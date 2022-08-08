Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Soulhacker Guide

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has 12 Attacker classes and one of these is the Soulhacker class. Soulhacker is a special class that enables a variety of fighting styles using skills and Arts that you can steal from many foes you encounter. This guide will help introduce you and explain more in-depth about Soulhacker Class in XC3.
How to Unlock Soulhacker
To unlock the Soulhacker class in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you will head towards the golden quest marker (?) located in Candensia Region. This quest starts off a liberation questline for Colony 15. Afterward, you will be able to recruit the Defiant Triton.
To use the class on your main characters, you will then have to complete their Hero Quest “Doing it My Way.”
Best Soulhacker Characters
The soulhacker class in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is not limited to a single role, so any character can utilize this class. That said, you can use select the skills you unlock depending on your play style and focus on a diverse playstyle.
The best characters for the Soulhacker class are Lanz and Mio. With their high-class rating, they are easily able to unlock Soul Hacker Master skill.
By obtaining the Soul Hacker Master Skill, you will no longer need to use the Soulhacker class in order to steal enemy Arts.
Soulhacker Arts
There is just one talent Art that can be used on any character
- Final Countdown: It boosts damage dealt for each Soulhacker Art or Skill Learned to a single target.
The rest of the Arts for the Soulhacker in XC3 mentioned below are exclusive to Triton only
- Captain Strike: 40% chance to ignore the defense of a single target.
- Ultra Boost: Boosts damage dealt by 50% and damage taken by 25% to Self.
- Pirate Lariat: Topples an enemy.
- Peril Punch: Boosts damage deal when attacking from the side by 120%.
- Magnificent Fist: Other arts recover 25% recharge when Art hits.
Soulhacker Skills List
The Soulhacker class in Xenoblade 3 relies on enemy skills to increase flexibility and damage output depending on what skills you use. The skills that you can steal are mentioned below
Grace of the Land
- Effects: This skill reduces damage by 20% taken by allies in a fixed radius
- Location: TBD
Air Body
- Effects: The agility of the character is boosted by 10%
- Location: TBD
Emergency Turbo
- Effects: When an ally is at low HP, the character’s healing Arts recharge speed is boosted by 30%
- Location: TBD
Mimic Technique
- Effects: When an ally is downed, the aggro on you is reduced by 60%
- Location: TBD
Counter Puncher
- Effects: When evading, there is a 6% chance to get a Power Charge.
- Location: TBD
Systematic Defense
- Effects: When non-Defenders are being targeted, the recharge speed for them is then boosted by 36%
- Location: TBD
Sacrificial Heal
- Effects: When you are downed, heals all allies to 60% of their HP
- Location: TBD
Monarch’s Heart
- Effects: Increases maximum HP of your character by 10%
- Location: TBD
Non-Stop Barrage
- Effects: When an Art is active, resistance to combos and reactions is increased by 60%
- Location: TBD
Just a Moment
- Effects: Whenever you receive a buff, you also restore 3% of the maximum HP
- Location: Migratory Circe unique creature (Level 14)
Megashout
- Effects: Whenever an ally is low on HP, your character has a 60% chance of inflicting Target Lock on enemies. This skill has a cooldown.
- Location: TBD
Underworld Rage
- Effects: Each time an ally is downed, this skill boosts damage by 60% (stacks up to 200%).
- Location: TBD
Strike Shirker
- Effects: When an Art is active, evasion for a character is boosted by 30%.
- Location: TBD
Royal Charisma
- Effects: Whenever an Art hits, increases the duration of Topple, Break, Launch, and Daze.
- Location: TBD
Amazing Growth
- Effects: Increases damage dealt according to time spent in a battle.
- Location: TBD
Sandsmoke
- Effects: Whenever an auto-attack hits, this skill reduces self-aggro by 2%.
- Location: TBD
Dangerous Claws
- Effects: This skill increases Critical Rate by 10% and critical damage by 30%.
- Locations: TBD
Hot Soul
- Effects: 50% chance to survive a knockout with 1 HP and five seconds of invincibility (once per battle).
- Location: TBD
Fiery Morale
- Effects: After defeating an enemy in battle, heals all allies by 50% of their maximum HP.
- Location: TBD
Dual-Horn Pressure
- Effects: This skill increases Aggro every second for your character.
- Location: TBD
Heavy Armor
- Effects: This skill increases Physical Defense and Ether Defense by 5%.
- Location: TBD
Apothecary’s Wisdom
- Effects: This skill increases the amount of HP healed from using healing Arts by 20%.
- Location: TBD
Celestial Conqueror
- Effects: When at maximum HP, this skill increases your character’s damage by 20%.
- Location: TBD
Creeping Predator
- Effects: When attacking from behind, your character damage is increased by 15%.
- Location: TBD
Queenly Pride
- Effects: This skill increases damage dealt depending on the number of enemies targeting your character (can stack up to 300%)
- Location: TBD
Needly Shell
- Effects: When blocking, this skill allows your character to increase aggro and deal 100% attack damage.
- Location: TBD
Royal Aide
- Effects: For every downed ally, this skill allows your characters to revive at an increased rate.
- Location: TBD
Strength Support
- Effects: Increases the effects of the buffs on the character by 25%.
- Location: TBD
Attack Heal
- Effects: When an auto-attack hits, you self-heal to a maximum of 100% HP.
- Location: TBD
Power Pick-Me-Up
- Effects: When you don’t receive any damage for a period of time, this skill then increases your character’s damage by 30%
- Location: TBD
Battle Fever
- Effects: Upon defeating an enemy, there is an 80% chance of getting an Awakening and Critical Rate up buff.
- Location: TBD
Reckless Attack
- Effects: Boosts damage dealt by 25% at the cost of HP reduced to half of the maximum.
