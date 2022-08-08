Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Soulhacker Guide

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has 12 Attacker classes and one of these is the Soulhacker class. Soulhacker is a special class that enables a variety of fighting styles using skills and Arts that you can steal from many foes you encounter. This guide will help introduce you and explain more in-depth about Soulhacker Class in XC3.

How to Unlock Soulhacker

To unlock the Soulhacker class in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you will head towards the golden quest marker (?) located in Candensia Region. This quest starts off a liberation questline for Colony 15. Afterward, you will be able to recruit the Defiant Triton.

To use the class on your main characters, you will then have to complete their Hero Quest “Doing it My Way.”

Best Soulhacker Characters

The soulhacker class in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is not limited to a single role, so any character can utilize this class. That said, you can use select the skills you unlock depending on your play style and focus on a diverse playstyle.

The best characters for the Soulhacker class are Lanz and Mio. With their high-class rating, they are easily able to unlock Soul Hacker Master skill.

By obtaining the Soul Hacker Master Skill, you will no longer need to use the Soulhacker class in order to steal enemy Arts.

Soulhacker Arts

There is just one talent Art that can be used on any character

Final Countdown: It boosts damage dealt for each Soulhacker Art or Skill Learned to a single target.

The rest of the Arts for the Soulhacker in XC3 mentioned below are exclusive to Triton only

Captain Strike : 40% chance to ignore the defense of a single target.

: 40% chance to ignore the defense of a single target. Ultra Boost : Boosts damage dealt by 50% and damage taken by 25% to Self.

: Boosts damage dealt by 50% and damage taken by 25% to Self. Pirate Lariat : Topples an enemy.

: Topples an enemy. Peril Punch : Boosts damage deal when attacking from the side by 120%.

: Boosts damage deal when attacking from the side by 120%. Magnificent Fist: Other arts recover 25% recharge when Art hits.

Soulhacker Skills List

The Soulhacker class in Xenoblade 3 relies on enemy skills to increase flexibility and damage output depending on what skills you use. The skills that you can steal are mentioned below

Grace of the Land

Effects : This skill reduces damage by 20% taken by allies in a fixed radius

: This skill reduces damage by 20% taken by allies in a fixed radius Location: TBD

Air Body

Effects : The agility of the character is boosted by 10%

: The agility of the character is boosted by 10% Location: TBD

Emergency Turbo

Effects : When an ally is at low HP, the character’s healing Arts recharge speed is boosted by 30%

: When an ally is at low HP, the character’s healing Arts recharge speed is boosted by 30% Location: TBD

Mimic Technique

Effects : When an ally is downed, the aggro on you is reduced by 60%

: When an ally is downed, the aggro on you is reduced by 60% Location: TBD

Counter Puncher

Effects : When evading, there is a 6% chance to get a Power Charge.

: When evading, there is a 6% chance to get a Power Charge. Location: TBD

Systematic Defense

Effects : When non-Defenders are being targeted, the recharge speed for them is then boosted by 36%

: When non-Defenders are being targeted, the recharge speed for them is then boosted by 36% Location: TBD

Sacrificial Heal

Effects : When you are downed, heals all allies to 60% of their HP

: When you are downed, heals all allies to 60% of their HP Location: TBD

Monarch’s Heart

Effects : Increases maximum HP of your character by 10%

: Increases maximum HP of your character by 10% Location: TBD

Non-Stop Barrage

Effects : When an Art is active, resistance to combos and reactions is increased by 60%

: When an Art is active, resistance to combos and reactions is increased by 60% Location: TBD

Just a Moment

Effects : Whenever you receive a buff, you also restore 3% of the maximum HP

: Whenever you receive a buff, you also restore 3% of the maximum HP Location: Migratory Circe unique creature (Level 14)

Megashout

Effects: Whenever an ally is low on HP, your character has a 60% chance of inflicting Target Lock on enemies. This skill has a cooldown.

Location: TBD

Underworld Rage

Effects : Each time an ally is downed, this skill boosts damage by 60% (stacks up to 200%).

