How To Get Giant Kemono Gems In Wild Hearts

For players of Wild Hearts, hunting Kemonos is the primary goal. As the game progresses, these monsters become more and more powerful, and to keep up, players must craft and upgrade their weapons along the way. Aside from some rare exceptions, materials needed to upgrade weapons are relatively easy to acquire. One such exception is the Wild Hearts Giant Kemono gems; these gems have mysterious magical power and are necessary to advance certain weapons in the game.

This guide will discuss how to farm this precious yet hard-to-find forging item in the Wild Hearts.

Wild Hearts Giant Kemono gems locations

Although you need these special gems in the game’s later stages, one of the main sources of these unique gems is in Chapter 1. You must take on the Earthbreaker, the last Kemono of the chapter, to get the gems as a drop.

There is another Kemono whom you can fight to get this unique gem. After chapter 3, when you start the Mighty Hunts, you will encounter a giant Kemono who will drop the Giant kemono gem. The monster that you will encounter is Mighty Goldshard. This crystalline porcupine is a real challenge to fight and defeat, and it doesn’t even guarantee a gem drop.

Tips for farming Giant Kemono gems