In Stoneshard, there are many different tools that you can use to wreak havoc. Weapons are the tools of destruction used to dispatch the unfortunate enemies that cross your path. This Stoneshard Best Weapons guide has them all.

Stoneshard Best Weapons

There are different One-Handed and Two-Handed weapons that go into different inventory slots. You can also mix different one-handed weapons according to your desired build!

In this guide, we will list the different types present in Stoneshard.

Swords

Swords are one-handed weapons which are good for slash and wedge attacks. They can be a good option to strike your opponents. The following swords are present in Stoneshard.

Name Level Damage Damage Type Durability Price Properties Wooden Sword 1 21 Slashing 100 20 Armor Damage: +15%

Armor Piercing: +10%

Bodypart Damage: +15%

Block Chance: +3%

Fumble Chance: -1%

Skills Energy Cost: +10% Rusty Sword 3 22 Slashing 110 60 Armor Damage: +20%

Armor Piercing: +10%

Bodypart Damage: +15%

Block Chance: +3%

Fumble Chance: -2%

Skills Energy Cost: +10% Homemade Blade 6 24 Slashing 140 270 Armor Damage: +20%

Armor Piercing: +15%

Bodypart Damage: +20%

Accuracy: +2%

Crit Chance: +1%

Block Chance: +5%

Block Power: +2

Skills Energy Cost: +15% Traveler’s Blade 9 26 Slashing 120 405 Armor Damage: +25%

Armor Piercing: +15%

Bodypart Damage: +25%

Block Chance: +2%

Counter Chance: +3%

Bleeding Chance: +1%

Skills Energy Cost: +10% Shortsword 13 28 Slashing 135 910 Armor Damage: +30%

Armor Piercing: +20%

Body part Damage: +25%

Accuracy: +5%

Block Chance: +7%

Block Power: +4

Bleeding Chance: +3%

Skills Energy Cost: +25% Crude Falchion 12 23 Slashing 70 840 Armor Penetration: +5%

Armor Damage: +5%

Bodypart Chance: +20%

Bleed Chance: +4%

Block Chance: +5%

Crit Chance: +2%

Crit Efficiency: +30%

Skills Energy Cost: +5% Brigand Blade 3 22 Slashing 150 250 Armor Damage: +25%

Armor Piercing: +15%

Body part Damage: +20%

Accuracy: +4%

Block Chance: +6%

Block Power: +3

Skills Energy Cost: +25% Watchman Sword 16 30 Slashing 175 1600 Armor Damage: +35%

Armor Piercing: +25%

Bodypart Damage: +25%

Crit Chance: +4%

Block Chance: +5%

Block Power: +4

Fumble Chance: -2%

Bleeding Chance: +1%

Skills Energy Cost: +20% Norse Blade 15 30 Slashing 160 1500 Armor Damage: +30%

Armor Piercing: +25%

Bodypart Damage: +25%

Block Chance: +4%

Block Power: +2

Counter Chance: +4%

Skills Energy Cost: +20% Footman Sword 16 30 Slashing 190 1600 Armor Damage: +40%

Armor Piercing: +25%

Bodypart Damage: +20%

Crit Chance: +1%

Block Chance: +4%

Block Power: +2%

Counter Chance: +2%

Daze Chance: +1%

Skills Energy Cost: +20% Guild Blade 22 35 Slashing 200 2860 Armor Damage: +40%

Armor Piercing: +30%

Bodypart Damage: +30%

Accuracy: +1%

Crit Chance: +3%

Block Chance: +4%

Block Power: +3

Fumble Chance: -3%

Skills Energy Cost: +20% Fancy Sword 19 33 Slashing 185 1900 Armor Damage: +35%

Armor Piercing: +25%

Bodypart Damage: +25%

Block Chance: +3%

Block Power: +1

Counter Chance: +1%

Fumble Chance: -4%

Skills Energy Cost: +15% Broadaxe 24 37 Slashing 225 3120 Armor Damage: +40%

Armor Piercing: +35%

Bodypart Damage: +30%

Accuracy: +4%

Block Chance: +7%

Block Power: +5

Bleeding Chance: +4%

Skills Energy Cost: +30% Jarl Blade 25 38 Slashing 240 4250 Armor Damage: +45%

Armor Piercing: +35%

Bodypart Damage: +35%

Accuracy: +4%

Block Chance: +8%

Block Power: +6

Bleeding Chance: +5%

Skills Energy Cost: +35% Skonfert Blade 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50%

