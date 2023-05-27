Zombies in Spaceland Souvenir Coins Combinations Guide – How to Get, Combinations to Get Buildable Parts

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Souvenir Coins Guide to help you learn all possible combinations and create every buildable in the game.

Souvenir Coins in Zombies in Spaceland are randomly dropped by zombies and can be exchanged for items. During the course of a match, you will come across multiple Souvenir Stations located all across the Spaceland Park.

Zombies in Spaceland Souvenir Coins Guide

In our Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Souvenir Coins Guide, we have discussed everything you need to know about Souvenir Coins in Zombies in Spaceland.

Understanding Souvenir Coins

As mentioned earlier, Souvenir Coins are dropped randomly as you continue to put down zombies. These coins come in three colors i.e. red, green, and blue. It is important to note that a player cannot hold more than a single Souvenir Coin at any given time which is why it is recommended to deposit one as soon as it is acquired.

Souvenir Stations, which are located all across the Spaceland Park, require a total of three Souvenir Coins to get activated and provide players with various items, depending upon the type of coins which a player inserts into the station.

The items which are acquired by exchanging Souvenir Coins are needed to complete different buildable including Wonder Weapons such as the Dischord, Shredder, etc. The following section details all possible combinations of Souvenir Coins and what you can get from them.

Souvenir Coins Combinations

Blue + Blue + Blue = Sentry Gun

Green + Green + Green = Repcrator

Red + Red + Red = Medusa Device

Blue + Blue + Green = Electric Trap

Blue + Green + Green = Boom Box

Green + Green + Red = Sentry Turret

Green + Red + Red = Boom Box

Red + Red + Blue = Fireworks

Red + Blue + Blue = Window Laser Trap

Red + Blue + Green = Kindle Pop

This is all we have on our Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Souvenir Coins Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!