Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Ouroboros Arts And How To Use Them

There are several types of Arts in XC3: Combat Arts, Talent Arts, Master Arts, Fusion Arts, and lastly, the one we’ll be explaining in the guide below, Ouroboros Arts.

While all types of Arts give a tremendous boost to your damage, Ouroboros Arts are the final rungs on this ladder, meaning that they increase your damage output to the maximum in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

The following guide will explain how to unlock and use Ouroboros Arts in Xenoblade 3 as well as the Ouroboros forms.

What Are Ouroboros Arts In XC3?

Ouroboros is a giant mech form that is created as a result of two characters getting interlinked with each other. Fortunately, all six characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 can interlink with each other and the resulting Ouroboros form depends upon which character interlinked with which character.

Ouroboros Arts generally provide an additional boost in single hits that deal a thousand times more damage and grant unlimited interlinks during the Ouroboros state. You will, however, need to be quick because the Ouroboros form will only last for a brief period.

How To Use Ouroboros Arts In XC3

In order to use Ouroboros Arts, you must change into the Ouroboros Form first. All you have to do is press left on the d-pad and change these forms and see as all of your Arts get replaced by Ouroboros Arts.

As you get access to the Ouroboros Arts, your Talent Arts will also get a boost to deal maximum amounts of damage to the opponent to end the Interlink.

Note that using these Arts at low Interlinks won’t give you the damage you desire as you won’t be able to inflict the given amount of damage to the opponent. Therefore, it’s best to wait till you reach Fusion level 3 before you interlink with another character to transform into the Ouroboros form in XC3.

All Ouroboros Forms And Arts In XC3

Ouroboros forms are distributed between the six default characters in XC3: Noah, Mio, Lanz, and Sena, with each character being capable of interlinking into the Ouroboros Forms for a limited period of time to inflict tremendous amounts of damage to the target.

Noah Ouroboros Arts (With Mio)

Phantom Slash: Using this Ouroboros Art, the target is broken during an interlink at level 3.

Dragon Tail: Using this Ouroboros Art, the target is downed with the execution of AOE.

Unison Strike: Using this Ouroboros Art, you are provided with a high critical rate

Rolling Smash: Using this Ouroboros Art, the target is Smashed during an interlink at level 3.

Bounding End: Using this Ouroboros Art, the possibility to unlock the attack increases by 100%.

Glorious Wing: Using this Ouroboros Art, you can a Power Charge.

Talent Art Mega Spinning Edge: Using this Ouroboros Art, you deal damage and neglect defense.

Talent Art Origin Blade: Using this Ouroboros Art, each target you face is weakened.

Mio Ouroboros Arts (With Noah)

Deadly Twister: Using this Ouroboros Art, you can dodge the opponent’s attacks.

Shining Halo: Using this Ouroboros Art, the target is Dazed on during an interlink at level 3.

Jaguar Slash: Using this Ouroboros Art, the target starts bleeding and deals a blowdown.

Radiant Ring: Using this Ouroboros Art, the target is locked on.

Dual Fang: Using this Ouroboros Art, you gain an increase in the duration of Break, Topple, Launch, Daze upon each Art hit.

Talent Art Resonant Edge: Using this Ouroboros Art, you can dodge the target’s attacks and will gain a chance to kill nearby enemies with exception of bosses and other rare enemies.

Eunie Ouroboros Arts (With Taion)

Lightning Arrow: Using this Ouroboros Art, you get a 100% increase in the chance to unlock the attack (Knockback).

Typhoon Field; Using this Ouroboros Art, you’ll heal nearby companions to the fullest.

Raptor Raid: Using this Ouroboros Art, the enemy will lose their precision giving you a chance to dodge their attacks.

Feather Sanctuary: Using this Ouroboros Art, all your allies get a buff and you get your heat gauges filled a bit.

Ether Collider: Using this Ouroboros Art, the target is Dazed on during an interlink at level 3.

Liberty Wing: Using this Ouroboros Art, you can revive all companions that have a low HP, but It does draw enemy aggro generation.

Talent Art Sacred Cannon: Using this Ouroboros Art, damage to Moebius increased by 100% and the damage is unblockable.

Taion Ouroboros Arts (With Eunie)

Spirit Raven: Using this Ouroboros Art, you’ll heal nearby companions to the fullest.

Lurking Spider: Using this Ouroboros Art, the target inflicts burst during an interlink at level 3.

Atomize: Using this Ouroboros Art, you can blowdown and dodge the enemies’ attacks.

Grand Priest: Using this Ouroboros Art, the target is toppled during an interlink at level 3.

Body Double: Using this Ouroboros Art, you can apply the desired debuff.

Fleeting Form: Using this Ouroboros Art, you can a regeneration.

Talent Art Eightfold Divide: Using this Ouroboros Art, you get an 80% increase in the possibility to resent the target’s recharge.

Lanz Ouroboros Arts (With Sena)

Ray of Punishment: Using this Ouroboros Art, you get a 100% increase in damage dealt upon attacking the enemies targeting you.

Sudden Impact: Using this Ouroboros Art, the target is toppled during an interlink at level 3.

Burning Rain: Using this Ouroboros Art, you get a 50% increase in aggro generation.

Volcano Cannon: Using this Ouroboros Art, the target is launched during an interlink at level 3.

Titan Fists: Using this Ouroboros Art, the target inflicts a blowdown and shackle blocking.

Incredible Guard: Using this Ouroboros Art, all your companions get a 20% decrease in damage dealt.

Talent Art Winning Rush: Using this Ouroboros Art, you get provided with Break, Topple, and Launch.

Sena Ouroboros Arts (With Lanz)