: Each time an ally is downed, this skill boosts damage by 60% (stacks up to 200%). Location: TBD

Strike Shirker

Effects : When an Art is active, evasion for a character is boosted by 30%.

: When an Art is active, evasion for a character is boosted by 30%. Location: TBD

Royal Charisma

Effects : Whenever an Art hits, increases the duration of Topple, Break, Launch, and Daze.

: Whenever an Art hits, increases the duration of Topple, Break, Launch, and Daze. Location: TBD

Amazing Growth

Effects : Increases damage dealt according to time spent in a battle.

: Increases damage dealt according to time spent in a battle. Location: TBD

Sandsmoke

Effects : Whenever an auto-attack hits, this skill reduces self-aggro by 2%.

: Whenever an auto-attack hits, this skill reduces self-aggro by 2%. Location: TBD

Dangerous Claws

Effects : This skill increases Critical Rate by 10% and critical damage by 30%.

: This skill increases Critical Rate by 10% and critical damage by 30%. Locations: TBD

Hot Soul

Effects : 50% chance to survive a knockout with 1 HP and five seconds of invincibility (once per battle).

: 50% chance to survive a knockout with 1 HP and five seconds of invincibility (once per battle). Location: TBD

Fiery Morale

Effects : After defeating an enemy in battle, heals all allies by 50% of their maximum HP.

: After defeating an enemy in battle, heals all allies by 50% of their maximum HP. Location: TBD

Dual-Horn Pressure

Effects : This skill increases Aggro every second for your character.

: This skill increases Aggro every second for your character. Location: TBD

Heavy Armor

Effects : This skill increases Physical Defense and Ether Defense by 5%.

: This skill increases Physical Defense and Ether Defense by 5%. Location: TBD

Apothecary’s Wisdom

Effects : This skill increases the amount of HP healed from using healing Arts by 20%.

: This skill increases the amount of HP healed from using healing Arts by 20%. Location: TBD

Celestial Conqueror

Effects : When at maximum HP, this skill increases your character’s damage by 20%.

: When at maximum HP, this skill increases your character’s damage by 20%. Location: TBD

Creeping Predator

Effects : When attacking from behind, your character damage is increased by 15%.

: When attacking from behind, your character damage is increased by 15%. Location: TBD

Queenly Pride

Effects : This skill increases damage dealt depending on the number of enemies targeting your character (can stack up to 300%)

: This skill increases damage dealt depending on the number of enemies targeting your character (can stack up to 300%) Location: TBD

Needly Shell

Effects : When blocking, this skill allows your character to increase aggro and deal 100% attack damage.

: When blocking, this skill allows your character to increase aggro and deal 100% attack damage. Location: TBD

Royal Aide

Effects : For every downed ally, this skill allows your characters to revive at an increased rate.

: For every downed ally, this skill allows your characters to revive at an increased rate. Location: TBD

Strength Support

Effects : Increases the effects of the buffs on the character by 25%.

: Increases the effects of the buffs on the character by 25%. Location: TBD

Attack Heal

Effects : When an auto-attack hits, you self-heal to a maximum of 100% HP.

: When an auto-attack hits, you self-heal to a maximum of 100% HP. Location: TBD

Power Pick-Me-Up

Effects : When you don’t receive any damage for a period of time, this skill then increases your character’s damage by 30%

: When you don’t receive any damage for a period of time, this skill then increases your character’s damage by 30% Location: TBD

Battle Fever

Effects : Upon defeating an enemy, there is an 80% chance of getting an Awakening and Critical Rate up buff.

: Upon defeating an enemy, there is an 80% chance of getting an Awakening and Critical Rate up buff. Location: TBD

Reckless Attack

Effects : Boosts damage dealt by 25% at the cost of HP reduced to half of the maximum.

: Boosts damage dealt by 25% at the cost of HP reduced to half of the maximum. Location: Navigator Helios (level 48)

Wolf Spirit

Effects : For each ally with the same role, this skill increases your character’s auto-attack rate.

: For each ally with the same role, this skill increases your character’s auto-attack rate. Location: TBD

Wild Tendencies

Effects : This skill grants your character 30% resistance to all debuffs.

