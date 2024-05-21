Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Dalia’s Game Quest Walkthrough

Dalia’s Game is a side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is part of a much larger quest in Gerudo Town, The Mysterious Eighth. You must defeat a little girl at her own game by finding her sand-seal plushie at a specific time.

Dalia’s Secret game in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom may appear random for each player, but this is not true. Dalia hides her sand-seal plushie at four different locations, each time the location is selected randomly.

Fret not. In this guide, we will help you locate Dalia’s Plushie from all four locations with our comprehensive guide below.

How to Start Dalia’s Game Quest in Zelda: TotK

To start Dalia’s Game side quest, you must talk to Dalia, who is standing near the entrance of the Gerudo Town. Her exact coordinates are (-3814, -2814, 0043), and she will be standing beside a mysterious orb.

If you have already started The Mysterious Eighth side quest, you will recognize the orb and ask Dalia to hand it over. This will start the quest immediately.

In the other scenario where you don’t know about the orb, you can talk to Dalia at night to start Dalia’s Game quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

FYI Trying to pick up the orb without Dalia’s Permission will also start the quest.

How to Complete Dalia’s Game Quest in Zelda: TotK

Completing Dalia’s Game quest can be troubling in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Once you accept her challenge, she will ask you to close her eyes while she hides her sand-seal plushie inside Gerudo Shelter.

Dalia will give you a hint while your eyes are closed. There are four places where she hides her plushie, and there is a different clue for each location. You must follow the clue to find the plushie within 90 seconds (about one and a half minutes).

1. The hint we got was, “Oops, my feet got all wet! Oh well.” This is a hint to a location where water pools.

From the Gerudo Shelter’s entrance, go straight into the training room. This is the same place where you can find Rotana standing near a Stelae on the door.

Inside the training room, you will notice four dummies to the right and a breakable wall to the left. Ignore everything and climb the stairs right before you reach the pool (-3914, -2992, 0034) with the plushie in it.

Interact with the sand-seal plushie to complete the Dalia’s Game side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

2. The second hint is, “This is the way out of the shelter into some caves, and Mama says I am not allowed there.” This is a hint to the entrance of the tunnel where the broken Stelae is.

Go through the door near the Goddess Statue to enter the classroom. Turn left and then make another left to locate the Plushie (-3852, -2959, 0032) beside the boxes near the tunnel entrance.

3. The third hint is, “He will never think to look by the bed.” This clue is a reference to the sleeping quarters in the Gerudo Shelter.

From the shelter’s main entrance, take a quick right and then go straight to the sleeping chambers. The sand-seal plushie is on the floor at the coordinates (-3922, -2930, 0032).

4. The fourth hint says, “Did this stuff belong to the soldiers? Gotta brace myself and push!” This clue refers to a shelf near the training area.

To reach this location, take a quick right turn from the shelter’s entrance and take another right. You will notice some stairs going down, and a small flag (with a red person symbol) is on top of the door.

Enter the area, and you will notice the sand-seal plushie right in front of you on a shelf (-3904, 2969, 0033). Interact with the plushie to finish Dalia’s Game quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Rewards

Dalia will allow you to take the Flame Orb, which you will need to solve the mystery of the Eighth Gerudo Heroine.

If you play Dalia’s Game again and win, she will reward you with Voltfruit or a Palm Fruit (random reward).