Armor Piercing: +40%

Bodypart Damage: +40%

Accuracy: +4%

Block Chance: +10%

Block Power: +8%

Bleeding Chance: +6%

Skills Energy Cost: +40% Vanguard Sword 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50%

Armor Piercing: +40%

Bodypart Damage: +40%

Accuracy: +4%

Block Chance: +10%

Block Power: +8%

Bleeding Chance: +6%

Skills Energy Cost: +40% Katzbalger 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50%

Armor Piercing: +40%

Bodypart Damage: +40%

Accuracy: +4%

Block Chance: +10%

Block Power: +8%

Bleeding Chance: +6%

Skills Energy Cost: +40% Knighty Blade 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50%

Armor Piercing: +40%

Bodypart Damage: +40%

Accuracy: +4%

Block Chance: +10%

Block Power: +8%

Bleeding Chance: +6%

Skills Energy Cost: +40% Templar Sword 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50%

Armor Piercing: +40%

Bodypart Damage: +40%

Accuracy: +4%

Block Chance: +10%

Block Power: +8%

Bleeding Chance: +6%

Skills Energy Cost: +40% Engraved 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50%

Armor Piercing: +40%

Bodypart Damage: +40%

Accuracy: +4%

Block Chance: +10%

Block Power: +8%

Bleeding Chance: +6%

Skills Energy Cost: +40% Guard Broadsword 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50%

Armor Piercing: +40%

Bodypart Damage: +40%

Accuracy: +4%

Block Chance: +10%

Block Power: +8%

Bleeding Chance: +6%

Skills Energy Cost: +40% Flame Supremacy 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50%

Armor Piercing: +40%

Bodypart Damage: +40%

Accuracy: +4%

Block Chance: +10%

Block Power: +8%

Bleeding Chance: +6%

Skills Energy Cost: +40% Goblin Sword 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50%

Armor Piercing: +40%

Bodypart Damage: +40%

Accuracy: +4%

Block Chance: +10%

Block Power: +8%

Bleeding Chance: +6%

Skills Energy Cost: +40% Battle Clever 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50%

Armor Piercing: +40%

Bodypart Damage: +40%

Accuracy: +4%

Block Chance: +10%

Block Power: +8%

Bleeding Chance: +6%

Skills Energy Cost: +40% Inelaborate Falchion 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50%

Armor Piercing: +40%

Bodypart Damage: +40%

Accuracy: +4%

Block Chance: +10%

Block Power: +8%

Bleeding Chance: +6%

Skills Energy Cost: +40% Jagged Falchion 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50%

Armor Piercing: +40%

Bodypart Damage: +40%

Accuracy: +4%

Block Chance: +10%

Block Power: +8%

Bleeding Chance: +6%

Skills Energy Cost: +40% Mastercrafted Falchion 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50%

Armor Piercing: +40%

Bodypart Damage: +40%

Accuracy: +4%

Block Chance: +10%

Block Power: +8%

Bleeding Chance: +6%

Skills Energy Cost: +40% Orchish Blade 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50%

Armor Piercing: +40%

Bodypart Damage: +40%

Accuracy: +4%

Block Chance: +10%

Block Power: +8%

Bleeding Chance: +6%

Skills Energy Cost: +40% Orchish Cleaver 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50%

Armor Piercing: +40%

Bodypart Damage: +40%

Accuracy: +4%

Block Chance: +10%

Block Power: +8%

Bleeding Chance: +6%

Skills Energy Cost: +40% Orchish Scimitar 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50%

Armor Piercing: +40%

Bodypart Damage: +40%

Accuracy: +4%

Block Chance: +10%

Block Power: +8%

Bleeding Chance: +6%

Skills Energy Cost: +40% Orchish Battlesickle 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50%

Armor Piercing: +40%

Bodypart Damage: +40%

Accuracy: +4%

Block Chance: +10%

Block Power: +8%

Bleeding Chance: +6%

Skills Energy Cost: +40% Nomad Saber 30 43 Slashign 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50%

