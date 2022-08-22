Yakuza Creator Compares His Next Game to a Quentin Tarantino Movie

Toshihiro Nagoshi has shared that his next game will be like a Quentin Tarantino Movie featuring violence but there will be humor as well.

In an interview with German publication 4plyaers.de, the developer shared (translation):

Of course, I can’t reveal too much about our game yet, but I can give an approximate idea: It will certainly include violence as a game element, but I don’t want to go too much in the direction of thriller or even horror. My game should be more like a Quentin Tarantino movie – so there may well be humor. Something that is just intimidating or just bloody and brutal doesn’t suit my taste – I want a human touch, some silliness and some seriousness, that’s what I feel like doing right now.

Popular Japanese developer, after spending a long time with SEGA (for over 30 years), Nagoshi recently decided to make his own Studio by the name of Nagoshi Studio which is now partnered with Netease instead of SEGA. Toshihiro Nagoshi has been a big fan of Yakuza setting and it could also reflect in his future titles. As for when will we able to see his next game in action, Nagoshi shared that it might not be that long:

I have to remain vague again. But it’s like this: If I have an idea and feel like implementing it – then it soon bubbles out of me. I’m not the type to hold something like that back for long. So you probably won’t be too long… Or let’s say better: I think I’ll go public with it much earlier than other developers would!

The developer wants to continue making games and that was the reason and formed his company in the first place. Yakuza fans should definitely look forward to his next title. And no, it won’t be a mobile game despite the fact that Nagoshi Studio is partnered with Netease.

Yakuza series however, will continue at Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. In fact, we have already received our first look at Yakuza 8 (next Yakuza game).