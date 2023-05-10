Zelda: Breath of the Wild The Cursed Statue Quest – Kam Urog Shrine Location

With a strong emphasis on exploration, you will occasionally come across NPCs who will give you some exciting side-quests in Zelda BOTW. Some of these quests can be completed by defeating enemies or fetching something, but a lot of these are riddles with hints requiring extensive brainstorming to solve them. The Cursed Statue quest in BOTW belongs to the latter category and is required to unlock Zelda: Breath of the Wild Kam Urog Shrine.

For more help on Zelda: Breath of the Wild, read our Cheats, Easter Eggs and Kilton Monster Parts Merchant Location.

Where to get the Cursed Statue quest in Zelda BOTW

Cursed Statue can be obtained by talking to Prof Calip. He can be found exploring the valley between Fort Hateno and Lanryu Promenade during the daytime. Prof Calip has a keen interest in Wild statues found in this area.

Talking to him and accepting his request will start The Cursed Statue quest. He will give you a hint about a statue with dark light inside its eyes and you need to pierce its gaze to unlock a new mystery shrine. This quest can also be obtained by talking to Calip in his house at nighttime. Calip’s house is located near Fort Hateno.

While talking to Calip select the following answers.

What are you up to?

Ancient texts?

Of Course, Dr. Calip.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Kam Urog shrine walkthrough

There are two ways to find the cursed statue shrine in Zelda: Breath of the Wild and solve its riddle. Meet Prof Calip in the valley between Fort Hateno and Lanryu Promenade (daytime only) where he is researching some stone statues.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

After accepting the request, light a bonfire to speed up time. Cursed statue will only appear during the nighttime with a purple glow in its eyes. To solve the Fort Hateno shrine riddle in Zelda BOTW, you have to destroy the cursed statue with your arrows. This will make the Kam Urog shrine appear right next to the statues.

Alternatively, you can talk to Prof Calip in his house at night and go to the valley mentioned above. If you can’t find the valley with statues, just wait outside Calip’s house till morning and follow him to the valley with stone statues in Zelda BOTW. Repeat the first method to destroy the cursed stone statue and gain access to a brand-new hidden shrine.