Armor Piercing: +40%

Bodypart Damage: +40%

Accuracy: +4%

Block Chance: +10%

Block Power: +8%

Bleeding Chance: +6%

Skills Energy Cost: +40% Elven Saber 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50%

Armor Piercing: +40%

Bodypart Damage: +40%

Accuracy: +4%

Block Chance: +10%

Block Power: +8%

Bleeding Chance: +6%

Skills Energy Cost: +40% Decorated Saber 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50%

Armor Piercing: +40%

Bodypart Damage: +40%

Accuracy: +4%

Block Chance: +10%

Block Power: +8%

Bleeding Chance: +6%

Skills Energy Cost: +40% Jibean Scimitar 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50%

Armor Piercing: +40%

Bodypart Damage: +40%

Accuracy: +4%

Block Chance: +10%

Block Power: +8%

Bleeding Chance: +6%

Skills Energy Cost: +40% Ancient Scimitar 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50%

Armor Piercing: +40%

Bodypart Damage: +40%

Accuracy: +4%

Block Chance: +10%

Block Power: +8%

Bleeding Chance: +6%

Skills Energy Cost: +40% Arna Sword 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50%

Armor Piercing: +40%

Bodypart Damage: +40%

Accuracy: +4%

Block Chance: +10%

Block Power: +8%

Bleeding Chance: +6%

Skills Energy Cost: +40% Relict Blade 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50%

Armor Piercing: +40%

Bodypart Damage: +40%

Accuracy: +4%

Block Chance: +10%

Block Power: +8%

Bleeding Chance: +6%

Skills Energy Cost: +40% Royal Blade 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50%

Armor Piercing: +40%

Bodypart Damage: +40%

Accuracy: +4%

Block Chance: +10%

Block Power: +8%

Bleeding Chance: +6%

Skills Energy Cost: +40%

Axes

Axes are One-Handed weapon. Axes can be a good slash weapon option and much more deadly if wielded in a 2-handed manner. Following axes are present in Stoneshard.

Name Level Damage Damage Type Durability Price Properties Peasant Hatchet 1 21 Slashing 100 20 Armor Damage: +15%

