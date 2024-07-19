5 Best World War Z Weapons

In World War Z, survival hinges on your ability to mow down relentless swarms of the undead. Choosing the right weapon for each situation is the key to staying alive. This guide helps you assemble the perfect arsenal for any predicament.

This guide explores the strengths and weaknesses of World War Z’s best effective weapons, from silent takedowns with the Senjata PDW to long-range domination with the Extreme Sniper Rifle.

5. Tomahawk

Tomahawk is a melee weapon and a beast when taking out zombies. With its “Red Mist” signature strikes dealing 100% more damage, you can easily take down even the toughest enemies. Additionally, you’ll become temporarily invincible while performing signature strikes, making it an extremely useful perk.

The “Duck and Weave” perk is also a game-changer, granting you temporary health when you kill five zombies without taking damage.

4. Assault Rifle Arc 103

The Assault Rifle Arc 103 is another of the best weapons for taking down zombies in World War Z. With its extra patch perk, you’ll receive additional healing from medkits, making it easier to stay in the fight. The ergonomics perk increases damage by 10% and handling by one, making it a well-rounded weapon. The power perk takes it to the next level, adding 15% damage.

3. PDW

The Senjata PDW is a silent but deadly secondary weapon perfect for taking out zombies quickly and quietly. With its ghost perk, you’ll receive a masking effect for 5 seconds after killing an enemy with a headshot, making it easier to take out multiple targets.

The damage increase of 20% is also a significant boost, although the 25% reduction in red armor may be a concern for some players. Finally, the extended mark perk increases magazine size by five, reducing the need for frequent reloads.

2. Advanced SMG

With the area getting jampacked with enemies, you need a quicker weapon to clear out your way. This is where the advanced SMG comes in with its movement speed, ammo capacity, and reload speed; this is a well-rounded weapon that compliments your fast speed in clearing out areas throughout the game.

If you’re worried about the ammo, it might get used up quickly, but you will find many refills.

1. Extreme Sniper Rifle

The Extreme Sniper Rifle is a game-changer in World War Z in our best weapons guide. It is designed for long-range combat and can penetrate and take down even the toughest Zieks. This unique reward for completing extreme difficulty levels boasts two standout perks: “Headhunter”, which deals extra damage, although the exact damage and timer duration are unknown.

The “All-Site”, which provides full clothes and long-distance sighting to target weak spots with unparalleled reach. With its Tier 3 penetration value and impressive stats, this weapon is undoubtedly overpowered, making it a must-have for any player. However, strategically using the Extreme Sniper Rifle is essential, taking advantage of its penetration power to take down targets from a distance. Be cautious of melee encounters and make every shot count, as the ammo count is low.