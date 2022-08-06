Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Melia, Queen of Keves, Best Arts, How to Recruit and Use

Melia, the Queen of Keves, can actually be unlocked as a playable character in Xenoblade Chronicles. She hails from the Royal Summoner class which makes her one of the best attackers in the game.

The only problem is that Melia is not unlocked as the other characters in Xenoblade 3. You can consider her as a reward for investing a ton of hours into the game.

The following guide will explain how to unlock Melia and her best uses and arts in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How To Unlock Melia

The Queen of Keves is not an easy character to unlock in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. You will have to first complete the main storyline which basically means beating the entire game once.

Following that, make your way to the Keves Castle. There should be a quest marker inside (?) which you can activate for a post-game mission that will unlock Melia in the game.

How To Use Melia

Melia has got A-rated Attack and Support and plays a vital role in any party. Any party particularly weak at dealing damage should be looking for Melia as she is best at the job of providing support to the party and wrecking the opponents with her deadly attacks.

With all that said, it would be appropriate to mention here that Melia’s power relies on her periodically summoning and discharging elements. This makes her undoubtedly one of the most powerful attackers in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and makes her the best choice for tough and long battles.

Best Arts

Below given are the best arts associated with Melia to give you the results you expect.

Combat Arts

Starfall

Starfall is an Ether Attack type art in XC3 and plays a good role in levitating the damage of Melia.

Elemental Discharge

It is an Ether Attack type art and is used to boost the Element’s damage by 50%.

Summon Element

It also is an Ether Attack type art and when combined with Elemental Discharge, makes a blend of high-efficiency arts.

Talent Arts

Elemental Genesis

It is a Physical Attack type art and it discharges all the elements and gives a significant boost to attack. With multiple elements being summoned, this art can deal a hell of damage.