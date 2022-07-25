Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nia Guide

Nia is the best healer character in Xenoblade Chronicles 2, with which you can play. After the Phantasm battle in the 7th Chapter of the main storyline, you can acquire Nia as a blade.

Nia quits concealing her real personality and enables her to combat as a blade upon confessing her affection to Rex. You may gather goods to place in her pouch throughout the game.

Nia Location in Xenoblade Chronicles 2

One of Xenoblade 2’s primary protagonists and a member of Rex’s squad is Nia. After the incidents of Chapter 7, Nia confesses to being a blade and forms a friendship with Rex.

Nia Stats

The Stats of Nia at level 1 are mentioned below:

18 Luck

319 Max HP

25 Agility

17 Strength

34 Dexterity

20 Ether

The Stats of Nia at 99 Level are mentioned below:

363 Luck

6379 Max HP

223 Agility

341 Strength

401 Ether

306 Dexterity

The full Affinity Chart of Nia at 99 Level is given below:

363 Luck

6579 Max HP

243 Agility

341 Strength

326 Dexterity

421 Ether

Nia Heart to Hearts

There are a total of 16 Heart to Hearts related to Nia

Unforgiving Terrain

A Tora and Poppi Production

Tora’s Angst

Addam’s Appetite

The Real Gramps

Ardainian Technology

The Purest Beauty

Before the Storm

The Ground Beneath our Feet

Blushy-Crushy

Tending to Turters

Burgeoning Curiosity

Morytha The Unknown

Dromarch’s Wisdom

Little Rex

Five Centuries of Memory

Nia Favorite Items

The Favorite Items of Nia in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 are mentioned below:

Seafood

Instruments

Snowbaby Potato Salad

Sneak-Thief King

Cream Orange Paratha

Textiles

Ardainian Bear Carving

Nia Affinity Chart

Nia’s Affinity Chart is given below:

Key Affinity

Level 2: Increase trust to 100.

Increase trust to 100. Level 3: Increase trust to 1300.

Increase trust to 1300. Level 4: Increase trust to 3300

Increase trust to 3300 Level 5: Increase trust to 7800.

Cellular Stimulus

Following a successful auto attack, recovers 5 to 12 percent of the damage done to your HP.

Tier 1: Perform 2 Driver Combos.

Perform 2 Driver Combos. Tier 2: Use 2 chain attacks.

Use 2 chain attacks. Tier 3: Perform 7 Blade Combos.

Perform 7 Blade Combos. Tier 4: Perform 10 Driver combos.

Perform 10 Driver combos. Tier 5: Get 600,000 money,

Merciful Heart

Upon contact, spawns a tiny HP potion, with a 60% to 100% chance of spawning 2.

Tier 1: Unlocked automatically upon joining.

Unlocked automatically upon joining. Tier 2: Defeat 5 level 43–44 Moist Upa in the Spirit Crucible on Elpys. South of the Bone Road skip travel marker is where you may find this adversary.

Defeat 5 level 43–44 Moist Upa in the Spirit Crucible on Elpys. South of the Bone Road skip travel marker is where you may find this adversary. Tier 3: Use a special and heal 80,000 HP.

Use a special and heal 80,000 HP. Tier 4: Use Merciful Heart 9 times.

Use Merciful Heart 9 times. Tier 5: At the World Tree, defeat 5 Kustal Sovereigns between levels 56 and 60. These may be killed anywhere on the mid-level levels of the world tree. There isn’t one place where they can be located, blended in with other opponents.

Forestry

Field skill is used in some skill checks in the game’s world.

Tier 1: Unlocked automatically upon joining.

Unlocked automatically upon joining. Tier 2: Collect 25 Tree items.

Collect 25 Tree items. Tier 3: Collect 30 Tree items.

Sea of plenty

Periodically heals 4 to 8 percent of the Party’s total HP while at maximum Affinity.

Tier 1: Raise Affinity in combat 3 times.

Raise Affinity in combat 3 times. Tier 2: Raise Affinity in combat 2 times.

Raise Affinity in combat 2 times. Tier 3: The Heart-to-Heart “Tending to Turters” may be seen by speaking with Nia in the Tantal inn.

The Heart-to-Heart “Tending to Turters” may be seen by speaking with Nia in the Tantal inn. Tier 4: Raise Affinity in combat 6 times.

Raise Affinity in combat 6 times. Tier 5: Sell items and earn 400,000 money.

Instant Regen

Increases the probability by 25% of recovering 4–12% of lost HP after being struck.

Tier 1: Unlocked automatically upon joining.

Unlocked automatically upon joining. Tier 2: Block 5 attacks.

Block 5 attacks. Tier 3: Block 7 attacks.

Block 7 attacks. Tier 4: View the Heart-to-Heart “little Rex” At Rex’s secret Base in Leftheria.

View the Heart-to-Heart “little Rex” At Rex’s secret Base in Leftheria. Tier 5: Fall from a high place.

Water Mastery

Field skill is used in some skill checks in the game’s world.

Tier 1: Unlocked automatically upon joining.

Unlocked automatically upon joining. Tier 2: Use 4 Seafood category pouch items.

Use 4 Seafood category pouch items. Tier 3: Utilize 5 pouches of Snowbaby potato salad. These are available in the vegetable store in Fonsett Village.

Redeeming Strike

Restores 30 to 50 percent of the damage you give to the entire Party while landing a blow.

Tier 1: Unlocked automatically upon joining.

Unlocked automatically upon joining. Tier 2: Use Redeeming Strike 5 times.

Use Redeeming Strike 5 times. Tier 3: Defeat 5, level 44–46 Dusky Riiks in the Spirit Crucible on Elpys. These creatures creep down from the wall when the player gets close by. These are located close to the skip travel marker for the Winder Spring Plaza Ruins.

Defeat 5, level 44–46 Dusky Riiks in the Spirit Crucible on Elpys. These creatures creep down from the wall when the player gets close by. These are located close to the skip travel marker for the Winder Spring Plaza Ruins. Tier 4: Use a special and heal 160,000 HP.

Use a special and heal 160,000 HP. Tier 5: Use Redeeming Strike 8 times.

Fortitude

Field skill is used in some skill checks in the game’s world.

Tier 1: Unlocked automatically upon joining.

Unlocked automatically upon joining. Tier 2: Engage in combat alongside Pyra or Mythra 10 times.

Engage in combat alongside Pyra or Mythra 10 times. Tier 3: Engage in combat alongside Pyra or Mythra 15 times.

Last Hope

When a special connects, it will restore 10 to 20 percent of the damage suffered to health.

Tier 1: Unlocked automatically upon joining.

Unlocked automatically upon joining. Tier 2: Use a special and heal 40,000 HP.

Use a special and heal 40,000 HP. Tier 3: Use Last Hope 11 times.

Use Last Hope 11 times. Tier 4: Perform 10 Blade Combos.

Perform 10 Blade Combos. Tier 5: Use a special and heal 400,000 HP.

Nia Costumes

Three more Nia’s Driver form outfits are available as DLC Aux Cores through Challenge Battle Mode. These are: