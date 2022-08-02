Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Full Metal Jaguar Guide

Full Metal Jaguar is one of the attacker-type classes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. It uses dual guns and drones to attack enemies in a wide area with several area-of-effect skills in its bag.

What makes Full Metal Jaguar special is that the longer the class remains on the battlefield, the deadlier its attacks become.

The following guide will explain all there is to know about Full Metal Jaguar in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How To Unlock Metal Jaguar Class

Being the default class of Gray, the best way to unlock the Metal Jaguar Class is by completing the “A Gray Matter” Hero Quest. The quest is quite simple and doesn’t require much time. To end the quest, you must defeat the Colony 23 Patrol.

Once you have fully completed the Hero Quest, you can unlock and equip the Metal Jaguar class in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Best Metal Jaguar Characters

Since this class fully depends upon their Attacks and Dexterity, the best character selection for the Metal Jaguar class in XC3 are Noah and Taion.

Noah is an Attacker-type character while Taion is the Healer of the group. Together they’ll form an outstanding pick for the Metal Jaguar Class since they possess all the required stats needed to master this class.

Best Metal Jaguar Arts

Metal Jaguar Combat Arts

Demolition: An Ether Attack Type Metal Jaguar Art in XC3 that deals a Frontward Area of Effect and increases 30% chance to evade defense.

Quickdraw: An Ether Attack Type Metal Jaguar Art in XC3 that deals a single target Area of Effect. This Art is best known to evade attacks and boost 50% damage from the front.

Fatal Barrage: An Ether Attack Type Metal Jaguar Art in XC3 that deals a Frontward Area of Effect and increases 100% damage dealt when attacking from behind.

Metal Jaguar class is solely based upon their offense, therefore, starting the best way to build this Art is by selecting Combat Arts such as Fatal Barrage that increases damage dealt, followed by selecting Demolition to evade defense.

Metal Jaguar Master Arts

Shadow Eye: A Rank 10 Swordfighter Master Art in XC3 used for lowering the self Aggro value while increasing its Attacks.

Overfall: A Rank 10 Tactician Master Art in XC3 used for lowering the Ether Defense.

Flashback: A Rank 10 Yumsmith Master Art in XC3 used for Side Breaking.

It’s best to select Buff Arts such as Shadow Eye that grant an increase in the overall attack of the class, and since Metal Jaguar is an attack type class, it will surely need some offensive assistance.

Best Metal Jaguar Master Skills

Mainly Metal Jaguar attacks are Ether in nature therefore Ether Skills are required to be selected for this class. Probably the best out of all is Cypher Edge which increases critical rate by 10%, and Ethereal Ability which increases 30% damage dealt by Ether Arts.

Apart from these, you can also select other Ether Attack Skills for the Metal Jaguar class with exception of skills that increase Physical Attack damage.

Best Metal Jaguar Accessories

Dexterity plays an important role in the Metal Jaguar class as it allows the class to perform attacks smoothly. Without Dexterity, the class can’t be used to its full potential.

Therefore, the most recommended Accessories to start off the build with are the Hero Gloves to increase Dexterity while selecting Steam Belt to increase its secondary attribute; its Attack. Lastly, to decrease Aggro from Auto-Attacks, you’ll be using Silver Necklace.

Best Gems For Metal Jaguar

Preferably, your main target is to go for a Dexterity increase when selecting Gems for the Metal Jaguar class in XC3. Hence why you must pick the likes of Accurate Grace, for a Dexterity boost, Disperse Bloodlust for a reduction in Aggro from Arts, and lastly Disperse Bloodlust, to deal quick damage through Shortened Auto-Attack intervals.

Metal Jaguar Arts List

Talent Arts

Violent Streak: An Ether Attack Type Heavy Guard Art in XC3 used for evading attacks while dealing defense-bypassing damage.

Combat Arts

Dead Set: A Buff Attack Type Metal Jaguar Art in XC3 that neglects own aggro.

Vengeance: An Ether Attack Type Metal Jaguar Art in XC3 that evades attacks and increases 70% attack from the front.

Showdown: An Ether Attack Type Metal Jaguar Art in XC3 that increases 40% accuracy.

Executioner: An Ether Attack Type Metal Jaguar Art in XC3 that increases 120% damage dealt when attacking from behind.

Fatal Barrage: An Ether Attack Type Metal Jaguar Art in XC3 that deals a Frontward Area of Effect and increases 100% damage dealt when attacking from behind.

Superstorm: An Ether Attack Type Metal Jaguar Art in XC3 that increases 30% accuracy.

Master Arts

Metal Jaguar Skill List

Class Skills

Sixth Sense: Increases 60% accuracy in opposition to targets performing Arts.

Positioning Pro: Adds to the number of positional arts set to the Arts Palette.

Shock Shot: Increases 60% accuracy in opposition to targets performing Arts.

Bullet Symphony: Each attack executed deals 10% damage dealt that can stack up to 225%.

Precision Shot: Increases 100% accuracy of Auto-Attacks.

Master Skills