Armor Piercing: +10%

Bodypart Damage: +15%

Block Chance: +3%

Fumble Chance: -1%

Skills Energy Cost: +10% Hunter Hatchet 3 22 Slashing 110 60 Armor Damage: +20%

Armor Piercing: +10%

Bodypart Damage: +15%

Block Chance: +3%

Fumble Chance: -2%

Skills Energy Cost: +10% Felling Axe 6 24 Slashing 140 270 Armor Damage: +20%

Armor Piercing: +15%

Bodypart Damage: +20%

Accuracy: +2%

Crit Chance: +1%

Block Chance: +5%

Block Power: +2

Skills Energy Cost: +15% Bearded Axe 9 26 Slashing 120 405` Armor Damage: +25%

Armor Piercing: +15%

Bodypart Damage: +25%

Block Chance: +2%

Counter Chance: +3%

Bleeding Chance: +1%

Skills Energy Cost: +10% Norse Axe 13 28 Slashing 135 910 Armor Damage: +30%

Armor Piercing: +20%

Bodypart Damage: +25%

Accuracy: +5%

Block Chance: +7%

Block Power: +4

Bleeding Chance: +3%

Skills Energy Cost: +25% Barbaric Axe 12 28 Slashing 28 840 Armor Damage: +30%

Armor Piercing: +15%

Bodypart Damage: +25%

Block Chance: +4%

Skills Energy Cost: +15% Dwarwen Axe 3 22 Slashing 150 250 Armor Damage: +25%

Armor Piercing: +15%

Bodypart Damage: +20%

Accuracy: +4%

Block Chance: +6%

Block Power: +3

Skills Energy Cost: +25% Battle Axe 16 30 Slashing 175 1600 Armor Damage: +35%

Armor Piercing: +25%

Bodypart Damage: +25%

Crit Chance: +4%

Block Chance: +5%

Block Power: +4

Fumble Chance: -2%

Bleeding Chance: +1%

Skills Energy Cost: +20% Footman Axe 15 30 Slashing 160 1500 Armor Damage: +30%

Armor Piercing: +25%

Bodypart Damage: +25%

Block Chance: +4%

Block Power: +2

Counter Chance: +4%

Skills Energy Cost: +20% Skadian Chekan 16 30 Slashing 190 1600 Armor Damage: +40% Armor Piercing: +25% Bodypart Damage: +20% Crit Chance: +1% Block Chance: +4% Block Power: +2% Counter Chance: +2% Daze Chance: +1% Skills Energy Cost: +20% Knightly Axe 22 35 Slashing 200 2860 Armor Damage: +40% Armor Piercing: +30% Bodypart Damage: +30% Accuracy: +1% Crit Chance: +3% Block Chance: +4% Block Power: +3 Fumble Chance: -3% Skills Energy Cost: +20% Rider Axe 19 33 Slashing 185 1900 Armor Damage: +35% Armor Piercing: +25% Bodypart Damage: +25% Block Chance: +3% Block Power: +1 Counter Chance: +1% Fumble Chance: -4% Skills Energy Cost: +15% Broadaxe 24 37 Slashing 225 3120 Armor Damage: +40% Armor Piercing: +35% Bodypart Damage: +30% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +7% Block Power: +5 Bleeding Chance: +4% Skills Energy Cost: +30% Heavy Broadaxe 24 38 Slashig 240 4250 Armor Damage: +45% Armor Piercing: +35% Bodypart Damage: +35% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +8% Block Power: +6 Bleeding Chance: +5% Skills Energy Cost: +35% Reinforced Axe 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50% Armor Piercing: +40% Bodypart Damage: +40% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +10% Block Power: +8% Bleeding Chance: +6% Skills Energy Cost: +40%

Maces

Maces are One-Handed weapons that do crushing damage. The following weapons are present in Stoneshard.

Name Level Damage Damage Type Durability Price Properties Metal Rod 1 21 Crushing 100 20 Armor Damage: +15% Armor Piercing: +10% Bodypart Damage: +15% Block Chance: +3% Fumble Chance: -1% Skills Energy Cost: +10% Cudgel 3 18 Crushing 70 60 Fumble Chance: -2% Skills Energy Cost: +10% Spiked Club 6 19 Piercing Crushing 85 270 Armor Damage: +5% Bleed Chance: +3% Daze Chance: +3% Fumble Chance: -3% Skills Energy Cost: +10% Peasant Flail 9 18 Crushing 90 405 Armor Penetration: +5% Armor Damage: +5% Bodypart Damage: +15% Stun Chance: +4% Accuracy: -5% Crit Chance: +3% Crit Efficiency: +20% Fumble Chance: +5% Skills Energy Cost: +10% Militia Flail 3 20 Crushing 120 335 Armor Damage: +7% Armor Piercing: +7% Bodypart Damage: +20% Stun Chance: +5% Accuracy: -5% Crit Chance: +4% Crit Efficiency: +25% Skills Energy Cost: +15% Militia Club 12 28 Crushing 28 840 Armor Damage: +30% Armor Piercing: +15% Bodypart Damage: +25% Block Chance: +4% Skills Energy Cost: +15% Reinforced Club 3 22 Crushing 150 250 Armor Damage: +25% Armor Piercing: +15% Bodypart Damage: +20% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +6% Block Power: +3 Skills Energy Cost: +25% Heavy Club 16 20 Crushing 100 334 Armor Penetration: +10% Armor Damage: +10% Daze Chance: +5% Crit Chance: +5% Skills Energy Cost: +10% Skadian Bludgeon 15 30 Crushing 160 1500 Armor Damage: +30% Armor Piercing: +25% Bodypart Damage: +25% Block Chance: +4% Block Power: +2 Counter Chance: +4% Skills Energy Cost: +20% Footman Mace 16 30 Crushing 190 1600 Armor Damage: +40% Armor Piercing: +25% Bodypart Damage: +20% Crit Chance: +1% Block Chance: +4% Block Power: +2% Counter Chance: +2% Daze Chance: +1% Skills Energy Cost: +20% Heavy Flail 22 34 Crushing 200 2860 Armor Damage: +40% Armor Piercing: +30% Bodypart Damage: +30% Accuracy: +1% Crit Chance: +3% Block Chance: +4% Block Power: +3 Fumble Chance: -3% Skills Energy Cost: +20% War Flail 19 33 Crushing 185 1900 Armor Damage: +35% Armor Piercing: +25% Bodypart Damage: +25% Block Chance: +3% Block Power: +1 Counter Chance: +1% Fumble Chance: -4% Skills Energy Cost: +15% Spiked Flail 24 37 Slashing 225 3120 Armor Damage: +40% Armor Piercing: +35% Bodypart Damage: +30% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +7% Block Power: +5 Bleeding Chance: +4% Skills Energy Cost: +30% Flanged Mace 25 38 Crushing 240 4250 Armor Damage: +45% Armor Piercing: +35% Bodypart Damage: +35% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +8% Block Power: +6 Bleeding Chance: +5% Skills Energy Cost: +35% War Pick 30 43 Piercing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50% Armor Piercing: +40% Bodypart Damage: +40% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +10% Block Power: +8% Bleeding Chance: +6% Skills Energy Cost: +40% Morning Star 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50% Armor Piercing: +40% Bodypart Damage: +40% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +10% Block Power: +8% Bleeding Chance: +6% Skills Energy Cost: +40% Footman Flail 30 43 Crushing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50% Armor Piercing: +40% Bodypart Damage: +40% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +10% Block Power: +8% Bleeding Chance: +6% Skills Energy Cost: +40% Decorated Flanged Mace 30 43 Crushing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50% Armor Piercing: +40% Bodypart Damage: +40% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +10% Block Power: +8% Bleeding Chance: +6% Skills Energy Cost: +40%

