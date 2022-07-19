Here is Your First Look at Yakuza 8

Since the announcement of Yakuza 8 from SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio back in 2020, we haven’t heard or seen much of the new Yakuza game. Masayoshi Yokoyama however, recently confirmed that the game’s story is almost complete which can be considered as big milestone for game’s development.

Now, thanks to Famitsu, we have our first look of Yakuza 8.

So the gang is back for another epic adventure. We already know that the next Yakuza game will continue the story beyond Yakuza: Like a Dragon so it’s natural to see old and familiar faces for Yakuza 8. Now if you don’t already know, Yakuza 8 will use the same turn-based combat system the developer used in Like a Dragon. However, if you aren’t a fan of Turn-Based combat, you can watch for Yakuza Judgement series as it’s expected to keep the beat’em style combat.

It will be interesting to see how these characters have developed in Yakuza 8 as the new game takes place after a few years after Yakuza: Like a Dragon. From the images, you can see that while Adachi and Nanba look almost the same, Ichiban Kasuga seems to have changed much. I will have to say that the new look for Ichiban is already looking great.

The Famitsu article is basically based on a video from Mikuru Asakura who will also be featuring in Yakuza 8. If your Japanese is good, you can watch the video yourself:

While Yakuza: Like a Dragon was praised a lot by the critics, some fans really didn’t like the turn based system for the game. So fans have been asking the developer to make an option where they can switch between turn based and real time combat. A tough and tricky task indeed but we could eventually get a game where the choice is given to the fans.

Yakuza 8 doesn’t even have an official name yet. I don’t think it will be named Yakuza 8 as Yakuza: Like a Dragon was also not named as Yakuza 7. Hopefully, we will hear about the upcoming Yakuza 8 more soon.