Zombies in Spaceland Perks Locations Guide – Where to Find, Cost, Effects

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Perks Guide to help you get a better understanding of what each perk does.

Needless to say, but Zombies in Spaceland Perks can definitely help you get out of tough situations. Perks in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland cost quite a lot of points, but they are, without a doubt, a worthy investment.

For more help on Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, read out our Zombies in Spaceland Easter Egg Steps Guide, Hasselhoff Unlock Guide, and Most Wanted Targets Locations Guide.

Zombies in Spaceland Perks Guide

In our Zombies in Spaceland Perks Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about understanding in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland.

Zombies in Spaceland Perks Locations

Get Up and Atoms

Cost : 1500

This perk allows players to revive teammates in the game. Players can also use it in a solo match in order to revive himself/herself. You can find this perk in the backend area of the Spawn Area.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Racing Stripes

Cost : 2000

This basically allows players sprint faster for increased durations of time and also allows them to fire weapons while running. You need to head over to the basement and find this perk located in the kitchen area.

Slappy Taffy

Cost : 2000

This perk makes a player’s melee attacks more powerful. The melee attack also gains an area-of-effect which knocks back other zombies. This perk is located inside the Kepler section of the Spaceland Park.

Bomb Stoppers

Cost : 2000

This allows players to receive increased explosion resistance. This perk is located inside the Kepler section of the Spaceland Park.

Tuff Enuff

Cost : 2500

This allows players to receive more damage than usual. This perk is located inside Journey into Space area of the Spaceland Park.

Bang Bangs

Cost : 2000

This basically causes a weapon to fire 2 shots at the very time, allowing the weapon to deal double damage. This perk is located right outside the Water Park area.

Blue Bolts

Cost : 1500

This perk allows players to gain an electricity aura around them at the time of reloading, causing zombies to get electrocuted. This perk is located inside Journey into Space area of the Spaceland Park.

Mule Munchies

Cost : 3000

With this perk, players can easily get a third gun slot. This perk is located inside Journey into Space area of the Spaceland Park.

Trailer Blazers

Cost : 2000

This allows players to leave a trail of fire behind them – while sliding – which causes the zombies to receive fire damage. This perk is located inside Journey into Space area of the Spaceland Park.

Quickies

Cost : 3000

This perk has many benefits i.e. increased ADS speed, faster barrier placement, faster reloads, faster grenade throwing speeds and more. This perk is located in the Triton area of the Spaceland Park.

This is all we have on Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Perks Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!