Daggers

Daggers can be used to jab your opponent. Following Daggers are present in-game.

Name Level Damage Damage Type Durability Price Properties Kitchen Knife 1 21 Slashing 100 20 Armor Damage: +15% Armor Piercing: +10% Bodypart Damage: +15% Block Chance: +3% Fumble Chance: -1% Skills Energy Cost: +10% Shiv 3 22 Slashing 110 60 Armor Damage: +20% Armor Piercing: +10% Bodypart Damage: +15% Block Chance: +3% Fumble Chance: -2% Skills Energy Cost: +10% Short Dagger 6 24 Slashing 140 270 Armor Damage: +20% Armor Piercing: +15% Bodypart Damage: +20% Accuracy: +2% Crit Chance: +1% Block Chance: +5% Block Power: +2 Skills Energy Cost: +15% Travelling Dagger 9 26 Slashing 120 405 Armor Damage: +25% Armor Piercing: +15% Bodypart Damage: +25% Block Chance: +2% Counter Chance: +3% Bleeding Chance: +1% Skills Energy Cost: +10% Brigand Dagger 13 28 Slashing 135 910 Armor Damage: +30% Armor Piercing: +20% Bodypart Damage: +25% Accuracy: +5% Block Chance: +7% Block Power: +4 Bleeding Chance: +3% Skills Energy Cost: +25% Dirk 12 28 Slashing 28 840 Armor Damage: +30% Armor Piercing: +15% Bodypart Damage: +25% Block Chance: +4% Skills Energy Cost: +15% Rondel 3 22 Slashing 150 250 Armor Damage: +25% Armor Piercing: +15% Bodypart Damage: +20% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +6% Block Power: +3 Skills Energy Cost: +25% Baselard 16 30 Slashing 175 1600 Armor Damage: +35% Armor Piercing: +25% Bodypart Damage: +25% Crit Chance: +4% Block Chance: +5% Block Power: +4 Fumble Chance: -2% Bleeding Chance: +1% Skills Energy Cost: +20 Bollock 15 30 Slashing 160 1500 Armor Damage: +30% Armor Piercing: +25% Bodypart Damage: +25% Block Chance: +4% Block Power: +2 Counter Chance: +4% Skills Energy Cost: +20% Parrying Dagger 16 30 Slashing 190 1600 Armor Damage: +40% Armor Piercing: +25% Bodypart Damage: +20% Crit Chance: +1% Block Chance: +4% Block Power: +2% Counter Chance: +2% Daze Chance: +1% Skills Energy Cost: +20% Misericorde 22 35 Slashing 200 2860 Armor Damage: +40% Armor Piercing: +30% Bodypart Damage: +30% Accuracy: +1% Crit Chance: +3% Block Chance: +4% Block Power: +3 Fumble Chance: -3% Skills Energy Cost: +20% Decorated Dagger 19 33 Slashing 185 1900 Armor Damage: +35% Armor Piercing: +25% Bodypart Damage: +25% Block Chance: +3% Block Power: +1 Counter Chance: +1% Fumble Chance: -4% Skills Energy Cost: +15%

