Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Heart to Hearts Guide

Heart to Hearts are a means of communication in Xenoblade Chronicles 2. The interaction through Heart to Hearts can be by two playable characters. Heart to hearts in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 can also be done between Blades and drivers.
In this Xenoblade Chronicles 2 guide, we will give you details of all Heart to Hearts in each chapter of the game.
Chapter #2 Heart to Hearts
There is only one Heart to hearts in Chapter 2, known as Ardainian Technology.
Ardainian Technology
Ardainian Technology is located in Titan Battleship. The characters that are involved in this Heart to Hearts are Rex, Nia, Tora, and Poppi α.
Chapter #3 Heart to Hearts
The Real Gramps
The Real Gramps is located on the Lower Level. Rex, Nia, Tora, Poppi α, Pyra, and Azurda are the characters involved in this Heart to Hearts.
Burgeoning Curiosity
This Heart to Hearts is located on the Upper Level. The characters involved in Burgeoning Curiosity are Rex, Nia, Tora, Dromarch, Poppi α, Pyra, and Azurda.
Blushy-Crushy
Blushy-Crushy is located in Garfont Village. The characters involved in this Heart to Hearts are Nia, Tora, Poppi α, and Pyra.
Tora’s Angst
This Heart hearts can be found in Stomach, Kings of Uraya. Rex, Nia, Tora, and Poppi α are the characters involved in this Heart to Hearts.
A Tora and Poppi Production
A Tora and Poppi Production can be found in Fonsa Myma in Kings of Uraya. The characters involved in this Heart to Hearts are Rex, Nia, Tora,Dromarch, Poppi α, and Azurda.
Chapter #4 Heart to Hearts
Bold Adventures
This Heart to Hearts can be found in the Lower Level Cargo of Transportation Zone. The characters involved in this one are Rex, Tora, Poppi α, and Azurda.
Dromarch’s Wisdom
Dromarch’s Wisdom is located in Alba Cavanich. The characters involved in this Heart to Hearts are Rex, Nia, Dromarch, and Pyra.
Unforgiving Terrain
This Heart to Hearts can be found in the Upper Level of Jelidorend Highlands. Rex, Nia, Tora, Dromarch, Poppi α, Pyra, and Azurda are the characters in Unforgiving Terrain.
Chapter #5 Heart to Hearts
Good Habits
Good Habits is located in Lemour Inn. For this Heart to Hearts, you should trigger it in Lemour Inn. The characters involved in Good Habits are Brighid and Poppi QT.
Mòrag the Chef
Mòrag the Chef is located in Rumbletum Canteen. The characters involved are Mòrag, Brighid, and Pyra.
Poppi’s Remodel?
This Heart to Hearts is located in Torigoth in Tora’s House. Tora, Brighid, Poppi α, and Pyra are the characters involved in Poppi’s Remodel.
The Ground Beneath Our Feet
The Ground Beneath Our Feet is located in Hardhaigh Palace. The characters involved in this Heart to Heart are Nia and Mòrag.
Growing Up
Growing Up can be found in Fonsett Waters. Tora , Poppi QT, and Pyra are the characters involved in Growing up.
Little Rex
This Heart to Hearts can be found on Fonsett Island. The characters involved in Little Rex are Rex, Nia, Pyra, and Azurda.
By the Graveside
By the Graveside can be found in Fonsett Island. The characters involved in this Heart to Hearts are Rex, Pyra, and Azurda.
Chapter #6 Heart to Hearts
Hard Life
Hard Life is located in Torigoth. The characters involved are Rex, Zeke, Pandoria, and Pyra.
Pandoria’s Troubles
Pandoria’s Troubles is located in Fonsa Myma. The characters involved in this Heart to hearts are Mòrag and Pandoria.
Rub-a-Dub-Dub
This Heart to Hearts is located in Alba Cavanich. The characters involved in Rub-a-Dub-Dub are Rex, Tora, Mòrag, and Zeke.
A Moment’s Peace
You must complete Chapter 10 for this one. A Moment’s Peace is located on Fonsett Island. The characters involved are Mòrag, Zeke, Brighid, and Pandoria.
Reconciliation
Reconciliation is located in Ruins of Judicium. The characters involved are Tora, Mòrag, Poppi QT, and Brighid, and you must start chapter 8 for this hear-to-heart.
Curse of the Zekenator
This Heart to hearts is located near Three-Vein Crossroads in Tantal. The characters involved in Curse of the Zekenator are Dromarch, Brighid, and Pandoria.
Addam’s Appetite
Addam’s Appetite is located in Theosoir. The characters involved are Nia, Zeke, and Mythra. You must start chapter 9.
Open Your Eyes
Open your eyes is located in Theoscaldia Palace. The characters involved are Mòrag and Zeke. For this Heart to Hearts, you must start chapter 7.
What’s in a Name?
This Heart to Hearts is located in Genbu Port. The characters involved are Zeke, Pandoria, and Pyra. You must start chapter 9.
Chapter #7 Heart To Hearts
Tending to Turters
For Tending to Turters, you must go to Anastatia’s first. Nia, Zeke, and Pandoria are involved in this Heart to Hearts.
Eternal Rest
This Heart to Heart is found in Spirit Crucible. The characters in Eternal Rest are Mòrag, Brighid, Zeke, and Pandoria.
Five Centuries of Memories
First, you must stay at Corinne’s House for this Heart to Hearts. To find this, go to Canyon of Husks. The characters involved are Nia, Mòrag, and Zeke.
Constants
Constants are located in the Cliffs of Morytha. The characters involved are Rex, Mòrag ,Brighid, and Pandoria.
Chapter #8 Heart to Hearts
Family Ties
You must start chapter 8 for Family Ties. It is located on Cliffs of Morytha. The characters involved are Mòrag and Pyra.
Mythra Vs. Brighid
This Heart to Hearts is located in the Land of Morytha. The characters involved are Mythra, Brighid, and Dromarch.
Morytha the Unknown
Morytha the Unknown is located in the Land of Morytha. The characters involved are Rex, Nia
and Zeke.
Legendary Land
Legendary Land is located in the lower level of World Tree. The characters involved are Rex, Mòrag, and Zeke.
Chapter #9 Heart to Hearts
Top of the World
Top of the World is located in the First Low Orbit Station. The characters involved are Mòrag, Zeke, Brighid, and Pandoria.
Chapter #10 Heart to Hearts
Before the Storm
This Heart to Hearts is located in near Aion Hangar Entrance in the First Low Orbit Station. The characters involved are Rex, Nia, Tora, Mòrag, and Zeke.