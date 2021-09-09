Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Spies Amidst Our Ranks Walkthrough

This walkthrough will cover all aspects of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Spies Amidst Our Ranks quest. You’ll be traveling to the Tower of Estrod in hopes to cleanse all evil in order to complete the quest.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Spies Amidst Our Ranks

To start the quest, you’re going to want to make your way to the Estrod Tower. You can find it South of Market Square on your map.

The skills and abilities required for this quest are

Mobility

Athletics

Trickery

Sneak Ability

Intimidation

Diplomacy checks

You can approach the quest in whatever creative way you like. However, if you want to make things a little easier on yourself. Having a character with proficiency in any of the skills mentioned above will definitely help.

Scout the Tower of Estrod

The circumstances change in this section of the quest as a result of the attack on Defender’s Heart.

If you go to the tower before the attack on Defender’s Heart, an NPC will show you how to get around the tower’s closed door.

If you go to the tower after the Defender’s Heart attack, you’ll have to look for the path yourself.

The path to the door is on the left side. You’ll come across the path if you walk up the rumble. You’ll likely miss it, so proceed with caution.

With that said, when you enter the tower, you will encounter a number of ghosts. They are, fortunately, harmless creatures. You can choose to ignore them or engage in conversation with them.

With that out of the way, proceed to the next room, where you will find all of the demonic creatures you must defeat in order to complete the quest.

However, before you get there, make sure to level up and complete some of the other quests. The reason is that it can prove tough for the ones with a low level.

Purging the Demons

There are multiple ways to get rid of the demons in the Tower of Estrod. Outnumbering them is the most effective way to eliminate them. To do this intimidate the demons into lessening their numbers.

It can make the fight easier, furthermore, passing the skill check will earn you some good XP. However, you must pass an Intimidation check.

While intimidation is one way to help the combat, passing a mobility check will allow you to sneak around and push a pillar on top of the demons, killing a bunch of them.

Thereafter, you’ll be able to destroy the remaining demons with ease, but this strategy requires good sneaking, mobility, and athleticism.

If you don’t have any of those, you won’t be able to sneak past. Using an invisibility spell may help compensate for the lack of sneak.

In addition, there are two more pillars on each side of the room. If you knock them down, the cultists in the center of the room will be killed instantly by both pillars.

After putting the pillars to use, the remaining demons can be wiped out with relative ease. Finish the remaining quest by speaking with Irabeth and inform him of your victory.

We recommend visiting the basement of the tower before leaving for some extra loot. You’ll be able to do so freely once you complete the quest.

There’s a good amount of loot there. Furthermore, if you pass either the trickery or diplomacy check, you can obtain a key from an Old Man there as well.