: This skill grants your character 30% resistance to all debuffs. Location: TBD

Attack Mastery

Effects : For every Soulhacker Art or Skill learned, this skill increases the damage dealt to enemies.

: For every Soulhacker Art or Skill learned, this skill increases the damage dealt to enemies. Location: TBD

Defense Mastery

Effects : For every Soulhacker Art or Skill learned, this skill reduces damage taken from enemies.

: For every Soulhacker Art or Skill learned, this skill reduces damage taken from enemies. Location: TBD

Healing Mastery

Effects : For every Soulhacker Art or Skill learned, this skill increases the healing rate.

: For every Soulhacker Art or Skill learned, this skill increases the healing rate. Location: TBD

Energy Efficiency

Effects : This skill increases healing Art recharge faster by 30% at the cost of reducing its effect by 30%.

: This skill increases healing Art recharge faster by 30% at the cost of reducing its effect by 30%. Location: Turbulent Martinez (level 43)

Tactical Eye

Effects : For every enemy in battle, this skill increases damage by 10% (Stacks up to 200%).

: For every enemy in battle, this skill increases damage by 10% (Stacks up to 200%). Location: TBD

Excessive Armor

Effects : Increases the chance to block enemy combo reactions by 30%.

: Increases the chance to block enemy combo reactions by 30%. Location: Taskmaster Imperion (level 49)

Sense of Danger

Effects : Whenever an ally is downed, there is a 75% chance to receive 4 random buffs.

: Whenever an ally is downed, there is a 75% chance to receive 4 random buffs. Location: TBD

Defense Time

Effects : When recharge for all Arts is depleted, this skill reduces damage taken by 10%.

: When recharge for all Arts is depleted, this skill reduces damage taken by 10%. Location: TBD

Instant Charge

Effects : When an ally is downed, this skill then increases your Arts recharge gain by 60%.

: When an ally is downed, this skill then increases your Arts recharge gain by 60%. Location: TBD

Drain Guard

Effects : When blocking, this skill increases the recharge speed of one random equipped Art by 6%

: When blocking, this skill increases the recharge speed of one random equipped Art by 6% Location: TBD

Surprise Attack

Effects : When an enemy performs Art, increase damage against them by 30%

: When an enemy performs Art, increase damage against them by 30% Location: TBD

Reserve Life

Effects : When at low Hp, instantly restore 30% of the maximum HP. This skill has a cooldown.

: When at low Hp, instantly restore 30% of the maximum HP. This skill has a cooldown. Location: TBD

Revenge Impetus

Effects : Upon getting revived, this skill applies target lock to all enemies. This skill has a cooldown.

: Upon getting revived, this skill applies target lock to all enemies. This skill has a cooldown. Location: TBD

Super Explosion

Effects : When downed, this skill deals 1000% of attack damage against all nearby enemies.

: When downed, this skill deals 1000% of attack damage against all nearby enemies. Location: TBD

Awakilling

Effects : After getting revived, this skill allows you to deal 60% more damage and take 20% less damage for a limited time.

: After getting revived, this skill allows you to deal 60% more damage and take 20% less damage for a limited time. Location: TBD

Scattered Healing

Effects : Upon taking damage, this skill has a 25% chance to heal nearby allies.

: Upon taking damage, this skill has a 25% chance to heal nearby allies. Location: TBD

Damage Share

Effects : When low on HP, a random ally will take 25% boosted damage you receive.

: When low on HP, a random ally will take 25% boosted damage you receive. Location: TBD

Eagle Rush

Effects : This skill increases the attack speed of the auto-attack chain. Auto-attack interval is also shortened.

: This skill increases the attack speed of the auto-attack chain. Auto-attack interval is also shortened. Location: TBD

Large-Scale Shock

Effects : Increases the radius of AoE Arts by 50%.

: Increases the radius of AoE Arts by 50%. Location: TBD

Action Reaction

Effects : When hit by a combo reaction, all Arts recharge speed is boosted by 30%.

