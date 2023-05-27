Zombies in Spaceland Shredder Wonder Weapon Guide – Parts Locations, How to Build

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Shredder is another Wonder Weapon like the Dischord. This guide teaches you how to get the powerful Wonder Weapon in the Zombies Mode.

Shredder is an Energy Pistol which can prove to be really helpful, especially during early-to-mid rounds. Similar to the Dischord, building the Wonder Weapon requires about 600 tickets, access to the Pack-a-Punch area, and unlocked doors.

For more help on Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, read out our the Dischord Wonder Weapon Guide, Zombies in Spaceland Perks Guide, and Zombies in Spaceland Easter Egg Steps Guide.

Zombies in Spaceland Shredder Guide

In our Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Shredder Guide, we have detailed all the steps which are required to create the Shredder Wonder Weapon.

Zombies in Spaceland Shredder Wonder Weapon – Step #1

For the first part, you need to head over to the Flume Ride, put the shades on, and look for a battery hanging from the backside of the boat. You basically need to hit the battery and make it fall off.

Once done, head over to purple/green water area, wait for the battery to show up, and collect it as soon as possible.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Zombies in Spaceland Shredder Wonder Weapon – Step #2

In order to receive the third part, you need to head inside the Kepler System and continue to kill zombies until you have farmed x3 Red Coins. Once done, head over to the Souvenir Station, and deposit all your Red Coins in order to acquire the second part.

Zombies in Spaceland Shredder Wonder Weapon – Step #3

For the final step, you need to buy an Arcane Core and a Golden Tooth from the Arcade. Once you have done that, you need to have a Brute follow you inside the Alligator Mouth; this will cause the Alligator Mouth to stay opened and its teeth to fall off.

At this point, you need to place the Golden Tooth, that you bought earlier, inside the Alligator Mouth. From there, head over to the Pack-a-Punch area and interact with an object located on the left-hand side of the small mirror and cause the four UFOs to head inside the portal.

From there, head to the Arcade and use the Disco Trap to kill zombies and change the UFO’s path. At this point, you need to follow the UFO, kill the zombies around it using the gun you have the Arcane on, and pick up the part.

Once done, head over to the Alligator Mouth and shoot the four circles with the upgraded weapon and grab the part. Now all that you need to do is to head to the promo cardboard in the underground area and craft the Shredder Wonder Weapon.

This is all we have on Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Shredder Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!