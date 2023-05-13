Journey into Madness is one of the main quests of Wolcen and it has a long list of tasks to be finished that when done will complete the quest. In this Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Journey Into Madness Quest guide we shall discuss tips that will help you get through this quest as quickly as possible. Let’s get started.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Journey Into Madness Quest

In this game, most quests have a number of tasks or missions associated with it.

Following is the mission list of Journey into Madness Quest:

Use the world map to fast travel and Report back to Gernese in his camp.

Travel to Cordanon.

Survive the Ambush

Defeat Justicar Azenhal

Speak with the Creature

Explore the Flesh Frontier

Speak with The Lambach

Travel through the Flesh Frontier

Destroy the Hearts of Corruption

Get to the Flesh Forest

Travel through the Flesh Forest

Destroy the Hearts of Corruption

Get out of the Flesh Forest

Get inside the Cordanon’s Mines

Travel through the Cordanon’s Mines

Find the Brotherhood of Dawn men

Approach Cordanon

Destroy All Foes

Banish Zaalbezül

Talk to Valeria

Start by fast traveling to Grenese using your World map. She is located at Daybreakers Breached Fort.

She will explain what the Blind prince wants to happen. You need to stop the fear of Ahirman which is what the Blind Prince intends in the Stormfall.

The mission given to you by Grenese would be to locate half of Brotherhood near Crodanon. Now you will have to launch First Contact event by which you and Valeria will travel to Crodanon.

While doing so, you will meet father Heimlock whose daughters you would have to free. But their father wanted to kill them.

Heimlock is Justicar Azenhal’s Grand Inquisitor and you will witness Justicar standing up to Heimlock and by doing so he will aim to take you and Valeria out of the way.

Now, your task is to make it through the ambush and after that, you will have to take out Justicar Azenhal.

It would not be easy as the Justicar has security. There is one guard that you have to take care of before getting to Azenhal. For that, you need to escape his shots and take him out and after that, you will kill Azenhal.

Once you are done, you will speak with Lambach about the Brotherhood and then you will move on to find your Dad.

On this journey you will see your father fighting with Ahirman and that same creature Lambach. Your enemies would be Zaalbezul who is the boss of this quest.