Greatswords

The Greatswords are 2-Handed Weapons with twice the slashing ability! Following Greatswords are present in Stoneshard

Name Level Damage Damage Type Durability Price Properties War Scythe 1 21 Slashing 100 20 Armor Damage: +15% Armor Piercing: +10% Bodypart Damage: +15% Block Chance: +3% Fumble Chance: -1% Skills Energy Cost: +10% Warbrand 3 22 Slashing 110 60 Armor Damage: +20% Armor Piercing: +10% Bodypart Damage: +15% Block Chance: +3% Fumble Chance: -2% Skills Energy Cost: +10% Crude Longsword 6 24 Slashing 140 270 Armor Damage: +20% Armor Piercing: +15% Bodypart Damage: +20% Accuracy: +2% Crit Chance: +1% Block Chance: +5% Block Power: +2 Skills Energy Cost: +15% Bastard Sword 9 26 Slashing 120 405 Armor Damage: +25% Armor Piercing: +15% Bodypart Damage: +25% Block Chance: +2% Counter Chance: +3% Bleeding Chance: +1% Skills Energy Cost: +10% Footman Greatsword 13 28 Slashing 135 910 Armor Damage: +30% Armor Piercing: +20% Bodypart Damage: +25% Accuracy: +5% Block Chance: +7% Block Power: +4 Bleeding Chance: +3% Skills Energy Cost: +25% Sergeant Bastard 3 22 Slashing 150 250 Armor Damage: +30% Armor Piercing: +15% Bodypart Damage: +25% Block Chance: +4% Skills Energy Cost: +15% Longsword 3 22 Slashing 150 250 Armor Damage: +25% Armor Piercing: +15% Bodypart Damage: +20% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +6% Block Power: +3 Skills Energy Cost: +25% Claymore 16 30 Slashing 175 1600 Armor Damage: +35% Armor Piercing: +25% Bodypart Damage: +25% Crit Chance: +4% Block Chance: +5% Block Power: +4 Fumble Chance: -2% Bleeding Chance: +1% Skills Energy Cost: +20% Knightly Greatsword 15 30 Slashing 160 1500 Armor Damage: +30% Armor Piercing: +25% Bodypart Damage: +25% Block Chance: +4% Block Power: +2 Counter Chance: +4% Skills Energy Cost: +20% Brynn Greatsword 16 30 Slashing 190 1600 Armor Damage: +40% Armor Piercing: +25% Bodypart Damage: +20% Crit Chance: +1% Block Chance: +4% Block Power: +2% Counter Chance: +2% Daze Chance: +1% Skills Energy Cost: +20%

Ranged Weapons

Ranged Weapons are the ideal choice when you want to keep distance from the enemy. It uses 2-Hands but being far from the enemy might not affect you that much. Following Ranged Weapons are present in Stoneshard.

