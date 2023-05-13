Rogue or Dirwin is one of the playable classes in Stoneshard, especially for people who want high damage and sneaking capabilities. This Stoneshard Rogue Builds Guide will go over a few highly useful builds for the Rogue class.

Stoneshard Rogue Builds

Dagger Build

Dirwin has good overall stats which makes him a good choice for the build play.

Dirwin Stats

Strength: 11

Agility: 12

Perception: 14

Vitality: 11

Willpower: 10

Special trait: Sharp Eye: The first time an enemy enters your vision, they receive -10% dodge chance and +10 damage taken for 10 turns.

Dirwin’s Special trait is useful because it gives extra damage and effective constant striking during the fight.

Dagger Skills and Skill Tree

Dirwin’s style of play benefits rogue build because his trait allows him to deal extra damage. Dual wielding gives more damage per second (DPS) and if paired up with Double Lunge, even more DPS. Dirwin has following Skills in this rogue build.

Double Lunge

Active: Delivers two strikes with +28% damage and +54% Bleed Chance. If both strikes connect, cooldown is reduced by 50%.

This skill requires a dagger.

Type: Target Object

Range: 1

Energy: 8

Cooldown: 8

Modified by Strength and Agility.

Passive: -4% Cooldown Duration for this skill tree.

Deadly Trick

Active: Delivers a strike with +24% damage and +17% Crit Chance. Burns energy for the amount of damage dealt. You swap places with the enemy and Immobilize them for 3 turns. The attacker also get +100% dodge chance for the next turn.

This skill requires a dagger.

Type: Target Object

Range: 1

Energy: 12

Cooldown: 10

Modified by Strength and Agility.

Passive: -4% Cooldown Duration for this skill tree.

Using this skill will provide room for the player to back up or use a free hit on the target. When you are getting jumped by 2+ enemies, you will be able to evade one target and dodge the other target depending on tile position. This is the best 1v1 skill because you immobilize the target and you gain 100% dodge chance.

Painful Stabs

Active: This provides +20% Bodypart Damage, +15% Crit Effectiveness, +20% Bleed Chance and +5% Crit Chance for 4 Hours. Each successful attack extends the duration by 1 and grants an extra stack of up to 4. Dealng Critical Damage prolongs the duration of this effect by 3 turns but resets the number of stacks to 1.

This skill requires a dagger.

Type: No Target

Energy: 8

Cooldown: 12

Passive: -4% Cooldown Duration for this skill tree.