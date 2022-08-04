Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Stalker Guide

Stalker is a stealth-based attacker class in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 that loves to hunt down enemies with arrows from range. Combining both stealth and range sort of gives this class some assassin elements.

The following guide will go through the Stalker class while explaining how to unlock and use the class, the best characters and arts for the class, and more.

How To Unlock Stalker

Just like with the other classes, you must complete the hero quest of the respective character to unlock the class. Here, the default class of Juniper is Stalker. Hence, you must complete her hero quest called “Natural Selection” to gain access to the class. The Natural Selection quest will task you to find and kill three Unknown Rhinos.

Best Stalker Characters

Stalker is an attack-based class in Xenoblade Chronicles, which mainly focuses on dealing attack damage to the opponent. Therefore, the best characters to choose for this class are Noah and Mio.

Noah being an attacker when paired with a character like Mio who specializes in evasion can put a lot on the table and can serve as two of the best character choices for this class.

However, do keep in mind that due to having a low-class rating, Mio will have trouble accessing the class on her first try.

Best Stalker Arts

Combat Arts

Staying Power: Deals Area of Effect around the user, and causes a small Field range of effect.

Driving Arrow: Deals Area of Effect around the user, and causes the target to bleed as it comes in contact with the Arts.

Rapid Shot: Deals a single target Area of Effect, and boost 100% damage dealt from the sides.

For the Stalker class, two of the most important Combat Arts are Driving Arrow and Rapid Shot, as they will inflict the most damage to the opponent through bleeding and boosting the damage dealt. Considering how the class relies upon attacks, they’ll be the best Combat Arts to use.

Master Arts

Shadow Eye: Lowers self Aggro value while increasing its Attacks.

Quickdraw: Evades attacks and boosts 50% damage from the front.

Hidden Thorn: Inflicts bleeding on the opponent.

Hidden Thorn proves to be one of the best Master Arts of the Stalker class as it causes the target to bleed when attacked by the Arts, fulfilling the sole purpose of the class, which is to deal the maximum amount of damage.

Best Stalker Master Skills

Being damaged-based, the Stalker class requires skills that enhance the overall damage output of their attacks. Therefore, using Ethereal Ability to increase the attack damage while using the Positioning Pro to use more than two Positioning Arts can be a good addition to your inventory.

Not to mention the Split-Second Counter skill that allows the user to deal 100% attack damage when evading an attack.

Best Stalker Accessories

Stalkers usually roam around the battlefield to use Positional Arts, therefore, the best way to assist them is by increasing their evasion which can be done by using Herald’s Kneeguard while using Headband to boost their Critical Rate and Long-Range Memory for an Extended Range of Attack.

Best Gems For Stalker

Your Arts have already boosted the Stalker’s overall damage by several folds. It is now time to amplify that damage further by increasing your Critical Damage with Analyze Weakness.

You are also recommended to get the Steelcleaver gem to further increase your overall attack power. Finally, the Tailwind gem will improve your agility stats to ensure that you evade most of the attacks that come your way.

Stalker Arts List

Talent Arts

Refreshing Rain: Deals 50% additional damage to the target if their health goes below 30%.

Combat Arts

Downdraft: Deals bleed to the target when hit.

Force of Nature: Deals a Medium Field range of effect.

Liberation Arrow: Increases 120% damage dealt from the sides.

Night Hunt: Increases 30% back attack while reducing aggro used when attacking.

Landslide: Increases 100% damage to launched targets while evading attacks.

Master Arts

Stalker Skill List

Class Skills

Swift Death: deals 50% additional damage to the target if their health goes below 30%.

In Cold Blood: Increases 75% damage dealt to a bleeding target.

Evasion Expertise: Provides a 30% chance to evade attacks.

Serene Heart: Reduced 25% aggro generated from attacks.

Master Skills