Name Level Damage Damage Type Durability Price Properties Peasant Bow 1 21 Piercing 100 20 Armor Damage: +15% Armor Piercing: +10% Bodypart Damage: +15% Block Chance: +3% Fumble Chance: -1% Skills Energy Cost: +10% Shortbow 3 22 Piercing 110 60 Armor Damage: +20% Armor Piercing: +10% Bodypart Damage: +15% Block Chance: +3% Fumble Chance: -2% Skills Energy Cost: +10% Hunting Bow 6 24 Piercing 140 270 Armor Damage: +20% Armor Piercing: +15% Bodypart Damage: +20% Accuracy: +2% Crit Chance: +1% Block Chance: +5% Block Power: +2 Skills Energy Cost: +15% Levy Bow 9 26 Piercing 120 405 Armor Damage: +25% Armor Piercing: +15% Bodypart Damage: +25% Block Chance: +2% Counter Chance: +3% Bleeding Chance: +1% Skills Energy Cost: +10% Soldier Bow 13 28 Piercing 135 910 Armor Damage: +30% Armor Piercing: +20% Bodypart Damage: +25% Accuracy: +5% Block Chance: +7% Block Power: +4 Bleeding Chance: +3% Skills Energy Cost: +25% Yew Bow 12 28 Piercing 28 840 Armor Damage: +30% Armor Piercing: +15% Bodypart Damage: +25% Block Chance: +4% Skills Energy Cost: +15% Norse Bow 3 22 Piercing 150 250 Armor Damage: +25% Armor Piercing: +15% Bodypart Damage: +20% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +6% Block Power: +3 Skills Energy Cost: +25% Long Bow 16 30 Piercing 175 1600 Armor Damage: +35% Armor Piercing: +25% Bodypart Damage: +25% Crit Chance: +4% Block Chance: +5% Block Power: +4 Fumble Chance: -2% Bleeding Chance: +1% Skills Energy Cost: +20% Elders Bow 15 30 Piercing 160 1500 Armor Damage: +30% Armor Piercing: +25% Bodypart Damage: +25% Block Chance: +4% Block Power: +2 Counter Chance: +4% Skills Energy Cost: +20% Dirwin Bow 16 30 Piercing 190 1600 Armor Damage: +40% Armor Piercing: +25% Bodypart Damage: +20% Crit Chance: +1% Block Chance: +4% Block Power: +2% Counter Chance: +2% Daze Chance: +1% Skills Energy Cost: +20%

Staves

There are many different uses of Staves used by magicians, priest or monks. The following Staves are present in the game.

