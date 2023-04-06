How To Find All Dragons In Zelda Breath Of The Wild

Link will encounter dragons during his journey in Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild. Players can choose to just ignore them or fight them to get rare items. If you are interested in taking on these dragons across Hyrule, then this Zelda: Breath of the Wild Dragons locations guide will help you find all of them.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Dragons Locations

There are a total of three dragons in Zelda BOTW so finding and defeating them all shouldn’t take too long. Considering the parts that each dragon drops upon defeat, it is certainly beneficial to find and defeat them.

In Zelda: Breath of the Wild the ideal time to get a glimpse of these wild dragons is during the sunrise. Also, when you interact with the dragons, you’ll automatically fulfill some Shrine Quests.

You can attack the dragons to obtain different parts of their bodies; you have to hit the part you need from a Dragon. Once attacked, these body parts will fall on the ground, and you can use them for several purposes.

You can obtain the Horns from the Dragons by simply attacking their horns. While crafting potions and food, you can achieve a max bonus by using these Horns. You can also obtain the fangs of a wild Dragon in Zelda BOTW by hitting the fangs.

To acquire the Claw hit the leg/claw. This item will grant a medium amount of bonus duration. Last but not the least, to acquire Scale hit any part of the dragon’s body. This item will grant a low amount of bonus duration.

Some uses of Dragon Parts in Breath of the Wild are:

Cooking: These dragon parts will help you cook recipes that will increase the resistance against cold, heat, and power attacks.

These dragon parts will help you cook recipes that will increase the resistance against cold, heat, and power attacks. Shrine Quests: You’ll have to offer Dragon scales to the Goddess Statue to unlock the Spring Shrines.

You’ll have to offer Dragon scales to the Goddess Statue to unlock the Spring Shrines. Armor set Upgrades: We can upgrade many sets of Armor by using Dragon parts.

We can upgrade many sets of Armor by using Dragon parts. Money farming: You can give Dragon parts to Merchants and, in exchange, get money from them.

Naydra location

This dragon spawns in Lanaryu region during The Spring of Wisdom shrine quest. To attack Naydra, visit the Lanaryu Promenade. Wait here until the Dragon appears, then wait for the perfect moment to attack it. It’s better if you can reach up to Mount Lanaryu.

The Lanayru is a rocky area and finding the items after defeating Naydra dragon in Zelda Breath Of The Wild can be difficult. As soon as you start fighting the dragon try to find a decent camera angle and don’t lose sight of it.

Farosh location

Farosh can be located in the Eastern part of Faron Tower in Zelda BOTW. Here a waterfall will be present above Lake Hylia and will be encountered during The Serpent’s Jaws shrine quest.

Farosh shoots electricity and if you deplete the stamina while in slow motion there is a chance that Link will go tumbling down into the water and lose track of the item that you are trying to get.

Dinraal The Red Dragon location

To locate the Dinraal, you must move to the Northern side of the Eldin Mountains. This Dragon is found near Eldin Great Skeleton early morning, usually around 8 to 9 am. Try to reach this area at a specified time because Dinraal will fly and cross the Tabantha Border after this time. Attack it and then pick up the dropped Dragon’s scale.

To unlock the Tutsuwa Shrine you need to take Dinraal Scale to the Spring of Power. This is west of the east of Akkala Stable in Zelda Breath of the Wild. Finally, to open the Shrine drop the scale into the water.