Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Legendary Core Crystal Farming Guide

There are different types of Core Crystal that you are going to find in the Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Legendary Core crystals are one of the core crystal types you can farm in Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

This Legendary Core Crystal farming guide will cover everything you need to know, like the best party setup, required items to farm legendary core crystals, and monsters that drop them.

What are Legendary Core Crystals in Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Legendary Core Crystals in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 are used for awakening a common or a rare blade. However, the legendary core crystals have more chances of rare awakening blades. With a legendary blade, it gets easy for you to take out enemies and always have the upper hand on them.

How to Farm Legendary Core Crystals

Legendary Core Crystals in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 can be obtained by taking out high-level monsters. You will get these crystals as a drop from these monsters.

You have to make sure your party has the required items, and after that, perform a break-topple-launch-smash driver combo on the monster. After this combo, the chances that the monster will drop the legendary core crystals are high.

Party Setups

You should use Rex, Nia, and Tora together to make a good party setup. You have to make sure that Rex comes up with the Roc and Axe or Pandoria so he can complete the driver combos.

Nia will provide you with a break by using the items she had. For Tora, make sure you have three forms of Poppi so he can also perform the driver combo on his own.

Required Items

Firstly we will need 9 Gold Chips equipped to every blade of your three-driver party. This will provide Plus 50% passive item drop bonus. After that, we will need 1 Overclocking Bangle to shorten the cooldown time, and you can switch between blades quickly.

You can also go with a Fast Blade Switch IV aux core to reduce the cooldown time of the blade switch by 25%. Last but not least, we will need two Beta Scopes to reduce the enemy break resistance.

Which Monsters Drop Legendary Core Crystals

Many monsters have a chance of dropping the Legendary Core Crystals, but we will tell you about some of the best ones you can go after to get these legendary core crystals.

The first one we will recommend to you is level 99 Relentless Arduran in the Torigoth village. Make sure you defeat this monster at the higher level to get the Legendary Core Crystals.

The other monster we will recommend you to collect the Legendary Core Crystal in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is Reeking Douglas. You can find this monster in the abandoned Bandit Camp in Gormott.

Below you can also find the list of monsters with the highest chances of dropping the Legendary Core Crystal.

Amalthus

Tyrannotitan Kurodil

Chickenheart Dagmara

Cloud Sea King Ken

VII Arek

Pernicious Benf

Reeking Douglas

Gladiator Orion

Relentless Arduran

The strategy is quite simple for using your party for the best output. First, you will use both Nia and Tora to inflict the break.

They can use the two Beta Scopes for inflicting the break, and Rex will come into the play to complete the Driver combo. Rex will use the topple-launch-smash combo by switching between his three blades. This move makes the monster drop the items after the smash.

Required Items for Legendary Core Crystal Farming

As mentioned above, the first thing you will need is Gold Chips. Now to get at least nine Gold Chips, you can go to the Temperantia Sea Shore and take out the Zeoth Serpond using your party to farm the Gold Chips.

For a driver who is switching the blade most, we will need at least 1 Overclocking Bangle. This will help you shorten the cooldown time, which is important in Legendary Core Crystal farming.

The easiest way to get this item is fast travel to Litharia Snowfield and take out Snowdol Bunnit. Other than that, you can also go for the Fast Blade Switch IV, an aux core that will reduce the cooldown time of a blade switch by 25%.

You will also need two Beta Scopes to reduce the enemy break resistance. These can be a little difficult to find, but you can go to the 7th Perimeter Skyport and take out the big bird called Vay Taos. You can get the Beta Scopes as a drop from Vay Taos.