In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you can merge with a party member to turn into a behemoth Ouroboros mech form through a new gameplay mechanic called Interlinking. This form enhances your battle prowess by adding new attacks and increasing your overall damage. You can then dish out tons of damage to enemies as well as bosses through powerful attacks.

An Ouroboros form comes with both Ouroboros Arts and Ouroboros Orders, the latter of which is important in XC3. For the purpose of this guide, you only need to know that leveling up Interlink will allow you to initiate Ouroboros Orders which means being able to add additional attacks during enemy encounters.

The following guide will explain just how to level up Interlink in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How To Reach Interlink Level 3 In Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Fusion Arts are something you should practice in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 if you want to maximize the power of friendship.

You will see two parts of abilities when engaged in combat. Each side has four different abilities: four on the left and four on the right.

On the right side, there is also a Fusion Arts button (ZR). Use the Fusion Arts if you wish to raise your Interlink Level. If you’re in charge of your character, pressing ZR or ZL will let you employ X attacks to their fullest capacity and bring up the Tactics menu, where you may direct your teammates’ attention to Fusion Arts to level up their Interlinks.

As you practice these Fusion Arts, you’ll begin to accumulate more experience for your Interlink, allowing you to level up and begin acquiring new attacks and abilities as well as Soul Points to help you become the strongest person in the region.