-Onna.

Make sure your guard is up to avoid taking damage from the onslaught of bats; once you kill the Nure-Onna, head on back outside where you will find a Yoki in the mist.

Kill it to clear the path and head right where you will find another statue that causes poison at the inner sanctum. To the left side is a dead-end with two Gaki and a lootable body.

After winding up all of these things, head back outside and straight to the cave on the west side. Past the eastern cave, there is a white torii gate with an Enki on the bridge and a Gaki by the gate.

Kill the Yokai, and head to the left where you will see a mist that’s blocking your path. Kick down the ladder to open up a shortcut prior to heading into the mist.

Heading into the mist, you will be fighting Ippon-Datara, after defeating him, there is a Nurikabe in the room.

Use the backflip gesture to open a path; note that using any other gesture is going to make the Nurikabe hostile and attack you. Doing this gesture will open up a path for you on the upper level of the dark realm where you will find an Aberrant Soldier.

Third Dark Realm

Yokai in the dark realm are a Yoki, a Nure-Onna, Toxic Slime and a Gaki. Since you are on the higher ground, you can try and snipe them off one by one. In order to cut off the Dark Realm you are going to have to destroy a Serpent’s Statue located in the west corner.

Once you clear the dark realm, there is a large chest near the Kodama shrine, open it and a Mujina Yokai will come out of a chest.

If you perform the same gesture as the Yokai, it will not attack you and instead leave behind some gear before disappearing.

Head back to the inner sanctum and go to the large red torii gate that will lead to the main objective, the Viper’s Sanctum.

Entrance of the Viper’s Sanctum

Right outside the entrance is a Nure-Onna roaming around. Before heading inside, to the left of the entrance is a small shrine where you can grab an antidote and a memory. Once ready, head on inside the door where you will face the boss of the mission Yatsu-no-Kami.

Yatsu-no-Kami

The boss of this mission is Yatsu-no-Kami, for more details regarding the moveset of the boss, make sure to check out our detailed guide on how to take it down.