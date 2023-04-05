Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Beginners Guide

Zelda Breath of the Wild offers one of the best open-world experiences and unlimited fun activities, even for a beginner. Exploring different realms, fighting enemies, and solving puzzles, this game has it all.

If you want a better experience in Legends of Zelda Breath of the Wild from the start of your journey into the game, then you should look at this guide that will teach you all the basics that a beginner must know in the Zelda BOTW.

Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild tips

These tips and tricks will elevate your Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild experience and leave you in awe. Considering how massive the Breath of the Wild is and the number of systems in play, it can take quite a while to get used to all that Zelda BOTW has to offer.

Have your own experience

When you wake up at the start of the game, you will be alone in the game. It is recommended to play the game alone to enjoy it more without getting help.

The game will guide you only a few times on what to do. But when it does, try reading and understanding what Zelda’s Breath of the Wild says and act accordingly. It will be beneficial for your solo game experience.

All about the Great Plateau

When you start your game journey in Legends of Zelda Breath of the Wild, you will find yourself in a tall skyscraper. That is called the Great Plateau overlooking the tremendous beautiful realm of the game called the Hyrule Kingdom.

But you cannot go down and explore the world at the start of the game. You will be stuck in the Great Plateau and do many activities, like learning new skills and patterns.

The important part is that all your activities here are essential and will impact your upcoming Zelda Breath of the Wild journey. So, make sure to do as many activities as you can on this Plateau.

If you need an elemental weapon, head to the great Plateau and into the Coliseum Ruins. You can find every elemental weapon except the rods.

Basic Rule

The basic rule of Legends of Zelda Breath of the Wild is to collect, explore and fight. You will do this till the end of the game but on a significant level.

As a Zelda BOTW Beginner, you can go straight to Hyrule Castle to fight the enemies there. The enemies there are formidable, but you will pass through it fine. The reason to go to the castle is that it offers some of the best weapons in the game, which you might stick up with till the end of the game.

Approaching the enemies

While in the game, you should also be thoughtful of your resource management; most of your resources are used in fighting. So, whenever you approach enemies, don’t approach them directly, as it is not a good idea.

Doing this might waste more resources, and you might eventually die. First, look around them and formulate a plan to attack them. This will help you to defeat your enemies while using fewer resources.

Correct use of Weapons

Unlike in other Legends of Zelda games, Breath of the Wild has introduced a feature that causes the weapons to break and perish after extensive use. So, you should know which weapons to use for which enemies.

Whenever you get a powerful weapon, save it from fighting the bosses rather than wasting it on slaying weak enemies.

Reload and save often

You can reload the game as many times as you want. The game-overs don’t affect you in any way. But also don’t forget to save the game often, especially when you fight a bunch of enemies as a beginner in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Side activities tips

You will also have to do some activities besides the main story. Here are some tips for side activities: It will not show up in your inventory whenever you complete a side quest. Don’t worry about that. It is a game bug. Go to the person who gave you the task, and it will appear in your inventory.

If you see NPCs fighting the enemies, help them kill them. After that, the NPC will eventually give you something as a gift. When exploring the game, you will often meet traveler merchants on the way. Traveler merchants often offer you some good items at a discount. So, be sure to check that as well.

Explore Shrines

As a beginner in Zelda Breath of the Wild, check out the shrines. After exploring the game, they are one of the most important and valuable places to change the taste. You can complete its challenges, awarding bonus health and stamina through its orbs. The main benefit of the shrine is that you can fast-travel to different locations in a heartbeat. But first, you must complete the shrine challenges to unlock the fast travel.

Engage with NPCs

The game doesn’t tell you what to do in the game. This lack of communication confuses many players, who are unsure of what to do in the game. This is done purposely by the developers to make the players explore and find out their next task on their own. Thus, this way, they can enjoy the game more. But, to make it easy, they have put NPC to guide you.

Many players think that the NPC is just for standing at a spot, and they have no purpose. But NPC has a purpose: to guide you toward your next task by giving clues about it.

Engaging with NPCs also unlocks side quests. If the NPC has a red bubble and text with an exclamation mark, they have a quest for you. You can take their side quest by interacting with them.

So, whenever you walk by an NPC, don’t ignore it. Engage in a conversation with it. This will help you a lot.

Buying the same item

If you are repeatedly looking to buy the same item from the item merchant

shop, this tip will help you. All merchant shops in the game restock the inventory at midnight. If you want to repurchase something, travel far from the merchant shop, sit by a fire to pass midnight, and then go to the shop to get the item.

If you have 50 or more arrows of the same type, then arrows will not restock in the merchant shop.

Useful glitches

There is a glitch in the game called Whistle Glitch. This glitch can help you a lot. This will allow you to climb the mountains by sprinting, and it doesn’t use stamina while climbing the mountain.

Another helpful glitch in the game is the wind bomb glitch. For this to work, climb a high place and explode the wind bomb behind you. It will allow you to fly to a very further place very quickly.

Starting a fire

Fire is essential in survival in Legends of Zelda Breath of the Wild. Sitting by the fire allows you to pass the day.

The most common way to make fire is to place wood and then shoot it with a fire arrow to light it.

Place a flint near the woods if you don’t have the fire arrow. Strike the flint with a metal weapon to light the fire.

Another way to start a fire is to hit the ore deposit to create a spark and start a fire.

Cooking food

You can consume raw apples and meat to fill your health hearts. However, cooking the raw item will increase the amount of hearts you get after eating it.

Cooking in Legends of Zelda is always fun and satisfying. So, always take some time trying to cook raw items with herbs to fill your health well. Even you can cook a raw apple and turn it into a baked apple which will restore a whole heart, unlike the raw apple, which only restores a half heart.

Also, cooking food after 11:30 during a blood moon can grant you a critical cooking bonus. If you have monster extract in your inventory, use it while cooking the food. It will grant a random bonus. Also, cooking with the fairies grants you an incredible food bonus.

Satori Mountain

Satori Mountain in the game is an excellent place if you want to have a lot of resources. You can find almost anything on the Satori Mountain, from herbs to diamonds. Aside from that, when the mounting is glowing, it is the best time to loot the items because they are significantly multiplied.

There are eight moon cycles during the day; the mountain will glow when there is a crescent moon. You can know the moon’s status by talking to Hino at Dualing Peak Stable. Pick up the items you don’t know about on the Satori mountain. They will become useful later in the journey.

Completing the full game

When you beat the game, a stat percentage will show how much the game is completed. Here is a list of all the activities and how much they contribute to the total game completion percentage:

Activities Total Number Percentage contribution Fighting Divine Beasts 04 0.32% Collecting Korok Seeds 900 72% Discovering Ancient Shrin 120 9.6% Location Discoveries 226 18.08%

With this in mind, it will be helpful for you to complete the full 100% game.