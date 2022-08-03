How Fabricators Work In Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Fabricators are unique machines that are used to create (spawn) random items for either battles or general use in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

You cannot think of Fabricators as a crafting bench in the game. They more or less serve as a source to spend your extra gold because Fabricators are not free. You will need to spend gold to create a random batch of items.

The following guide will explain how to find and use Fabricators in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Where To Find Fabricators In Xenoblade Chronicles 3

There are several Fabricators scattered all over the map in the game. You will come across your first Fabricator at the start of Chapter 2. This will be when you are spending your time in the lower region of Aeta after getting liberated from the Flame Clock.

The Fabricator in this area will be in front of the Feronnis Hulk. This will also be when you realize that there are Fabricators attached to each Feronnis Hulk in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

To unlock a Fabricator, you need to activate the Feronnis Hulk to which the Fabricator is attached. To activate a Feronnis Hulk, you have to harvest Aether from Aether Channels. Bring it to the Feronnis Hulk and this will power up the Fabricator that you can use to get items of different rarities.

How To Use Fabricators In Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Once you have unlocked and powered up a Feronnis Hulk in XC3, simply approach the machine and press the “A” button on your controller.

This will tell you the amount of gold that it requires to activate the Fabricator. In the case of the first one you find in the lower Aeta region, you will need to spend 300 gold.

If you’ve got the required payment, pay it and get done with it. This will turn on the Fabricator and get you several items to loot. These will mostly be of normal rarity. However, there is a chance for a Fabricator to sometimes spawn rare items as well.