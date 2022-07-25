Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Heart to Hearts Guide

Heart to Hearts are a means of communication in Xenoblade Chronicles 2. The interaction through Heart to Hearts can be by two playable characters. Heart to hearts in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 can also be done between Blades and drivers.

In this Xenoblade Chronicles 2 guide, we will give you details of all Heart to Hearts in each chapter of the game.

Chapter #2 Heart to Hearts

There is only one Heart to hearts in Chapter 2, known as Ardainian Technology.

Ardainian Technology

Ardainian Technology is located in Titan Battleship. The characters that are involved in this Heart to Hearts are Rex, Nia, Tora, and Poppi α.

Chapter #3 Heart to Hearts

The Real Gramps

The Real Gramps is located on the Lower Level. Rex, Nia, Tora, Poppi α, Pyra, and Azurda are the characters involved in this Heart to Hearts.

Burgeoning Curiosity

This Heart to Hearts is located on the Upper Level. The characters involved in Burgeoning Curiosity are Rex, Nia, Tora, Dromarch, Poppi α, Pyra, and Azurda.

Blushy-Crushy

Blushy-Crushy is located in Garfont Village. The characters involved in this Heart to Hearts are Nia, Tora, Poppi α, and Pyra.

Tora’s Angst

This Heart hearts can be found in Stomach, Kings of Uraya. Rex, Nia, Tora, and Poppi α are the characters involved in this Heart to Hearts.

A Tora and Poppi Production

A Tora and Poppi Production can be found in Fonsa Myma in Kings of Uraya. The characters involved in this Heart to Hearts are Rex, Nia, Tora,Dromarch, Poppi α, and Azurda.

Chapter #4 Heart to Hearts

Bold Adventures

This Heart to Hearts can be found in the Lower Level Cargo of Transportation Zone. The characters involved in this one are Rex, Tora, Poppi α, and Azurda.

Dromarch’s Wisdom

Dromarch’s Wisdom is located in Alba Cavanich. The characters involved in this Heart to Hearts are Rex, Nia, Dromarch, and Pyra.

Unforgiving Terrain

This Heart to Hearts can be found in the Upper Level of Jelidorend Highlands. Rex, Nia, Tora, Dromarch, Poppi α, Pyra, and Azurda are the characters in Unforgiving Terrain.

Chapter #5 Heart to Hearts

Good Habits

Good Habits is located in Lemour Inn. For this Heart to Hearts, you should trigger it in Lemour Inn. The characters involved in Good Habits are Brighid and Poppi QT.

Mòrag the Chef

Mòrag the Chef is located in Rumbletum Canteen. The characters involved are Mòrag, Brighid, and Pyra.

Poppi’s Remodel?

This Heart to Hearts is located in Torigoth in Tora’s House. Tora, Brighid, Poppi α, and Pyra are the characters involved in Poppi’s Remodel.

The Ground Beneath Our Feet

The Ground Beneath Our Feet is located in Hardhaigh Palace. The characters involved in this Heart to Heart are Nia and Mòrag.

Growing Up

Growing Up can be found in Fonsett Waters. Tora , Poppi QT, and Pyra are the characters involved in Growing up.

Little Rex

This Heart to Hearts can be found on Fonsett Island. The characters involved in Little Rex are Rex, Nia, Pyra, and Azurda.

By the Graveside

By the Graveside can be found in Fonsett Island. The characters involved in this Heart to Hearts are Rex, Pyra, and Azurda.

Chapter #6 Heart to Hearts

Hard Life

Hard Life is located in Torigoth. The characters involved are Rex, Zeke, Pandoria, and Pyra.

Pandoria’s Troubles

Pandoria’s Troubles is located in Fonsa Myma. The characters involved in this Heart to hearts are Mòrag and Pandoria.

Rub-a-Dub-Dub

This Heart to Hearts is located in Alba Cavanich. The characters involved in Rub-a-Dub-Dub are Rex, Tora, Mòrag, and Zeke.

A Moment’s Peace

You must complete Chapter 10 for this one. A Moment’s Peace is located on Fonsett Island. The characters involved are Mòrag, Zeke, Brighid, and Pandoria.

Reconciliation

Reconciliation is located in Ruins of Judicium. The characters involved are Tora, Mòrag, Poppi QT, and Brighid, and you must start chapter 8 for this hear-to-heart.

Curse of the Zekenator

This Heart to hearts is located near Three-Vein Crossroads in Tantal. The characters involved in Curse of the Zekenator are Dromarch, Brighid, and Pandoria.

Addam’s Appetite

Addam’s Appetite is located in Theosoir. The characters involved are Nia, Zeke, and Mythra. You must start chapter 9.

Open Your Eyes

Open your eyes is located in Theoscaldia Palace. The characters involved are Mòrag and Zeke. For this Heart to Hearts, you must start chapter 7.

What’s in a Name?

This Heart to Hearts is located in Genbu Port. The characters involved are Zeke, Pandoria, and Pyra. You must start chapter 9.

Chapter #7 Heart To Hearts

Tending to Turters

For Tending to Turters, you must go to Anastatia’s first. Nia, Zeke, and Pandoria are involved in this Heart to Hearts.

Eternal Rest

This Heart to Heart is found in Spirit Crucible. The characters in Eternal Rest are Mòrag, Brighid, Zeke, and Pandoria.

Five Centuries of Memories

First, you must stay at Corinne’s House for this Heart to Hearts. To find this, go to Canyon of Husks. The characters involved are Nia, Mòrag, and Zeke.

Constants

Constants are located in the Cliffs of Morytha. The characters involved are Rex, Mòrag ,Brighid, and Pandoria.

Chapter #8 Heart to Hearts

Family Ties

You must start chapter 8 for Family Ties. It is located on Cliffs of Morytha. The characters involved are Mòrag and Pyra.

Mythra Vs. Brighid

This Heart to Hearts is located in the Land of Morytha. The characters involved are Mythra, Brighid, and Dromarch.

Morytha the Unknown

Morytha the Unknown is located in the Land of Morytha. The characters involved are Rex, Nia

and Zeke.

Legendary Land

Legendary Land is located in the lower level of World Tree. The characters involved are Rex, Mòrag, and Zeke.

Chapter #9 Heart to Hearts

Top of the World

Top of the World is located in the First Low Orbit Station. The characters involved are Mòrag, Zeke, Brighid, and Pandoria.

Chapter #10 Heart to Hearts

Before the Storm

This Heart to Hearts is located in near Aion Hangar Entrance in the First Low Orbit Station. The characters involved are Rex, Nia, Tora, Mòrag, and Zeke.