Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Rare Core Crystals Farming Guide

In Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Unique Monster drops make core crystals named Rare Core Crystals. These Rare Core Crystals are then used to craft Rare Blades in the game. You can farm Rare Core Crystals by two methods. These methods are Smash Driver Combo and Overkill Chain Attack.

Read this guide to learn about all the methods to quickly farm Rare Core Crystals, including all the locations where you can collect Rare Core Crystals in Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

What are Rare Core Crystals in Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Rare Core Crystals are needed for crafting Rare Blades, and Rare Blades are the best weapons to be used in the game. Rare Crystals are formed from Unique Monster drops.

These Rare Blades also offer additional bonuses, so we can have curated this XC2 Rare Core Crystals Farming Guide for you so that you can easily obtain as many Rare Core Crystals as you would like.

How to Farm Rare Core Crystals

If you have played the game for some time, you will know that obtaining Rare Core Crystals in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is no easy task. It takes a lot of time and limits which Rare Blade you should opt for first as it takes a long time to collect the Rare Core Crystals required.

We have found two easy methods for you by which you can easily farm these Rare Core Crystals as much as you would like.

This will allow you to craft the Rare Blades much more easily as you will have a steady flow of Rare Core Crystals.

Smash Driver Combo

The first method for farming Rare Core Crystals involves you obtaining 99 Cylinders before starting with the rest. You can easily buy these Cylinders, so buy 99 Cylinders and then disengage the ‘Salvage Mastery’ Field Skill for all your equipped blades.

We recommend before you start that you also use a blade that is Level 4 and has the ‘Treasure Sensor’ Battle Skill. It being Level 4 will help as well because it increases the chances of getting a better bonus by 90%.

When all the initial requirements are met, you can head to the Salvage Point in the Mor Ardain. Head south from the Kedeigh Gate to reach this salvage point.

Start the Salvage process using the Cylinders you bought and fail in every QTE prompt. This is very important. You must fail in every QTE prompt.

This results in more monster spawning, so you can kill them using the Smash Driver Combo. This results in them dropping 2 Common and 2 Rare Crystals every time.

Mostly the monster spawning will be Small Hermit Crab, and you can use Break, Topple, Launch, Smash Driver Combo on it to kill it quickly.

This method will give you an average of 40-46 Rare Core Crystals and 55 Common Core Crystals using just 50 Common Cylinders you bought.

Overkill Chain Attack

Same process as the previous one. Buy 99 Cylinders and disengage the ‘Salvage Mastery’ Field Skill from all the equipped blades. Once done, head to the Salvage Point in the Port of Anangham. It is on the lower level of Anangham Dock #2. Once you reach the Salvage Point, start the Salvage Process.

Completing the QTE events will give you Treasure Chests, but here your goal is not the Treasure Chests. To obtain the Rare Core Crystals, you must fail these QTE events so that more monsters spawn.

Kill the Small Hermit Crabs to get Common Core Crystals. To get a Rare Core Crystal, first, charge your Chain Attack Gauge by attacking other monsters spawning there, such as Zamtrios or Stingrays.

Once it is all charged up, hit the next Small Hermit Crab that spawns, and it will give you a Rare Core Crystal, as you will kill it with the Overkill power of 200%. A chain attack here will also result in a Rare Core Crystal dropping.

Both these methods can be used as often as you like and can be used for quickly farming both Common Core Crystals and Rare Core Crystals.

Rare Core Crystal Locations

In Xenoblade Chronicles 2, you can find Rare Core Crystal in six locations scattered across the map. The certainty of getting the Rare Core Crystal is not hundred percent at any location. The locations of all the Rare Core Crystals are explained below:

Chapter 2 Boss Fight

You will have to fight two bosses at the end of chapter 2. These bosses are Dughall and Morag. You will get Rare Core Crystal after defeating the first of two bosses in chapter 2 that is Dughall.

Inherited Core Crystal

Inherited Core Crystal is not dropped by any boss or collected from the chest. Instead, you must buy it from the Torigoth Market. Travel to Margia’s Odds and Ends merchant in the Torigoth Market. From this merchant, you can buy Inherited Core Crystal for 500K. Inherited Core Crystal has a rarity of three. So, it is worth the money to buy this rare crystal.

Dawnview Grotto Rare Core Crystal

The location of this Rare Core Crystal is in Dawnview Grotto. You can access this location when doing the main story quests. Dawnview Grotto can be easily reached using a rock tunnel from Twin Trunks Hill. The Core Crystal can be found by opening the white chest.

Chapter 3 Rare Core Crystal

Travel to the end of the tunnel near Spring of Grief when doing the main story quests in Chapter 3. You will find a bunch of spider bosses at the end of the tunnel. Defeating the spider bosses will get you a Rare Core Crystal.

Flooded Chest

The location of this Rare Core Crystal is in the Stomach of Uraya. You can reach there after passing the Head Fonsa Myma in the Kingdom of Uraya. At the Stomach, you need to find and open the blocked flood gate due to debris. You will then reach inside, and there you will find a chest. You can get two Core Crystal by opening the chest at the location.

Boss Rare Crystals

You will have to fight two bosses simultaneously in a single fight at the end of chapter 3. These two bosses are Malos and Akhos. Defeating the Malos and Akhos bosses will get you a Rare Core Crystal.