What Is The Flame Clock In Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

Flame Clock is an early game mechanic in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 that is a main part of the story. It also plays a significant role in the overall performance of the player.

To understand the story well and progress through the game easily, it is important to have all the information about Flame Clock. This guide will let you know everything about Flame Clock in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How Does The Flame Clock Work In Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

Keves and Agnus are two kingdoms that form the cornerstone of the storyline of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Both kingdoms are located inside the world of Aionios and have been at war against each other for a long, long time.

Both Keves and Agnus have a behemoth mech called Feronnis that powers their colonies and enables their people to live. Feronnis is powered by the Flame Clock and it goes without saying that without the Flame Clock, Feronnis would shut down, and without Feronnis, the people would die.

The Flame Clock, however, draws power from fallen enemies. The soldiers of each colony have to kill their enemies on the battlefield using a special Blade that gives the Flame Clock more time, so to speak. Hence, the reason behind the ever-lasting war. If the Flame Clock runs out, everyone dies.

The introduction to the Flame Clock is made in the first chapter of the game. It later resurfaces but it stays on the screen the whole time. You’ll see the Flame Clock on the right corner below the mini-map.

It looks like a meter. The higher the scale of Flame Clock is, the better the stats work in the game. Your attacks and defense become more powerful when the Flame Clock is high. To keep the Flame Clock high. You only need to do the regular fighting.

The Flame Clock decreases when you don’t take fights for long times. It also drains with the lost battles over long periods. It is not hard to keep up with the Flame Clock unless you start leaving every fight that you come across.

By the end of Chapter 3, you’ll be able to destroy the Flame Clocks without killing the people depending on it. This will also lead to a lot more side quests in the game.