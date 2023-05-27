Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Easter Egg Steps Guide to help you complete the elaborative Easter Egg with our step-by-step guide.

Similar to earlier Zombies Mode iterations in Call of Duty games, there is an elaborative Easter Egg that can be completed in Zombies in Spaceland. Completing the Easter Egg involves multiple steps i.e. restoring power, finding the Pack-a-Punch, etc.

Zombies in Spaceland Easter Egg Steps Guide

In our Zombies in Spaceland Easter Egg Steps Guide, we have detailed all the steps involved in completing the Easter Egg and unlocking the final cutscene.

Zombies in Spaceland Easter Egg Step #1 – Locating Secret Items

There is a total of three secret items i.e. a radio, a calculator, and an umbrella which you need to find. Do note that these items appear in different locations in different playthroughs. Once you have found all of three of these items, you need to head over to the DJ located on the map and give him the items.

Once you have provided the DJ with the items, stay in the area and clear three more waves in order to receive another item.

Zombies in Spaceland Easter Egg Step #2 – Charging the Secret Item

After acquiring the secret item by clearing zombies, head over to places like Bumper Cars, below Coffee Area, Journey in Space, etc. in order to charge it. You should easily be able to tell that you are in the right area if your screen shakes violently.

Anyway, once you are in the right area, place the item on the floor and eliminate zombies in its vicinity in order to charge the item. Moreover, you must make sure that you do not let any undead harm the item. In the case of this happening, you will be forced to restart the entire process again.

You must successfully repeat the process three times. Another important thing that you need to do is to look at the UFO over the Ice Mountain and write down the color sequence. You need to do this during the Clown Wave.

Zombies in Spaceland Easter Egg Step #3 – Finding the Speaker

Once you have successfully completed the above step three times, return the item to the DJ and clear a few rounds followed by speaking to him once again. Speaking with the DJ should allow you to get a speaker.

After you have acquired a speaker, you need to head over to the Black Hole area which leads to Pack-a-Punch area. Once you are in the new area, you should be able to find a total of 4 golden platforms. You basically need to place a speaker on each of the 4 platforms.

Zombies in Spaceland Easter Egg Step #4 – Playing the Tones in Correct Order

After the previous step, each player in your team must interact with the speaker in order to play a tone of varying frequencies. You basically need to play them in such a way that the tones play in ascending order.

Once you have done so, all four players must play the tones at the exact same time in order to complete this step. This should cause a UFO to appear in the sky.

Zombies in Spaceland Easter Egg Step #5 – UFO Lights Puzzle

In order to complete this step, you need to note the order in which the lights appear on the UFO. What you basically need to do is to interact with the speakers in such an order that you recreate the exact lights sequence on the UFO.

You must be careful and try not making an error as it will cause a massive zombie to appear on the map. Once you are done with individual sequences, hit the switches at the same time in order to complete this step.

You basically need to complete this step thrice in order to proceed ahead.

Zombies in Spaceland Easter Egg Step #6 – Boss Battle, Phase 1

Once you have completed the previous step thrice, an alien will spawn on the map. Before we dive into the details of how to defeat the enemy, there is a couple of things that you need to bear in mind.

Firstly, the alien has teleportation ability and can get to literally anywhere in the Spaceland Park – try and not get flanked. Secondly, although he is extremely weak to your weapon, he can end the fight pretty quickly.

What you basically need to do is to run around the Spaceland Park and avoid getting flanked. It is preferred to stay in an area which provides somewhat decent cover. There is no need to waste ammunition when you see the alien at the top of a building. Try to reserve ammo and only shoot when you have him in your sights.

Zombies in Spaceland Easter Egg Step #7 – Boss Battle, Phase 2

Once you have dealt with the alien, you will have to go against his spaceship. For this battle, I strongly suggest that you do not head too close to the ship because of the ridiculous amount of damage it can dish out.

It is better to stay behind cover, only to come out when you have the opportunity. In order to complete the second phase, what you basically need to do is to locate a total of x5 blue objects around the ‘Spaceland’ neon-sign. You need to shoot at these blue objects in order to send a laser-beam into the sky and tear the ship apart.

Timing is of utmost importance here. You need to time your shots in such a way that the beam directly hits the spaceship, essentially destroying it. Once you are done, dash towards the main portal and acquire a piece of the Soul Key.

This is all we have on Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Easter Egg Steps Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!