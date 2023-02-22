How To Hide Helmet In Wild Hearts

Players in Wild Hearts, as they fight against different Kemono to help people of Minato, need to equip different Armor and weapons. Sometimes these armors completely cover the protagonist’s face, and players don’t like it and want to hide the headgear or helmet in Wild Hearts.

Well, you don’t have to worry, as Wild Hearts give you complete control of character customization. Players can therefore decide the head-to-toe look of the protagonist as they go out in the world to help the people of Minato.

Here we will discuss how players can manage the aesthetics and the character’s base stats together. Players can thus hide the big Helmet Gear instead of removing it and getting knocked by Kemono’s single attack.

How to hide helmet gear in Wild Hearts

Helmet Gear in Wild Hearts is an essential armor that players must equip to protect their heads from Kemono attacks. As it is huge and doesn’t fit the protagonist’s personality, therefore players need to hide the Helmet Gear if they want the protagonist to look nice.

While players can make their character all customized, there are still some things that are important for the character to wear to increase its basic stat.

Players here can’t simply remove the Helmet and just focus on the overall aesthetics of their character. Monster hunting isn’t just about looks after all as you need to protect yourself as well. Thankfully, there are ways to hide your head gear in Wild Hearts while also keeping the advantages of wearing a helmet.

Here are some of the ways in which players can hide the Helmet Gear:

Visit character customization screen

As Wild Hearts begins, places will see a musician who will then tell players about the Minato village, which players then enter to help the people. However, before that, players get their characters customized for all the battles.

Thus, as players visit the Character Customization screen, they can choose “Hide Headgear,” which will hide the Helmet though its impact would be there.

In case you forgot to hide the Helmet in the beginning when you first got the chance to visit the character customization screen, there is still a way to do it. The Looking Glass Karakuri helps players revisit the character customization screen in the Wild hearts; thus, players can hide the headgear.

However, this Karakuri becomes available as players enter Minato after fighting Ragetail, Wildtusk, and Sapscourge. Therefore players have to wait till they reach Minato.

Use Field Forge

Players in Wild Hearts can unlock the Field Forge by defeating the Ragetail, the first Kemono player to encounter in the Harugusami way. Once the Forge is unlocked, players need to approach it, opening up the menu.

As players approach the Forge, players will get three options which are:

Forge a weapon

Forge some armor

Change Equipment

As players choose “Change equipment,” a menu will appear showing weapons & armor, Ornaments, Basic Karakuri, and Dragon Karakuri. Press “Weapons & Armors” and then choose headgear. Look at the bottom left of your screen; an option will be “Display Head Gear.” Press this, and your headgear will hide though you still will have the protection.

If you want the collar to be there and only the headset set to disappear, double-click on the “Display Head Gear” option.