: When hit by a combo reaction, all Arts recharge speed is boosted by 30%. Location: TBD

Supercharged

Effects : This skill increases damage dealt for the Attack Arts that are fully recharged.

: This skill increases damage dealt for the Attack Arts that are fully recharged. Location: Determined Vatslav unique creature (level 43)

Deflector Plate

Effects : When blocking, this skill adds a 10% chance to reflect enemy attacks.

: When blocking, this skill adds a 10% chance to reflect enemy attacks. Location: Thunderclap Dalton (Level 43)

Aquatic Warrior

Effects : When in water, the character’s damage is increased by 30%

: When in water, the character’s damage is increased by 30% Location: TBD

Breath of an Era

Effects : When in water, the character’s recharge speed is increased by 20%.

: When in water, the character’s recharge speed is increased by 20%. Location: TBD

Terran warrior

Effects : When on land, the character’s damage is increased by 30%.

: When on land, the character’s damage is increased by 30%. Location: TBD

One with the Land

Effects : When on land, Boosts recharge speed by 20%.

: When on land, Boosts recharge speed by 20%. Location: TBD

Debuff Counter

Effects : reduces the time a debuff lasts on a character by 30%

: reduces the time a debuff lasts on a character by 30% Location: TBD

Recharge Cheer

Effects : When using Art, there is a 10% chance of not consuming the charge.

: When using Art, there is a 10% chance of not consuming the charge. Location: TBD

Mano a Mano Evasion

Effects : When attacked by an enemy, increases the evasion rate by 10%.

: When attacked by an enemy, increases the evasion rate by 10%. Location: TBD

Berserker Mindset

Effects : Deal 30% more damage at the cost of taking 15% more damage.

: Deal 30% more damage at the cost of taking 15% more damage. Location: TBD

Magic Transmutation

Effects : When with an active debuff, boosts the damage of a character by 25%.

: When with an active debuff, boosts the damage of a character by 25%. Location: TBD

Exoshell

Effects : Upon defeating an enemy, reduces damage by 5% (Stacks up to 20%).

: Upon defeating an enemy, reduces damage by 5% (Stacks up to 20%). Location: TBD

Nimbleness Itself

Effects : When quickmove is active, increases evasion by 20%

: When quickmove is active, increases evasion by 20% Location: Craven Piggard (level 38)

Accelerating Attacks

Effects : Boosts damage dealt by 25% when using an Art while Quick Move is active.

: Boosts damage dealt by 25% when using an Art while Quick Move is active. Location: TBD

Blasting Stomp

Effects : Deals 100% of Attack as damage to any enemy with a 5m radius when activating Quick Move.

: Deals 100% of Attack as damage to any enemy with a 5m radius when activating Quick Move. Location: TBD

Natural Guard

Effects : Boosts Block Rate by 20%.

: Boosts Block Rate by 20%. Location: TBD

Accelerator Organ

Effects : 5% chance for your attack to become a guaranteed hit and evade enemy attacks during it.

: 5% chance for your attack to become a guaranteed hit and evade enemy attacks during it. Location: TBD

Ultranull Shield

Effects : Adds a 3% chance to nullify damage when blocking.

: Adds a 3% chance to nullify damage when blocking. Location: TBD

Physical Absorber

Effects : Adds a 15% chance to absorb a physical attack when blocking.

: Adds a 15% chance to absorb a physical attack when blocking. Location: TBD

Spiritual Absorber

Effects : Adds a 15% chance to absorb an ether attack when blocking.

: Adds a 15% chance to absorb an ether attack when blocking. Location: Budding Francis unique creature (level 32)

Emperor of Violence

Effects : Attack is boosted by 10%

: Attack is boosted by 10% Location: TBD

Queen of Mercy

Effects : Healing is boosted by 10%

: Healing is boosted by 10% Location: TBD

Deeply Tactical

Effects : Increases TP by 5 at the start of the chain attack.

: Increases TP by 5 at the start of the chain attack. Location: TBD

Positional Attacker

Effects : Positional art that can be set in the Arts Palette is increased by 1.

: Positional art that can be set in the Arts Palette is increased by 1. Location: TBD

Dodge Acceleration