Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nia Guide

Nia is the best healer character in Xenoblade Chronicles 2, with which you can play. After the Phantasm battle in the 7th Chapter of the main storyline, you can acquire Nia as a blade.
Nia quits concealing her real personality and enables her to combat as a blade upon confessing her affection to Rex. You may gather goods to place in her pouch throughout the game.
Nia Location in Xenoblade Chronicles 2
One of Xenoblade 2’s primary protagonists and a member of Rex’s squad is Nia. After the incidents of Chapter 7, Nia confesses to being a blade and forms a friendship with Rex.
Nia Stats
The Stats of Nia at level 1 are mentioned below:
- 18 Luck
- 319 Max HP
- 25 Agility
- 17 Strength
- 34 Dexterity
- 20 Ether
The Stats of Nia at 99 Level are mentioned below:
- 363 Luck
- 6379 Max HP
- 223 Agility
- 341 Strength
- 401 Ether
- 306 Dexterity
The full Affinity Chart of Nia at 99 Level is given below:
- 363 Luck
- 6579 Max HP
- 243 Agility
- 341 Strength
- 326 Dexterity
- 421 Ether
Nia Heart to Hearts
There are a total of 16 Heart to Hearts related to Nia
- Unforgiving Terrain
- A Tora and Poppi Production
- Tora’s Angst
- Addam’s Appetite
- The Real Gramps
- Ardainian Technology
- The Purest Beauty
- Before the Storm
- The Ground Beneath our Feet
- Blushy-Crushy
- Tending to Turters
- Burgeoning Curiosity
- Morytha The Unknown
- Dromarch’s Wisdom
- Little Rex
- Five Centuries of Memory
Nia Favorite Items
The Favorite Items of Nia in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 are mentioned below:
- Seafood
- Instruments
- Snowbaby Potato Salad
- Sneak-Thief King
- Cream Orange Paratha
- Textiles
- Ardainian Bear Carving
Nia Affinity Chart
Nia’s Affinity Chart is given below:
Key Affinity
- Level 2: Increase trust to 100.
- Level 3: Increase trust to 1300.
- Level 4: Increase trust to 3300
- Level 5: Increase trust to 7800.
Cellular Stimulus
Following a successful auto attack, recovers 5 to 12 percent of the damage done to your HP.
- Tier 1: Perform 2 Driver Combos.
- Tier 2: Use 2 chain attacks.
- Tier 3: Perform 7 Blade Combos.
- Tier 4: Perform 10 Driver combos.
- Tier 5: Get 600,000 money,
Merciful Heart
Upon contact, spawns a tiny HP potion, with a 60% to 100% chance of spawning 2.
- Tier 1: Unlocked automatically upon joining.
- Tier 2: Defeat 5 level 43–44 Moist Upa in the Spirit Crucible on Elpys. South of the Bone Road skip travel marker is where you may find this adversary.
- Tier 3: Use a special and heal 80,000 HP.
- Tier 4: Use Merciful Heart 9 times.
- Tier 5: At the World Tree, defeat 5 Kustal Sovereigns between levels 56 and 60. These may be killed anywhere on the mid-level levels of the world tree. There isn’t one place where they can be located, blended in with other opponents.
Forestry
Field skill is used in some skill checks in the game’s world.
- Tier 1: Unlocked automatically upon joining.
- Tier 2: Collect 25 Tree items.
- Tier 3: Collect 30 Tree items.
Sea of plenty
Periodically heals 4 to 8 percent of the Party’s total HP while at maximum Affinity.
- Tier 1: Raise Affinity in combat 3 times.
- Tier 2: Raise Affinity in combat 2 times.
- Tier 3: The Heart-to-Heart “Tending to Turters” may be seen by speaking with Nia in the Tantal inn.
- Tier 4: Raise Affinity in combat 6 times.
- Tier 5: Sell items and earn 400,000 money.
Instant Regen
Increases the probability by 25% of recovering 4–12% of lost HP after being struck.
- Tier 1: Unlocked automatically upon joining.
- Tier 2: Block 5 attacks.
- Tier 3: Block 7 attacks.
- Tier 4: View the Heart-to-Heart “little Rex” At Rex’s secret Base in Leftheria.
- Tier 5: Fall from a high place.
Water Mastery
Field skill is used in some skill checks in the game’s world.
- Tier 1: Unlocked automatically upon joining.
- Tier 2: Use 4 Seafood category pouch items.
- Tier 3: Utilize 5 pouches of Snowbaby potato salad. These are available in the vegetable store in Fonsett Village.
Redeeming Strike
Restores 30 to 50 percent of the damage you give to the entire Party while landing a blow.
- Tier 1: Unlocked automatically upon joining.
- Tier 2: Use Redeeming Strike 5 times.
- Tier 3: Defeat 5, level 44–46 Dusky Riiks in the Spirit Crucible on Elpys. These creatures creep down from the wall when the player gets close by. These are located close to the skip travel marker for the Winder Spring Plaza Ruins.
- Tier 4: Use a special and heal 160,000 HP.
- Tier 5: Use Redeeming Strike 8 times.
Fortitude
Field skill is used in some skill checks in the game’s world.
- Tier 1: Unlocked automatically upon joining.
- Tier 2: Engage in combat alongside Pyra or Mythra 10 times.
- Tier 3: Engage in combat alongside Pyra or Mythra 15 times.
Last Hope
When a special connects, it will restore 10 to 20 percent of the damage suffered to health.
- Tier 1: Unlocked automatically upon joining.
- Tier 2: Use a special and heal 40,000 HP.
- Tier 3: Use Last Hope 11 times.
- Tier 4: Perform 10 Blade Combos.
- Tier 5: Use a special and heal 400,000 HP.
Nia Costumes
Three more Nia’s Driver form outfits are available as DLC Aux Cores through Challenge Battle Mode. These are:
- Fancy Sundress Nia
- Blood Witch Nia
- Candy Stripe Nia