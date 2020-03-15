The main mission in Nioh 2, A Way Out will task players to find and follow Mumyo and to retreat from Kanegasaki. This is going to be a moderately difficult mission so we recommend you be at least level 38 for this mission. So let’s get started with Nioh 2 A Way Out Walkthrough.

Nioh 2 A Way Out Walkthrough

The mission will start with a cinematic and the year is going to be April 1570 and you will arrive at Kanegasaki in Echizen province. Walk forward to the Kodama shrine ahead and talk to the guy standing next to the shrine to learn more about the objective and Sacred Arrow.

Now walk up the hill you see ahead and you will face an armored dog ahead who will be just roaming around the broken houses.

Now go to the west to enter the forest and there will be an archer on the cliff, take out the archer and the dog as well and walk towards west and you will face another soldier with sword. After taking care of the soldier walk ahead and climb the stairs that get you to the cliff where the archer was.

There will be another soldier there so kill him and drop down from the right side of the roof and there will be a corpse and first Kodama in the corner as well. Guide the kodama to shrine and drop down to the tunnel and you will face two more soldiers, after taking care of them go ahead and climb the ladder.

Go up the slope ahead and face an Adachi-wielding soldier, just past him will be a corpse that you can loot for 3x Signpost Amulet. Then go straight ahead, there will be a small set of stairs right next to a large tree beside bamboo torch and the first scampuss will be behind the large stone right there.

Go forward after finding scampuss and there will be another large tree in the center, look up the tree and you will see a light coming from a large Yokai looking like an owl.

There will be a Yamanba, take care of it and there will also be a Gaki and a Skeleton Warrior there as well so keep an eye. Also keep in mind to not get caught by that spotlight coming from the tree.

Unfortunately, if you are caught in the spotlight, run away from the area until the owl lose track of you.

So now the area will be engulfed by the dark realm so you will have to kill the source, which is a red orb that is shooting out black projectiles and it will only appear if you are caught by the owl. If you manage to destroy the orb it will dispel the dark realm and will also kill the owl.

Second kodama is also in the same area as the spotlight, just to the west side before you reach the small hut ahead. It will be behind some wooden planks. You will have to face a Yamanba inside the hut straight ahead and outside the hut will be a door on the left side.

A Gaki will be behind some wooden boxes there and a small chest in the house as well. Get inside the hut and outside the other door will be first Sudama.

After dealing with sudama get outside the hut and go straight ahead and you will find a ladder at the end, kick down the ladder and this will open the shortcut to the starting point, go down the slope and you will see path split path ahead.

There is an archer on the west side, kill it and then go east. On this way you will face a spear wielding soldier, after him you will see a hut and another soldier cooking, another guarding the gate.

Kill both the soldiers and the third one inside the hut. There will be a large pot outside the hut, break the pot and there will be a kodama inside. You can also search for a corpse to loot at the gravesite there and then go back.

Go further inside the forest and next is a long wooden bridge guarded by a Gaki, face it and cross the bridge, also there will be a Mitsume Yazura on the other side that will eventually come on the bridge so you will have to fight him as well.

Kill it and cross the bridge but just when you reach the other side make sure your bow is ready and aim up at the cliff and take shot on the warrior skeleton up ahead on the cliff. There is a body to loot non the right side of the bridge next to glowing mushrooms. Walk straight and go up the slope to find a small corner with second Kodama Shrine.

Second Shrine

Go towards the wooden planks that you see ahead from the shrine and climb up the ladder on left, there will be a Gaki on roof waiting to ambush so use grapple attack to kill it.

Drop down on the other side and go to the roof on right side where there is a warrior skeleton and jump down the hole in the roof and face Yamanba in the house. Open the small chest, clear the house and get outside to walk to the tree in the center.

Near the tree is a glowing pot that you can destroy to temporarily purify your weapon, go to the right of the tree and a One-eyed Imp will try to attack you, kill it before it transforms to a full grown One-eyed Oni. Walk ahead to the bloody grave ahead in the middle of the path and you will hear a roaring sound when you approach the grave.

Before approaching the grave, ready your bow or rifle and look above, you will see a Biwa Boku-boku yokai that can invoke nearby spirits, shoot it down before it invokes any nearby revenant.

After killing Biwa Boku-boku yokai, walk just around the corner and you will face another warrior skeleton who is on the branch on the right side just above you.

Take care of all those enemies and go up and take right to the branch tree again, loot the corpse on the edge and drop down on the other branch and below you will find your fourth kodama.

Guide the kodama and get back and continue forward until you reach another area with a moving spotlight. There is a Mitsume Yazura here, so lure him away from the spotlight and kill it.

There are Yamanba, One-eyed Imp, four Gakis and two warrior skeletons as well in the area that you will have to fight. You can fight them and if you get caught by spotlight then the procedure is same as explained above with the red orb.

Your fifth kodama will also be in the same area, just around the corner where you face One—eyed Imp hiding in the bushes.

There are corpses here as well that you can loot, clear the area and walk straight ahead until you come across a tree that you can knock down and it will give you a shortcut to the second shrine.

Get back to area with spotlight after knocking down the tree and this time go to the left path that will take you to the temple. Shoot the warrior skeleton standing next to red torii gate and loot the corpses on the tree branch. Go towards the torii gate and ready your bow before entering as there is a soldier with rifle ahead.

There will also be an armored dog on the steps that will try to ambush you so keep an eye for that. Go to the closed temple and you will find sixth kodama under the stairs. Loot the corpses by the closed door to get 1x Herbal Remedy and 1x Onmyo Mage’s Locks.

Then walk to the right side of the temple and walk up to the tree branch that has glowing pot containing purification effect and a Karasu tengu. Shoot this yokai from afar and walk up the tree and drop down to planks and go forward until you find a split path.

Go to the right one and the second sudama will be at the end near the corpse, trade with it and get back to the opposite path where you will encounter a One-eyed Imp and at the end you will see another hut and Yamanba inside as well.

Kill it and check the chests inside, get outside and there will be another glowing pot outside the house opposite of the hut. Grab the purification effect for your weapon from the pot and face the yokai inside, Mitsume Yazura.

Get back to where you killed One-eyed Imp and at the lower area you will see a One-eyed Oni so kill it as well, past it will be a shack with chest and a hot spring for the mission behind the shack. Now get back to the area where you just fought Mitsume Yazura.

Now go towards the wooden gate ahead and kill two Gakis ahead and loot the body to obtain another memory and other items. Continue forward and you will find a Mumyo, talk to her and she will give you 1x Clay Bell of Beckoning. There will be third kodama shrine at the path down below and a tombstone with another memory and 1x Inspiriting Gem.

Third Shrine

You will be at a village section for the third shrine and it will be engulfed by the dark realm, a Karakasa Umbrella yokai will ambush at the entrance and you will also have to kill a warrior skeleton that is in front of you wielding a rifle.

Kill the first skeleton and you will see another one from the same spot on a bamboo bridge on the roof of a house, shoot it down and scout the area to clear it form any other nearby yokai.

After that, head to the village and in the dark realm you will face other yokai, warrior skeleton, Karakasa Umbrella, One-eyed Oni and the source of dark realm Mitsume Yazura.

Kill Mitsume Yazura and clear the dark realm, get back to the entrance of the village and check the house on the west side. Loot the body inside and you will hear a yokai groaning, use the ‘backflip’ gesture and the Murikabe wall will let you pass without fighting.

There will be a backdoor path with warrior skeleton next to a glowing pot, at the end of the path you will come out of the house in the inner part of the village.

Now you just need to go ahead in the village to face the final boss of the mission, so search and clear the village first and then you will see a house near the gate that leads to the boss. Kill the Yamanba in the house and look for a large chest in the house, go out of the house and you will find the seventh kodama behind those large pots.

Also, go on the rooftops and look for the ladder that leads to a higher cliff, you will find a Benevolent grave and 1x Ninja’s locks on the top and for that first get to the cliff and then drop down on the highest roof where the warrior skeleton was near the third shrine.

This is a straightforward path but be careful for the mist might contain a yokai, maybe a Karasu Tengu. After clearing the village at the end of Nioh 2 A Way Out, proceed to the gate to fight the main boss of the mission, Tatarimokke.