Name Level Damage Damage Type Durability Price Properties Cammock 1 21 Slashing 100 20 Armor Damage: +15% Armor Piercing: +10% Bodypart Damage: +15% Block Chance: +3% Fumble Chance: -1% Skills Energy Cost: +10% Travelling Staff 3 22 Slashing 110 60 Armor Damage: +20% Armor Piercing: +10% Bodypart Damage: +15% Block Chance: +3% Fumble Chance: -2% Skills Energy Cost: +10% Healer Staff 6 24 Slashing 140 270 Armor Damage: +20% Armor Piercing: +15% Bodypart Damage: +20% Accuracy: +2% Crit Chance: +1% Block Chance: +5% Block Power: +2 Skills Energy Cost: +15% Conjurer Staff 9 26 Slashing 120 405 Armor Damage: +25% Armor Piercing: +15% Bodypart Damage: +25% Block Chance: +2% Counter Chance: +3% Bleeding Chance: +1% Skills Energy Cost: +10% Goblin Staff 13 28 Slashing 135 910 Armor Damage: +30% Armor Piercing: +20% Bodypart Damage: +25% Accuracy: +5% Block Chance: +7% Block Power: +4 Bleeding Chance: +3% Skills Energy Cost: +25% Pilgrim Staff 12 28 Slashing 28 840 Armor Damage: +30% Armor Piercing: +15% Bodypart Damage: +25% Block Chance: +4% Skills Energy Cost: +15% Reinforced Staff 3 22 Slashing 150 250 Armor Damage: +25% Armor Piercing: +15% Bodypart Damage: +20% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +6% Block Power: +3 Skills Energy Cost: +25% Monk Staff 16 30 Slashing 175 1600 Armor Damage: +35% Armor Piercing: +25% Bodypart Damage: +25% Crit Chance: +4% Block Chance: +5% Block Power: +4 Fumble Chance: -2% Bleeding Chance: +1% Skills Energy Cost: +20% Metallic Staff 15 30 Slashing 160 1500 Armor Damage: +30% Armor Piercing: +25% Bodypart Damage: +25% Block Chance: +4% Block Power: +2 Counter Chance: +4% Skills Energy Cost: +20% Dwarven Staff 16 30 Slashing 190 1600 Armor Damage: +40% Armor Piercing: +25% Bodypart Damage: +20% Crit Chance: +1% Block Chance: +4% Block Power: +2% Counter Chance: +2% Daze Chance: +1% Skills Energy Cost: +20% Tribal Staff 22 35 Slashing 200 2860 Armor Damage: +40% Armor Piercing: +30% Bodypart Damage: +30% Accuracy: +1% Crit Chance: +3% Block Chance: +4% Block Power: +3 Fumble Chance: -3% Skills Energy Cost: +20% Skadian Staff 19 33 Slashing 185 1900 Armor Damage: +35% Armor Piercing: +25% Bodypart Damage: +25% Block Chance: +3% Block Power: +1 Counter Chance: +1% Fumble Chance: -4% Skills Energy Cost: +15% Witch Staff 24 37 Slashing 225 3120 Armor Damage: +40% Armor Piercing: +35% Bodypart Damage: +30% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +7% Block Power: +5 Bleeding Chance: +4% Skills Energy Cost: +30% Exquisite Staff 25 38 Slashing 240 4250 Armor Damage: +45% Armor Piercing: +35% Bodypart Damage: +35% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +8% Block Power: +6 Bleeding Chance: +5% Skills Energy Cost: +35% Priest Staff 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50% Armor Piercing: +40% Bodypart Damage: +40% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +10% Block Power: +8% Bleeding Chance: +6% Skills Energy Cost: +40% Wizard Staff 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50% Armor Piercing: +40% Bodypart Damage: +40% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +10% Block Power: +8% Bleeding Chance: +6% Skills Energy Cost: +40% Hermit Staff 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50% Armor Piercing: +40% Bodypart Damage: +40% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +10% Block Power: +8% Bleeding Chance: +6% Skills Energy Cost: +40% Shaman Staff 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50% Armor Piercing: +40% Bodypart Damage: +40% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +10% Block Power: +8% Bleeding Chance: +6% Skills Energy Cost: +40% Orchish Staff 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50% Armor Piercing: +40% Bodypart Damage: +40% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +10% Block Power: +8% Bleeding Chance: +6% Skills Energy Cost: +40% Venomancer Staff 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50% Armor Piercing: +40% Bodypart Damage: +40% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +10% Block Power: +8% Bleeding Chance: +6% Skills Energy Cost: +40% Enchanter Staff 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50% Armor Piercing: +40% Bodypart Damage: +40% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +10% Block Power: +8% Bleeding Chance: +6% Skills Energy Cost: +40% Pyromancer Staff 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50% Armor Piercing: +40% Bodypart Damage: +40% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +10% Block Power: +8% Bleeding Chance: +6% Skills Energy Cost: +40% Electromancer Staff 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50% Armor Piercing: +40% Bodypart Damage: +40% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +10% Block Power: +8% Bleeding Chance: +6% Skills Energy Cost: +40% Astromancer 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50% Armor Piercing: +40% Bodypart Damage: +40% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +10% Block Power: +8% Bleeding Chance: +6% Skills Energy Cost: +40% Cryomancer Staff 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50% Armor Piercing: +40% Bodypart Damage: +40% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +10% Block Power: +8% Bleeding Chance: +6% Skills Energy Cost: +40% Psimancer Staff 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50% Armor Piercing: +40% Bodypart Damage: +40% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +10% Block Power: +8% Bleeding Chance: +6% Skills Energy Cost: +40% Arcanist Staff 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50% Armor Piercing: +40% Bodypart Damage: +40% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +10% Block Power: +8% Bleeding Chance: +6% Skills Energy Cost: +40% Geomancer Staff 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50% Armor Piercing: +40% Bodypart Damage: +40% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +10% Block Power: +8% Bleeding Chance: +6% Skills Energy Cost: +40% Necromancer Staff 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50% Armor Piercing: +40% Bodypart Damage: +40% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +10% Block Power: +8% Bleeding Chance: +6% Skills Energy Cost: +40% Chronomancer Staff 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50% Armor Piercing: +40% Bodypart Damage: +40% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +10% Block Power: +8% Bleeding Chance: +6% Skills Energy Cost: +40% Orient Staff 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50% Armor Piercing: +40% Bodypart Damage: +40% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +10% Block Power: +8% Bleeding Chance: +6% Skills Energy Cost: +40% Vampiric Staff 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50% Armor Piercing: +40% Bodypart Damage: +40% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +10% Block Power: +8% Bleeding Chance: +6% Skills Energy Cost: +40% Relict Staff 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50% Armor Piercing: +40% Bodypart Damage: +40% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +10% Block Power: +8% Bleeding Chance: +6% Skills Energy Cost: +40% Sangvus Illumination 30 43 Slashing 260 5100 Armor Damage: +50% Armor Piercing: +40% Bodypart Damage: +40% Accuracy: +4% Block Chance: +10% Block Power: +8% Bleeding Chance: +6% Skills Energy Cost: +40%