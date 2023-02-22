Wild Hearts Maul Guide

If you love smashing your enemy heads, then Wild Hearts Maul is your go-to weapon in the game. The Maul is currently the heaviest weapon compared to other Wild Hearts weapons. Each strike will hit like a tank, taking down the foes quickly and swiftly.

The key to becoming the master of Wild Hearts Maul’s weapon is practice. This way, you will have the attack inputs on your fingers, and you might be able to land every single combo to erase every type of monster in Wild Hearts.

How to use the Maul in Wild Hearts

Attack Input Pound Square/Right Click Jumping Smash Triangle/Scroll Power Smash Hold R2/ F Extended Maul Helve R2 + Square or Triangle/ F + Right Click or Scroll

The most important that you should do after equipping Maul is to learn how to use the Extended Maul Helve at the right time. You need to perfect your timing to unleash the real power of this power.

The main reason is that most of your attacks through Maul deal maximum damage when you cancel your attacks. This ability lets you dodge Kemonos and hit powerful hits at the right time.

Maul takes away your attack and animation speed but allows you to deal substantial raw damage and provide the highest impact attacks. You can reach enemies using extended jumping smash, which is not possible with Hammers in other particular games.

This makes Maul an excellent anti-Kemono weapon to hold in Wild Hearts. Additionally, all the other weapons in Wild Hearts require you to fill out some type of gauge before doing the maximum damage. But each hit from Maul can cause maximum damage irrespective of the place or time. You don’t have to wait for any gauge to fill before bringing havoc on the enemies using Maul attacks.

As the weapon makes you slow, it becomes crucial to understand the combinations of attacks and learn about the precise timing.

You can take down any enemy if you perfectly sync your Pummel attacks along with your character defense. It would be best if you stayed on your toes as the weapon animation is slow, which makes you vulnerable.

Maul basic chains and attacks

The Maul falls in the pummel-type weapon by default, but you can change this by progressing in the game. To understand the basic attacks, you need to go to your controller and mouse/keyboard settings to understand the buttons that allow you to perform specific actions in Wild Hearts.

Attack Input Pummel 3x Square / Right Click Extended Smash Burst 1 Sqaure+R2+Sqaure+R2+Square / Right Click+ F+ RC+F+RC Extended Smash Burst 2 Triangle+R2+Triange+R2+Triangle / Scroll+F+Scroll+F+Scroll Extended Smash Burst 3 Square+R2+ Triangle / Right Click+F+Scroll Centrifugal Smash L1+Sqaure+ R1+L+Sqaure / Left Click+C +Shift+W+ Right Click

Attack 1 combo

Your attack one combo is three hits with a couple of variations you can learn to deal extensive damage. If you are doing the standard play, there will be three quick hits, but you will notice that your hammer flashes after every hit for a moment.

You can press a special attack to perform the mall extension one. As the shaft lengths increase, your range will increase, and you can perform ranged hits.

Your lengthed Shaft changes your next attack in the combo by altering the direction of the next hit. The attack will deal more damage but slower than your basic three hits.

If you use extended attacks on your first and second attacks, the third hit will be a big massive hit which will cause a giant slam down. You will deal substantial damage, causing a small earthquake near your target.

Attack 2 combo

Your attack two is just a single aerial hit unless you extend it by pressing the special attack just when your weapon flashes. Press the attack two buttons again to launch yourself in the air and make a flipping attack.

This cycle can be repeated several times as you just have to hit the extension button every time your Maul flashes and press the attack button. You can keep performing this flip attack if your stamina is available; each attack will drain it.

Attack 1 and 2 combo

If you are in the air, press the attack one button to perform a downward spinning finisher by flipping until you hit the ground.

You can also perform the same flipping combination during your attack 1. Press attack one, then extend the attack and repeat the process before pressing attack 2 in your third attack.

Special attack combo

If you use this attack from a standing position, you start spinning the maul and landing one hit per spin. The damage output from this attack is low, but it drains stamina. It is better to combine it with other attack combos.

Combine the special attack with your attack one combo by using it after extending your Maul in Wild Hearts. You can do extra damage this way and land more hits per spin. You can end the spin by pressing attack 1 to land the big attack causing extreme damage and shaking the impacted area.

Maul and Karakuri Interactions

Place the basic Karakuri on the floor and use the special attack to spin your Maul. Hit the Karakuri to send it toward the Kemonos to deal damage upon impact.

This will only cost you one thread, but the damage output is not excellent. You can use the box attack to perform the jump attack that allows you to land the finisher of attack 1 in mid-air.

You can do much more damage by using the Spring and Glider Karakuri. This will cost you more in terms of threads, but the damage output is great, as the Glider one even lands multiple hits through the piercing effect on the Kemonos. With the spring Karakuri, you can make aerial flips attacks that can last long.

The Celestial thread is a Karakuri that you will unlock later in the game. You can use it to move fast toward your targets by combing it with your Maul. It is one of the fastest ways of movement in Wild Hearts.

The torch Karakuri allows you to perform a flaming slam as Maul passes through Kemonos. Follow it up with your attack 1 to get an overhead smash, dealing a lot of damage.

Maul tips

The most important thing to understand here is that the capabilities of Maul are excellent when it comes to ground-based gameplay. Do not start practising your aerial combos on Maul before mastering the ground-based game. You can do much more damage in-ground combats.

The interactive attacks using the Karakuri are not that great when it comes to Wild Hearts Maul. Your damage output will not increase much, so you must understand the combos that can put you in the right direction against Wild Heart Bosses.

The attack one combo is the most important to understand while using Maul. You can go with the standard three quick hits using the attack one in the short range.

But if you are fighting a monster from a mid-range, then using an extended attack after one of your basic attacks from attack 1 is best. You can deal much more damage this way using the slow spin attack.

The most ideal and best combos for Maul are attack 1 + extend, attack 1 + extend and finish it off with attack 1.

You only need 5 to 6 seconds to pull off this combo, and it is the best damage you can put out using Maul in Wild Hearts. You need to ensure that you land this combo’s final attack. This last attack can deal 5x more damage than other Maul hits.