- Location: Navigator Helios (level 48)
Wolf Spirit
- Effects: For each ally with the same role, this skill increases your character’s auto-attack rate.
- Location: TBD
Wild Tendencies
- Effects: This skill grants your character 30% resistance to all debuffs.
- Location: TBD
Attack Mastery
- Effects: For every Soulhacker Art or Skill learned, this skill increases the damage dealt to enemies.
- Location: TBD
Defense Mastery
- Effects: For every Soulhacker Art or Skill learned, this skill reduces damage taken from enemies.
- Location: TBD
Healing Mastery
- Effects: For every Soulhacker Art or Skill learned, this skill increases the healing rate.
- Location: TBD
Energy Efficiency
- Effects: This skill increases healing Art recharge faster by 30% at the cost of reducing its effect by 30%.
- Location: Turbulent Martinez (level 43)
Tactical Eye
- Effects: For every enemy in battle, this skill increases damage by 10% (Stacks up to 200%).
- Location: TBD
Excessive Armor
- Effects: Increases the chance to block enemy combo reactions by 30%.
- Location: Taskmaster Imperion (level 49)
Sense of Danger
- Effects: Whenever an ally is downed, there is a 75% chance to receive 4 random buffs.
- Location: TBD
Defense Time
- Effects: When recharge for all Arts is depleted, this skill reduces damage taken by 10%.
- Location: TBD
Instant Charge
- Effects: When an ally is downed, this skill then increases your Arts recharge gain by 60%.
- Location: TBD
Drain Guard
- Effects: When blocking, this skill increases the recharge speed of one random equipped Art by 6%
- Location: TBD
Surprise Attack
- Effects: When an enemy performs Art, increase damage against them by 30%
- Location: TBD
Reserve Life
- Effects: When at low Hp, instantly restore 30% of the maximum HP. This skill has a cooldown.
- Location: TBD
Revenge Impetus
- Effects: Upon getting revived, this skill applies target lock to all enemies. This skill has a cooldown.
- Location: TBD
Super Explosion
- Effects: When downed, this skill deals 1000% of attack damage against all nearby enemies.
- Location: TBD
Awakilling
- Effects: After getting revived, this skill allows you to deal 60% more damage and take 20% less damage for a limited time.
- Location: TBD
Scattered Healing
- Effects: Upon taking damage, this skill has a 25% chance to heal nearby allies.
- Location: TBD
Damage Share
- Effects: When low on HP, a random ally will take 25% boosted damage you receive.
- Location: TBD
Eagle Rush
- Effects: This skill increases the attack speed of the auto-attack chain. Auto-attack interval is also shortened.
- Location: TBD
Large-Scale Shock
- Effects: Increases the radius of AoE Arts by 50%.
- Location: TBD
Action Reaction
- Effects: When hit by a combo reaction, all Arts recharge speed is boosted by 30%.
- Location: TBD
Supercharged
- Effects: This skill increases damage dealt for the Attack Arts that are fully recharged.
- Location: Determined Vatslav unique creature (level 43)
Deflector Plate
- Effects: When blocking, this skill adds a 10% chance to reflect enemy attacks.
- Location: Thunderclap Dalton (Level 43)
Aquatic Warrior
- Effects: When in water, the character’s damage is increased by 30%
- Location: TBD
Breath of an Era
- Effects: When in water, the character’s recharge speed is increased by 20%.
- Location: TBD
Terran warrior
- Effects: When on land, the character’s damage is increased by 30%.
- Location: TBD
One with the Land
- Effects: When on land, Boosts recharge speed by 20%.
- Location: TBD
Debuff Counter
- Effects: reduces the time a debuff lasts on a character by 30%
- Location: TBD
Recharge Cheer
- Effects: When using Art, there is a 10% chance of not consuming the charge.
- Location: TBD
Mano a Mano Evasion
- Effects: When attacked by an enemy, increases the evasion rate by 10%.
- Location: TBD
Berserker Mindset
- Effects: Deal 30% more damage at the cost of taking 15% more damage.
- Location: TBD
Magic Transmutation
- Effects: When with an active debuff, boosts the damage of a character by 25%.
- Location: TBD
Exoshell
- Effects: Upon defeating an enemy, reduces damage by 5% (Stacks up to 20%).
- Location: TBD
Nimbleness Itself
- Effects: When quickmove is active, increases evasion by 20%
- Location: Craven Piggard (level 38)
Accelerating Attacks
- Effects: Boosts damage dealt by 25% when using an Art while Quick Move is active.
- Location: TBD
Blasting Stomp
- Effects: Deals 100% of Attack as damage to any enemy with a 5m radius when activating Quick Move.
- Location: TBD
Natural Guard
- Effects: Boosts Block Rate by 20%.
- Location: TBD
Accelerator Organ
- Effects: 5% chance for your attack to become a guaranteed hit and evade enemy attacks during it.
- Location: TBD
Ultranull Shield
- Effects: Adds a 3% chance to nullify damage when blocking.
- Location: TBD
Physical Absorber
- Effects: Adds a 15% chance to absorb a physical attack when blocking.
- Location: TBD
Spiritual Absorber
- Effects: Adds a 15% chance to absorb an ether attack when blocking.
- Location: Budding Francis unique creature (level 32)
Emperor of Violence
- Effects: Attack is boosted by 10%
- Location: TBD
Queen of Mercy
- Effects: Healing is boosted by 10%
- Location: TBD
Deeply Tactical
- Effects: Increases TP by 5 at the start of the chain attack.
- Location: TBD
Positional Attacker
- Effects: Positional art that can be set in the Arts Palette is increased by 1.
- Location: TBD
Dodge Acceleration
- Effects: When evading, adds a 6% chance to grant Fast Recharge
- Location: TBD